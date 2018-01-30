Unintended Consequences Of EU's New Internet Privacy Rules: Facebook Won't Use AI To Catch Suicidal Users
from the beware-the-innovations-you-kill dept
We've written a few times about the GDPR -- the EU's General Data Protection Regulation -- which was approved two years ago and is set to go into force on May 25th of this year. There are many things in there that are good to see -- in large part improving transparency around what some companies do with all your data, and giving end users some more control over that data. Indeed, we're curious to see how the inevitable lawsuits play out and if it will lead companies to be more considerate in how they handle data.
However, we've also noted, repeatedly, our concerns about the wider impact of the GDPR, which appears to go way too far in some areas, in which decisions were made that may have made sense in a vacuum, but where they could have massive unintended consequences. We've already discussed how the GDPR's codification of the "Right to be Forgotten" is likely to lead to mass censorship in the EU (and possibly around the globe). That fear remains.
But, it's also becoming clear that some potentially useful innovation may not be able to work under the GDPR. A recent NY Times article that details how various big tech companies are preparing for the GDPR has a throwaway paragraph in the middle that highlights an example of this potential overreach. Specifically, Facebook is using AI to try to catch on if someone is planning to harm themselves... but it won't launch that feature in the EU out of a fear that it would breach the GDPR as it pertains to "medical" information. Really.
Last November, for instance, the company unveiled a program that uses artificial intelligence to monitor Facebook users for signs of self-harm. But it did not open the program to users in Europe, where the company would have had to ask people for permission to access sensitive health data, including about their mental state.
Now... you can argue that this is actually a good thing. Maybe we don't want a company like Facebook delving into our mental states. You can probably make a strong case for that. But... there's also something to the idea of preventing someone who may harm or kill themselves from doing so. And that's something that feels like it was not considered much by the drafters of the GDPR. How do you balance these kinds of questions, where there are certain innovations that most people probably want, and which could be incredibly helpful (indeed, potentially saving lives), but don't fit with how the GDPR is designed to "protect" data privacy. Is data protection in this context more important than the life of someone who is suicidal? These are not easy calls, but it's not clear at all that the drafters of the GDPR even took these tradeoff questions into consideration -- and that should worry those of us who are excited about potential innovations to improve our lives, and who worry about what may never see the light of day because of these rules.
That's not to say that companies should be free to do whatever they want. There are, obviously LOTS of reasons to be concerned and worried about just how much data some large companies are collecting on everyone. But it frequently feels like people are acting as if any data collection is bad, and thus needs to be blocked or stopped, without taking the time to recognize just what kind of innovations we may lose.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
"Open the program"?
Is the implication that this is something people have to sign up for? I didn't see anything about that in Facebook's message.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My attitude
Specifically in this case, I imagine it can work offline. But I'm sure to have detractors, to which I can only say I can't really argue this one way or the other.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: My attitude
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: My attitude
Just I don't necessarily know how to argue it. So I guess it's little tentative until I find out about some mathematical/computer science proof.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Responsibility
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Responsibility
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Responsibility
1.) To keep their engagement statistics up.
2.) Because they realized the psychological experiments they performed on hundreds of thousands of people without consent, led some of their users to suicide.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"That's not to say that companies should be free to do whatever they want." -- OMG! Mr Corporatism Uber Alles agrees with me! My work here is almost done...
But you're moaning about a sheerly notional non-loss -- because hasn't been done or even possible except in last few years out of the 5000 or so since the Babylonians invented civilization -- while the vastly larger up-side for 99.9% of persons is that Facebook won't be monitoring for those who aren't slavish nebbishes to report them to gov't for "re-education".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Save the children"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Save the children"
Yes, that is exactly what they will do. The cops will show up and force an involuntary commitment on anyone they feel is a risk to themselves. Then they will have the joy of being forced to take drugs that actually increase the risk of suicide, especially in anyone under the age of 25. This is why ALL SSRIs have a black box warning on them warning of the risk to anyone under 25.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Save the children"
If Facebook is the only thing that catches a suicidal person, perhaps the problem is that they are suicidal precisely because they use Facebook!
