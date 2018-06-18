Norwegian Court Orders Website Of Public Domain Court Decisions Shut Down With No Due Process
from the this-is-messed-up dept
What's up Europe? We've been talking a lot about insanity around the new copyright directive, but the EU already has some pretty messed up copyright/related rights laws on the books that are creating absurd situations. The following is one of them. One area where US and EU laws differ is on the concept of the "database right." The US does not grant a separate copyright on a collection of facts. The EU does. Studies have shown how this is horrible idea, and if you compare certain database-driven industries in the US and the EU, you discover how much damage database rights do to innovation, competition and the public. But, alas, they still exist. And they continue to be used in positively insane ways.
Enter Håkon Wium Lie. You might know him as basically the father of Cascading Style Sheets (CSS). Or the former CTO of the Opera browser. Or maybe even as the founder of the Pirate Party in Norway. Either way, he's been around a while in this space, and knows what he's talking about. Via Boing Boing we learn that: (1) Wium Lie has been sued for a completely absurd reason of (2) helping a site publish public domain court rulings that (3) are not even protected by a database right and (4) the judge ruled in favor of the plaintiff (5) in 24 hours (6) before Lie could respond and (7) ordered him to pay the legal fees of the other side.
I've numbered these because I had to break out each absurd part separately just to start to try to comprehend just how ridiculous the whole thing is. And now, let's go through how each part is absurd in turn:
1. Wium Lie is being sued as an accomplice to the site rettspraksis.no by an operation called Lovdata. Wium Lie tells the entire history in his post, but way back in the early days of the web, while he was helping to create CSS, Wium Lie also helped put Norway's (public domain) laws online. At the time, that same company, Lovdata, was charging people $1-per-minute to access the laws. Really. Eventually, Lovdata dropped the fees and is the official free publishers of the laws in Norway. Of course, statutory law is just one part of "the law." Case law is also quite important and (thankfully) court orders (that make up the bulk of case law) are also in the public domain in Norway. However, Lovdata charges an absurd $1,500 per year to access those decisions. And, it claims a database right* on the collection it makes available online.
2. And yet, Wium Lie is still being sued. Why? When he saw that the website rettspraksis.no was trying to collect and publish these decisions, he borrowed Lovdata CD-ROMs from the National Library in Oslo. He borrowed the 2002 version of the CD-ROM. This date is important, because the EU's database rights last for... 15 years. 2002 databases (and, yes, Wium Lie points out that it's odd to call a stack of documents a database...) are no longer protected by the database rights.
3. So, yeah, the data is clearly in the public domain, and Wium Lie didn't violate anyone's copyright or database rights. Wium Lie notes that Lovdata didn't even try to contact him or rettspraksis.no before suing, but just told the court that they must be scraping the expensive online database:
I'm very surprised that Lovdata didn't contact us to ask us where we had copied the court decisions from. In the lawsuit, they speculate that we have siphoned their servers by using automated «crawlers». And, since their surveillance systems for detecting siphoning were not triggered, our crawlers must have been running for a very long time, in breach of the database directive. The correct answer is that we copied the court decisions from the old discs I found in the National Library. We would have told them this immediately if they had simply asked.
4. This is the most perplexing to me in all of this. I can't read the Norwegian verdict (which, for Lovdata's lawyers, I did not get from scraping your site!), and don't know enough about Norwegian law, but this seems positively bizarre to me. It seems to go against fundamental concepts of basic due process, but how could a judge come out with a verdict like this?
5. ?!?>#$@!%#!%!@!%!#%!!
6. Again: is this how due process works in Norway? In the US, of course, there are things like preliminary injunctions that might be granted pretty quickly, but even then -- especially when it comes to gagging speech, there is supposed to be at least some element of due process. Here there appears to have been something close to none. Furthermore, in the US, this kind of thing would only be allowed if one side could show irreversible harm from leaving the site up. It is difficult to see how anyone could legitimately argue irreversible harm for publishing the country's own (public domain) court rulings.
