AT&T's Bogus 'Internet Bill Of... >>
<< Italian Government Criminalizes 'Fake...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, Jan 24th 2018 10:34am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Final Draft 10

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Final Draft 10 is the standard software for professional screenwriters and studios the world over. It automatically paginates your script to entertainment industry standards and gives you over 100 templates and formatting tools to turn your ideas into real scripts. You can collaborate in real time with a writing partner, outline acts, scenes, and sequences more efficiently, store multiple lines of dialogue in the same script, and more. Final Draft 10 is on sale for $125 for a limited time in the Techdirt Deals Store. Use the promo code FINALDRAFT15 for an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
AT&T's Bogus 'Internet Bill Of... >>
<< Italian Government Criminalizes 'Fake...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

15:38 Denuvo Sold To Irdeto, Which Boasts Of Acquiring 'The World Leader In Gaming Security' (0)
13:34 Wherein We Ask The California Supreme Court To Lessen The Damage The Court Of Appeal Caused To Speech (5)
11:59 Censorship By Weaponizing Free Speech: Rethinking How The Marketplace Of Ideas Works (31)
11:14 AT&T's Bogus 'Internet Bill Of Rights' Aims To Undermine Net Neutrality, Foist Regulation Upon Silicon Valley Competitors (17)
10:34 Daily Deal: Final Draft 10 (3)
09:40 Italian Government Criminalizes 'Fake News,' Provides Direct Reporting Line To State Police Force (27)
06:33 New Bill Would Prevent Comcast-Loyal States From Blocking Broadband Competition (13)
03:30 Psychiatrist Bitterly Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Redditors (26)

Tuesday

19:11 US Army Files Dumb Trademark Opposition Against The NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights (22)
15:44 Co-Head Of Virginia's FOIA Council Introduces Bill To Make State's Court System Even More Opaque (6)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.