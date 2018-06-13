Hey Google: Stop Trying To Patent A... >>
<< French President Pushing 'Fake News'...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, Jun 13th 2018 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: NordVPN

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

If you've been reading Techdirt for any length of time, you know how important it is to guard your data when browsing the internet. Today’s featured deal can help you do so. Get a 2-year subscription to NordVPN for $69, which comes with more than3,521 worldwide server locations in 61 different countries, offering secure internet access from just about anywhere. All data sent through NordVPN's networks is double-encrypted, and the service includes an automatic kill switch that protects your data should the VPN connection drop. NordVPN lets you connect six devices simultaneously, does not limit the amount of data you can send through the service, an encrypted chat function, and more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Hey Google: Stop Trying To Patent A... >>
<< French President Pushing 'Fake News'...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:35 State Appeals Court Finds Government's Actions In Craigslist Sex Sting 'Outrageous' And 'Repugnant' (1)
11:58 Top German Publisher Says: 'You Wouldn't Steal A Pound Of Butter... So We Need A Snippet Tax' (17)
10:44 Hey Google: Stop Trying To Patent A Compression Technique An Inventor Released To The Public Domain (13)
10:39 Daily Deal: NordVPN (0)
09:33 French President Pushing 'Fake News' Bill That Would Demand Decisions From Judges In 48 Hours (9)
06:17 Senators Wyden and Schatz Wants To Know Why The FCC Made Up A DDOS Attack (35)
03:10 UK Security Minister Says Only A Drivers Licence For The Internet Can Bring Back Online Civility (31)

Tuesday

19:31 Legislators Reintroduce Pro-Encryption Bills After FBI Destroys Its Own 'Going Dark' Narrative (48)
15:09 AT&T Defeats DOJ In Merger Fight, Opening The Door To Some Major Competitive Headaches (18)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 170: Are E-Scooters A Problem? (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.