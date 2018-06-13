 
Say That Again

by Karl Bode

Wed, Jun 13th 2018 6:17am


ajit pai, brian schatz, ddos, fcc, john oliver, lies, ron wyden



Senators Wyden and Schatz Wants To Know Why The FCC Made Up A DDOS Attack

from the makin'-stuff-up dept

So we've been noting how (thanks to FOIA requests) the FCC has been caught completely making up a DDOS attack in a bizarre, ham-fisted attempt to downplay public opposition to their net neutrality repeal. In short, agency e-mails confirm agency staffers routinely fed false claims to gullible reporters that the FCC website outages caused by John Oliver's coverage of the repeal were the result of a malicious attack, then used those false claims to further prop up the bogus narrative. The goal was apparently to try and downplay massive public backlash to what Americans overwhelmingly believe to be shitty, corruption-fueled policy.

Not too surprisingly, the FCC has gone radio silent in response to press inquiries on this from numerous press outlets. For such a normally chatty agency, that suggests that FCC lawyers are well aware that this entire fracas could prove to be legally problematic, given the repeated false DDOS claims to the reporters, press, and public (pdf). Most of the e-mails provided so far via FOIA requests are heavily redacted, suggesting there's likely much more to this story that's going to emerge over time.

Meanwhile, Senators Brian Schatz and Ron Wyden this week pressed the issue, sending the FCC a letter demanding more insight into the DDOS attack that never was. In the letter, the duo ask for any and all FCC evidence on the phantom attack, and the results of any internal FCC investigations that may have occurred so far:

"On May 9, 2017, we sent you a letter regarding alleged cyberattacks on the Federal Communication Commission's Electronic Comment Filing System during that month. There was also an ECFS issue involving the net neutrality proceeding in 2014. In our letter we asked that you keep Congress fully briefed as to your investigation.

Beyond your initial internal analyses that you reference in your June 15, 2017, response, have any subsequent FCC or third-party (e.g., vendor, contractor, or government agency) analyses or investigations verified that a cyberattack on ECFS occurred in 2017 and, if so, that the attack is best classified as a DDoS attack? If not, why was no investigation conducted? Please provide any and all reports, findings, and other relevant details of any such investigations."

Of course from reading the news, the Senators already know the FCC appears to have zero hard evidence that the attack occurred, and previous claims that internal "analysis" had confirmed the attacks were false. Democrats have been hoping to use the repeal of net neutrality to their advantage during the midterms, and the fact evidence proves the FCC lied during their justifications for the move is likely to be politically problematic for the "freedom restorin'" FCC.

Meanwhile, the nonpartisan GAO is currently investigating both this scandal and the identity theft and fraud that occurred during the net neutrality repeal. There's likely several more layers to this story, some of which are likely to be revealed during the net neutrality court challenges that should take flight sometime in the next few weeks.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Jun 2018 @ 6:25am

    Is it wrong to wonder who got paid to 'investigate' the DDOS, how much it was, & who they knew to get such a lucrative job?

    It is rather sad that when different agencies outright lie to the citizens it rarely raises a blip, but when they lie to Congress it is suddenly a horrible thing?

    It is a pity that lying to the people footing the bill seems to be standard practice. I get there are somethings we can't know (super secret special ops) but they keep expanding what is a secret & what they are free to lie about to citizens.

    Pity the first casualty of government was ethics.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 13 Jun 2018 @ 6:36am

      Re:

      "Pity the first casualty of government was ethics."

      Ethics has been on life support for... Many years. Not exactly a surprise.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      TruthHurts, 13 Jun 2018 @ 8:45am

      Re:

      I think you meant "morals", ethics was a close 2nd.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Jun 2018 @ 9:04am

      Re:

      While government lying to the public is a dangerous thing that should be an immediate red flag of corruption, congress makes the rules of government. Lying to congress IS a very horrible thing, as those lies are used to set the rules on which the country operates.

      In my opinion, lying to congress is pretty close in horribleness to rigging an election. Even though many members of congress may not be the most upstanding people, the institution as a whole is one of the major checks on abuse of power in the US governing system.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jun 2018 @ 6:28am

    Because they can

    And there is little going to be done to them about it either. Welcome to the bed you made... hope it's cozy!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 13 Jun 2018 @ 6:34am

    Misreading fun

    "There's likely several more layers to this story"

    At first I read LAWYERS instead of layers. Which would be pretty accurate as well.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    murgatroyd (profile), 13 Jun 2018 @ 7:30am

    Why they made up the story

    The FCC needed something that sounded plausible to explain away the failure of their comment infrastructure, and someone latched onto the first "technical" idea that sounded plausible. Unfortunately, that person didn't know enough about the subject to realize that it could easily be debunked.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 13 Jun 2018 @ 7:51am

    Making stuff up is a GOP platform policy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jun 2018 @ 8:36am

    Richard Bennett pissing his panties in 3, 2, 1...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