You know how every time you read any article about Facebook and it seems creepy and makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up? That's 200 million years of evolution telling you to RUN, DON'T WALK but RUN away NOW. Except on the Internet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not Facebooks Problem
Face has zero reason or responsibility to try and prevent suicide, either in the US or in the EU. In the EU articles 3 and 4 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights makes it crystal clear.
Article 3 - Right to integrity of the person Send with Email 1. Everyone has the right to respect for his or her physical and mental integrity. 2. In the fields of medicine and biology, the following must be respected in particular: - the free and informed consent of the person concerned, according to the procedures laid down by law, - the prohibition of eugenic practices, in particular those aiming at the selection of persons, - the prohibition on making the human body and its parts as such a source of financial gain
Article 4 - Prohibition of torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment No one shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.
Suicide is a personal decision and the state has no business interfering with it. Both the US and EU make it clear that informed consent is required for any and all medical procedures and interventions. Forcing people to take medications and/or imprisoning them in psych hospitals is a gross violation of human rights. It actually increases the risk of suicidal behaviours. There are no anti-depressants that are safe for anyone under the age of 25 and all SSRIs increase both suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. Since that is the main way that suicidal people are treated, it is counter-productive and harmful. Neither Facebook or the state has the right to try and force anyone to be be 'treated' for having suicidal thoughts. Just because a person is 'broken' doesn’t mean they have no rights. And it sure as hell isn't the states responsibility to force someone to live who chooses not to. Facebook needs to stick to serving ads and stay the fuck out of peoples business.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A New GDPR Right
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A New GDPR Right
While there are some real backbone challenges of implementing "right to be forgotten" and "right to access", the real fear seems to be users using the rights!
Facebooks problem is more correctly tied to the question: To what extend have any user signed up for Facebooks Healthcare? And how about patient-doctor confidentiality?
Research is all well and good and none of GDPR is actually preventing it. But when breaking with fundamental principles like professional confidentiality (whether legal, medical or otherwise), you better do it through proper channels and with a worthwhile pursuit. Very few want Equifax-like leaks of such data.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Poor, poor little Facebook/Google. How ever will they survive?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm one of this school of thought. In this particular instance, I'd say GDPR works as intended, and this is not unintended consequences. I'm hoping that this is the intended consequences of GDPR drafters.
Legalization for busybodies to shove their moral compass to another? Thanks, but no.
Everybody has the right to self destruct, limited to the right to self destruct of others and the well being of others. Meaning, you want to commit suicide. Fine, go ahead, as long as you don't injure anyone else. Do it with a knife then go ahead. Killing yourself with a bomb then we have a problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
unintended consequences is right...
Select individuals with:
☐ suicidal tendencies
☐ low self esteem
☐ actualization anxiety
They may ostensibly be collecting the information to avoid self-harm, but the real question is how wide that information will spread beyond the Chinese walls of the organization. I, for one, wouldn't trust Facebook to not capitalize on such information. Such is the nature of corporate America.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ex. 1> mistaken identity or arriving at the wrong address, this never happens right? (http://www.post-gazette.com/local/region/2018/01/03/Meadville-federal-lawsuit-wrong-man-Eugene-Wrig ht-police-injected-drugs-Meadville-Medical-Center/stories/201801030163)
Ex. 2> innocent bystanders are never hurt (http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article90905442.html)
Ex. 3> Cops and good guys always are on the same thought process, never a "misunderstanding" between them(http://www.kansas.com/news/local/crime/article192244734.html)
Must be I am missing something, but am sure we will not mind a few "broken eggs" for technological progress
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's where the problem starts.
Let FB do a suicide watch? Are you insane? And quite frankly, if they can "do" (for various values of "do") that, then they can: Catch all the bad guys, identify exactly who is dangerous and who is not, identify exactly what is "bad" speech in every jurisdiction, identify exactly what is fake news, etc.
I'm sorry, but fsck people's "AI"s and their data farming. Call it "innovation", because don't. It's about as real, useful, and good as the whole fake-ass financial sector, or advertising and marketing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Let FB do a suicide watch? Are you insane?"
Hear, hear.
Can you imagine how abusable it is? What happens if FB contacts law enforcement without checking to see if someone is actually in danger? What happens if it turns into some FB equivalent of "swatting"? You'll either see hacks of people's accounts, or fake accounts setup to do this sort of thing and tie up law enforcement depending on how FB's AI handles this situation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
1: That Facebook 'self-harm detection' actually works.
