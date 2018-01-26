 
<< Genome Of A Man Born In 1784 Recreated From...
 tdicon 

Say That Again

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Jan 26th 2018 3:29am


Filed Under:
city names, intellectual property, sarajevo, sarajevo sarajevo, sarajevo sarajevo sarajevo, sarajevo sarajevo sarajevo sarajevo, sarajevo sarajevo sarajevo sarajevo sarajevo, sarajevo sarajevo sarajevo sarajevo sarajevo sarajevo



Sarajevo's City Government Says No One Can Use The Name 'Sarajevo' Without Its Permission

from the Sarajevo:-Where-the-Name-Sarajevo-Goes-to-Die dept

The city of Sarajevo passed a law in 2000 forbidding anyone but the city of Sarajevo from using the name Sarajevo. Not much has been said about it because the Sarajevo city council hasn't done much about it. But recently owners of Facebook pages containing the word "Sarajevo" have been receiving legal threats from the city's government.

Sarajevo resident Aleksandar Todorović wrote a long blog post detailing the stupidity of this law, which contains firsthand accounts of Facebook page owners who've been threatened with criminal proceedings for failing to secure permission to use the name of a city on their pages. As Todorović notes, his blog post is illegal, simply because it hasn't been pre-approved by Sarajevo's city council.

The law can be read here (and loosely translated by Google). It basically states the city owns the name and all others wishing to use it must ask the city council for permission before using it. It also states there are some requests that just aren't going to be granted.

The use of the name of the City of Sarajevo may be granted to legal entities for the purpose of entering the company or the name of the legal person and the name of the product, if their activity does not violate the reputation of the City of Sarajevo and contributes to its affirmation.

If an entity uses the name Sarajevo, it can face fines for not asking permission first.

Legal persons and natural persons who use the coat of arms and the name of the City of Sarajevo without the approval of the competent authority or who, contrary to the given authorization and this decision, misuse the coat of arms and the name of the City of Sarajevo, shall compensate the City of Sarajevo for any damage caused by such behavior.

There is no statutory limit to damages the city can assess. The following paragraphs leave that to courts to decide, following input from the city on the amount of "damage" it has sustained from unauthorized use of the city's name.

Those obtaining permission may dodge being assessed for damages, but that doesn't mean they won't be paying anything. The city will license its name to approved parties for an annual fee ranging from ~$60-3,000 a year, depending on the financial health of the entity. (The law gives non-profit entities the low end. The other ranges are determined by the number of people employed by companies using the city's name.)

For years, this law has been dormant. But for whatever reason, Sarajevo's government has started cracking down on Facebook pages using the city's name.

The administrator of [a] Facebook page [Sarajevo Forever] published a Facebook status containing this text on January 18th:

I have received a threatening letter from the city’s government in which they are warning me that I have to pay them a certain amount of money for the usage of the name Sarajevo in the name of my Facebook page. If I don’t start paying them, they will start their Facebook teams and contact the court so that they could shut down my Facebook profile.

According to that same author, this Facebook page isn’t the only one that got this message:

All other Facebook pages that promote the city and have the noun Sarajevo in its name got the identical threats.

And so, all of this is very real. The city council in Sarajevo contains full ownership over the name Sarajevo, in a legally-binding decision based upon an article of the law that defines what a city is, and the city’s Statute, which claims that the usage of the city’s symbols (but does not mention the name of the city as its symbol) are to be controlled by a separate legally-binding document published by the city’s council.

Those receiving quasi-C&Ds from the city of Sarajevo were told to respond within seven days or be faced with possible criminal prosecution. Those threats have now been dismissed by the city. Maybe someone up top had second thoughts or experienced a little backlash. Whatever the case, the city has now granted all Facebook pages permission to use the city's name without having to pay fees or face criminal charges. There's been no amendment to the city's statute, so this unofficial waiver could be revoked at any time.

As Todorović notes in his lawbreaking blog post, this law is every bit as stupid as other overreaching efforts at the intersection of government entities and intellectual property. He compares it to the European Union's decision to grant exclusive control of images of the Eiffel Tower at night to the country of France, thus banning anyone from photographing the tower after dark -- or at least preventing them from marketing or distributing these photos.

It may be the law was written to extract licensing fees from companies using the word "Sarajevo" in their names. It's still a stupid idea but that would have at least made sense in the way most licensing requirements work. But it's written to include both businesses and private individuals and it would apparently cover the name of city used descriptively to designate the location where things occurred -- like blog posts about stupid laws the city of Sarajevo has passed. City governments have no business trying to "own" their cities' names. Hopefully Todorović's post will gain enough traction the city council will be forced to scuttle this supremely stupid law. If a law turns you into a cartoonish supervillain the moment you try to enforce it, it's probably not worth the trouble to keep it on the books.

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    David, 26 Jan 2018 @ 3:45am

    Who better than Sarajevo?

    Here is where World War One started, and copyrights and its ilk (this seems vaguely like trademark related but the law in question clearly exceeds the scope of that) are what World War Three will be about.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Yes,I know I'm commenting anonymously, 26 Jan 2018 @ 3:55am

    the sheer incompetence

    Legal persons and natural persons who use the coat of arms and the name of the City of Sarajevo without the approval of the competent authority or who, contrary to the given authorization and this decision, misuse the coat of arms and the name of the City of Sarajevo, shall compensate the City of Sarajevo for any damage caused by such behavior. (emphasis mine)

    Tey wrote a law that can be literally interpreted to only apply when two conditions are met. If one refrains from using both, one is within the law. A good example of lawmakers not thinking about wording, to their own detriment.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2018 @ 4:26am

    Sarajevo already has the assassination that launched World War I tied to it as well as the Siege of Sarajevo in the 90s Bosnian War firmly planting the city's name in every history book and their worried about damage from Facebook? Will they go after Trans-Siberian Orchestra for the song 'Sarajevo 12/24'?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ThaumaTechnician (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 4:47am

    Up next...

    A law about the pronunciation of "chowdah".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Genome Of A Man Born In 1784 Recreated From...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

03:29 Sarajevo's City Government Says No One Can Use The Name 'Sarajevo' Without Its Permission (4)

Thursday

19:22 Genome Of A Man Born In 1784 Recreated From The DNA Of His Descendants (4)
15:36 Vice Media Goes After Vice Industry Token, A Porn Crypto-Currency Company, For Trademark (13)
13:40 Harris Stingray Nondisclosure Agreement Forbids Cops From Telling Legislators About Surveillance Tech (20)
11:54 TPP Is Back, Minus Copyright Provisions And Pharma Patent Extensions, In A Clear Snub To Trump And The US (36)
10:36 Spanish Government Uses Hate Speech Law To Arrest Critic Of The Spanish Government (18)
10:31 Daily Deal: LithiumCard Pro Retro Series Lightning Battery Chargers (0)
09:32 Rupert Murdoch Admits, Once Again, He Can't Make Money Online -- Begs Facebook To Just Give Him Money (41)
06:19 The GAO Says It Will Investigate Bogus Net Neutrality Comments, Eventually (13)
03:21 Disrupting The Fourth Amendment: Half Of Law Enforcement E-Warrants Approved In 10 Minutes Or Less (18)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.