Bleeding Edge

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jun 12th 2018 1:30pm


Filed Under:
e-scooters, mobility, podcast, transportation

Companies:
bird, lime, spin



Techdirt Podcast Episode 170: Are E-Scooters A Problem?

from the gettin'-around dept

The latest entrant on the decentralized transportation scene is the suddenly-ubiquitous electric scooters that are taking over San Francisco and other cities. Their appearance has triggered the inevitable controversy, with some saying they are ruining cities while others laud their convenience for urbanites. And, of course, a regulatory battle wasn't far behind. On this week's episode, we discuss the e-scooter trend and its many pros and cons.