2: That it will not be abused by Facebook itself, or third parties.
For the first instance, we don't have any idea how this prevention system works. We don't know its parameters, what data it collects, how it uses it, how it determines "self harm". We don't know its success rate or how it could be abused. It's a black box that automatically decides a case for intervention in someone's life without their consent.
If you think that Facebook won't be adding "possible mental health issues" to its vast treasure chest of personal data about their users you're god damned naive. That's a good enough reason to prevent it. We have no idea how this data might be abused in the future.
We can assume it will be sold to advertisers, sure, but what about health insurers or employers? What about using it for 'nudge' psychology which we know Facebook has experimented with in the past?
Social media as a whole is making a big PR push at the minute, because the damage and abuses it can cause are slowly bubbling to the surface, notwithstanding the massive privacy invasions and reckless profiteering. We can expect to see more of this sort of "all watched over by machines of loving grace" stuff in the future. I suspect a lot of it is just fluff.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
AI has come a long way, but it's still a long way from being reliable. AI can't even reliably tell spam from non-spam in your email, but people want to trust it to reliably predict when a person is thinking of harming themselves?
What if they make a post about a movie that includes suicide? What if they post a piece of fiction that includes suicide? What if they simply post the wrong words?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
TD is becoming a bad source.
This would be the point where you should have stopped, fleshed out that strong case, and at least used it as a proper counter balance. Frankly, that strong case alone would be much less negligent reporting then this.
AI digging through user data will ruin far more lives then suicide- I'd argue strongly that it will lead to far MORE suicides long term... it's an uncomfortable area to argue given recent events (logan paul); which is exactly why nyt has chosen that context to frame this manipulative planted story you've lapped up and regurgitated with gusto. What- you're against facebook AI mining user data? You must be Pro suicide... Nuance challenged people desperately trying to justify their FB addictions will love this... Ny times, hosted by amazon, both major advertisers on facebook- it's really not hard to see incentives here; no stupid conspiracies necessary.
I can't help but think- Does that pay well? Or is it just an exercise in maintaining corporate value by not pissing off potential advertisers or M&A teams? Or are you already hopelessly tangled in the very webs of dark knowledge, parallel construction, extortion and neo-slavery that big data+ AI seeks to vastly expand and automate? Maybe that last one's over the top- maybe you just had a rushed crappy day...but there's a odor I sense here and it doesn't smell right at all, maybe if I point it out you could clean it up. hope springs eternal.
You've reported on both snowden leaks, and the vault stuff- and then at some point- radio silence on many important topics- like someone had your gonads in a vice and their hand on the crank. Prime example= Intel IME (the ring -3 hardware backdoor that's not a backdoor- because intent, I guess...) got hacked; major news on every respectable tech site- and TD's busy pushing this oblivious (like you forgot the very same stories you reported on already) propaganda narrative about fbi/apple and phone encryption= subtly leading people to the very incorrect conclusion that their cellphones are secure, while advertising for Apple, and giving the FBI the perfect storm of public commentary against backdooring encryption- EXACTLY what they need to push for increased access by established means that have NOTHING to do with encryption (why break the lock when you can just take the key)- ffs NIST was already caught the last time they backdoored encryption with Dual_EC_DRBG... And the ULTIMATE f'ing IRONY is that the worst case scenario you warn about in these slight of hand propaganda phone/encryption pieces was literally playing out in realtime with the IME hack! A universal backdoor- on the loose in the wild- That's not even the first time that's happened....
Boingboing covered it- f'n boingboing has somehow become a better site for uncovering 'tech dirt' then TechDirt.
I used to love this site, I guess I still do on some level or I wouldn't bother typing all this- but you guys need to get your shit together- Stop being afraid of coming off as paranoid and just report the damn facts people need to know... or talk to your handlers and make it clear how much collateral damage they're causing- your reputation is being ruined by this transparent and largely ineffective bullshit- doesn't matter how many shills line up in the comments. 2018- people are waking up slowly but surely. Fake news is everywhere- not trumpkins 'fake news'- more like MIT prof Noam Chomsky's work. No one is immune to human nature.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment