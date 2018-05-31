EU Parliament Members Play Hardball On... >>
Thu, May 31st 2018 10:39am


Daily Deal: Sid Meier's Civilization VI Bundle

Sid Meier's Civilization needs little introduction, but the newest entry to the saga offers entirely new ways to engage with your world. The turn-based strategy franchise has sold over 35 million units worldwide since its creation, creating an enormous community of players attempting to build an empire to stand the test of time. Advance your civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age by waging war, conducting diplomacy, advancing your culture, and going head to head with history's greatest leaders. Your decisions carry even more weight in the expansion. With the loyalty of your citizens on the line, the borders of the world are in constant flux as free cities emerge and neighboring empires compete for their allegiance. Lead your empire successfully, and you can send it into a prosperous Golden Age, but reckless decisions can send you into a Dark Age and spell swift defeat. Get the Sid Meier's Civilization VI Bundle on sale for $56.99, or grab Civilation VI ($29.99) or the expansion Rise and Fall ($26.99) separately. Use the code SAVE15NOW for an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Reader Comments

    Peter, 31 May 2018 @ 11:46am

    Try Vox Populi instead

    Unfortunately, despite all promises, Civ VI AI players are still quite braindead. If you want a balanced game and worthwhile opponents, use the Vox Populi inofficial expansion for Civ V instead!

    Jajo (profile), 31 May 2018 @ 9:50pm

    History is the greatest of all teachers!

    In this case it has taught me, that civilization bundles are only worth buying after the next game in the series has been announced.
    That way you finally get the whole game with as few half-assed game mechanics in it as possible.

      spodula, 1 Jun 2018 @ 12:13am

      Re: History is the greatest of all teachers!

      Civ VI is the worst in the series so far.
      I bitterly regret buying it. IMHO, the pinnicle of the Civ series was IV, and its been going downhill since then.

        Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2018 @ 4:44am

        Re: Re: History is the greatest of all teachers!

        Civ VI is the worst in the series so far.

        I bitterly regret buying it.

        Totally concur. The game's an absolute fucking mess.

    gun, 1 Jun 2018 @ 7:16am

    opinions

    I'm very happy to buying it.

