Daily Deal: Final Draft 10

Final Draft 10 is the standard software for professional screenwriters and studios the world over. It automatically paginates your script to entertainment industry standards and gives you over 100 templates and formatting tools to turn your ideas into real scripts. You can collaborate in real time with a writing partner, outline acts, scenes, and sequences more efficiently, store multiple lines of dialogue in the same script, and more. Final Draft 10 is on sale for $125 for a limited time in the Techdirt Deals Store. Use the promo code FINALDRAFT15 for an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.