I find it shocking that the judge ordered the take down of our website, rettspraksis.no, within 24 hours of the lawsuit being filed and WITHOUT HEARING ARGUMENTS FROM US. (Sorry for switching to CAPS, but this is really important.) We were ready and available to bring forth our arguments but were never given the chance. Furthermore, upon learning of the lawsuit, we, as a precaution, had voluntarily removed our site. If the judge had bothered to check he would have seen that what he was ordering was already done. There should be a much higher threshold for judges to close websites that just the request of some organization.
7. And, even if this was the equivalent of an injunction, to also tell Wium Lie and rettspraksis.no that they need to pay Lovdata's legal fees is just perplexing.
the two of us, the volunteers, were slapped with a $12,000 fee to cover the fees of Lovdata's own lawyer, Jon Wessel-Aas. So, the judge actually ordered that we had to pay the lawyer from the opposite side, WITHOUT HAVING BEEN GIVEN A CHANCE TO ARGUE OUR CASE.
This whole situation is infuriating. Being sued is a horrible experience in the first place. But the details here pile absurd upon preposterous upon infuriating. The whole database rights concept is already a troublesome thing, but this application of it is positively monstrous. Wium Lie now has some good lawyers working for him, and hopefully this whole travesty will get overturned, but what a clusterfuck.
* A separate tangent that I'll just note here rather than cluttering up all of the above. I was a bit confused to read references to the EU's database directive/database rights, because Norway is not part of the EU. However, since it is a part of the European Economic Area (yes -- this can all get confusing), it has apparently agreed to enact legislation that complies with certain EU Directives, including the Copyright and Database Directives.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Good old fractally wrong...
I can only assume that the judge in this case either makes a habit of showing up drunk to court, or tripped down an entire flight of stairs, slamming their head on each step on the way down while on the way to the court-room, because you'd almost have to have some serious cranial impediment for that ruling to even begin to start to make sense.
No real trial, no other side, simply 'here's everything you asked for, no questions asked, oh and we'll make the other side(which wasn't invited) pay whatever you feel like saying your legal fees are, because screw them.'
(Seriously, twelve-thousand in legal fees for a case where the other side wasn't invited? They're either some of the most highly paid lawyers around, or they padded the bill like crazy simply because they could.)
Hopefully they can get this legal abomination overturned post-haste, and even better if the judge involved in this case gets a hefty benchslap/'what the hell were you thinking?!' from a competent judge in the process.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Good old fractally wrong...
It sounds like an Ex-Parte order was slapped on them. They are nasty, because it's only one party that presents its side of the issue to the judge. I expect that an appeal of this verdict is possible, but that will cost time and money to prepare.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Good old fractally wrong...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Good old fractally wrong...
If there's an issue of corruption here it would be in the EU law-making department, not with this individual judge.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Good old fractally wrong...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Good old fractally wrong...
I suspect the judge saw Lie's association with the Pirate Party, confused it with Pirate Bay, assumed it was glib ip infringement, and decided to shut the whole thing down.
I'm really curious what Lie's options are here though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Good old fractally wrong...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Case Law in Europe
For me that sounds about right for US or British law. But as far as I know we have statutory law in most european countries: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_law
About the rest: Strange.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Case Law in Europe
According to wikipedia civil law jurisdictions:-
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Speaking of lack of due process - drug dogs blowback
Oh, and is Lovdata's lawyer really called Weasel Ass?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Horrible Idea
That's copyright in general.
Abolish copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This has nothing to do with copyright.
The website takedown is then cutting off the purported perpetrators from the profits from their preposterous publication of the purportedly illicitly produced proceedings.
The result of the appeal will very much depend on how well the library story holds up. I know that a telephone book CD publisher here had Chinese typists type off whole physical phonebooks and then used the (copyrighted) CD database for an "error correction pass" that also added a few sentinel fake entries _only_ in the database.
If the library story pans out without "corrections" of that kind, the appeal should be a no-brainer since the claimed access has not happened.
If the story doesn't pan out in this manner because of such fake entries or other differences, this will get a lot more involved.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This has nothing to do with copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Norway not in the EU...
It's in the EEA - European Economic Area. This is a group of countries which also includes members of the EU but is seperate. It has some bilateral treaties with the EU.
I'm no expert at this - so I'll quit soon - but it is worth noting when it comes to civil law Norway is very much its own beast and does not follow EU rulings without question (nor does it have to).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment