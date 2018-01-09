Publisher Not At All Impressed By Trump's Defamation Threat Letter; Promises To Defend The First Amendment
from the good-luck-with-that dept
Last week we wrote about Donald Trump having a lawyer send out threatening letters to former top advisor Steve Bannon, author Michael Wolff and publisher Henry Holt & Co. over the publication of Wolff's new book, Fire and Fury about the Trump administration. The letter to Wolff and the publisher were notable for lacking a single statement that was actually claimed to be defamatory. As we've noted, that's often the hallmark of a completely bullshit defamation threat letter.
Late yesterday, the publisher responded. John Sargent, the CEO of Macmillan -- the publishing giant that owns Henry Holt & Co. -- first sent a strong letter to employees noting that the company would not back down, and then lawyer Elizabeth McNamara, representing Macmillan, from legal powerhouse Davis Wright Tremaine sent quite the impressive letter responding to Trump's demand. It's worth reading in full. The summary:
My clients do not intend to cease publication, no such retraction will occur, and no apology is warranted.
There's so much more worth quoting in the letter. It points out that Trump has the largest platform in the world to respond to anything he actually believes is false in the book. While the letter does not directly state this, the point is pretty clear. The point of defamation law is to be able to protect the powerless from having no recourse should they be defamed -- yet the President has plenty of power and can respond to anything that's actually wrong. But, tellingly, he has not done so.
As President Trump knows, Mr. Wolff was permitted extraordinary access to the Trump administration and campaign from May 2016 to this past October, and he conducted more than 200 interviews with President Trump, most members of his senior staff, and with many people they in turn talked to. These interviews served as the basis for the reporting in Mr. Wolff's book. We have no reason to doubt -- and your letter provides no reason to change this conclusion -- that Mr. Wolff's book is an accurate report on events of vital public importance. Mr. Trump is the President of the United States, with the "bully pulpit" at his disposal. To the extent he disputes any statement in the book, he has the largest platform in the world to challenge it. Generalized and abstract threats of libel do not provide any basis for President Trump's demand that Henry Holt and Mr. Wolff withdraw the book from public discourse. Though your letter provides a basic summary of New York libel law, tellingly, it stops short of identifying a single statement in the book that is factually false or defamatory. Instead, the letter appears to be designed to silence legitimate criticism. This is the antithesis of an actionable libel claim.
The response also points out that the letter misrepresents what Wolff claimed in order to suggest actual malice (kind of funny to see a misrepresentation being used to argue a defamatory misrepresentation...). Oh and also this:
To briefly address a few of the additional substantive claims identified in your letter, we note that you understandably cite to New York as the governing law, yet we were surprised to see that President Trump plans on asserting a claim for "false light invasion of privacy." As you are no doubt aware, New York does not recognize such a cause of action. Messenger ex rel. Messenger v. Gruner Jahr Printing and Pub., 94 436, 448 (2000); Hurwitz v. US, 884 F.2d 684, 685 (2d Cir. 1989). Not only is this claim meritless; it is non-existent. In any event, it is patently ridiculous to claim that the privacy of the President of the United States has been violated by a book reporting on his campaign and his actions in office.
As for the claims that Wolff was "inducing" Steve Bannon and others to breach their contract:
Next, your letter focuses on alleged claims for tortious interference with contractual relations and inducement of breach of contract. Yet, as your client will no doubt appreciate, timing is everything when it comes to these claims. And there is no dispute that Mr. Bannon had already communicated with Mr. Wolff freely and voluntarily well before the "notice" you have provided. Mr. Bannon plainly needed no cajoling or inducement to speak candidly with Mr. Wolff. And an after-the-fact lawyer's letter putting my clients "on notice" does not put the genie back in the bottle, much less subject Henry Holt or Mr. Wolff to liability. The law treats sources like Mr. Bannon as adults, and it is Mr. Bannon's responsibility -- not Henry Holt's or Mr. Wolff's -- to honor any contractual obligations. Indeed, your attempt to use private contracts to act as a blanket restriction on members of the government speaking to the press is a perversion of contract law and a gross violation of the First Amendment. No court would support such an attempt to silence public servants and the press.
The letter to employees is also worth reading as it talks up the importance of the First Amendment -- with citations and quotes from key important cases having to do with free speech and the First Amendment. As the letter concludes:
There is no ambiguity here. This is an underlying principle of our democracy. We cannot stand silent. We will not allow any president to achieve by intimidation what our Constitution precludes him or her from achieving in court. We need to respond strongly for Michael Wolff and his book, but also for all authors and all their books, now and in the future. And as citizens we must demand that President Trump understand and abide by the First Amendment of our Constitution.
Your move, Trump.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Trump: *heavy breathing*
BUT WHAT ABOUT HILLARY?! WHAT ABOUT OBAMA'S BIRTH CERIFICATE?!?! I WANT MOMMY! COFVEFEFE!
Seems like this will be close to the most coherent thing we'll get from cheeto.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
that's what!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Please stop trying to give Mike Masnick an anuerysm.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This whole affair is a waste of time
All this because our reality show president wishes he were a Kardashian.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This whole affair is a waste of time
Even if this is just for “show”, and I doubt that, the response is still worthwhile for being a pushback against any possible erosion of the First Amendment under a president who thinks every news network but Fox News should be tossed off the air because they do not continuously kiss his flabby orange ass.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This whole affair is a waste of time
He has the cheeks for it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Your move, Trump"? -- Trump already MOVED! Intentionally DREW attention to RIDICULOUS charges!
It's a WORK OF FICTION. Good for distracting you weenies from what Trump is doing, besides that any charge based on it is easily brushed aside.
To Drudge for headline just because YOU prompt: "WOLFF ADMITS: DIDN'T INTERVIEW ANY WH CABINET OFFICIALS FOR BOOK..."
So you think Trump is actually worried about people writing FICTION?
Sheesh. You kids don't even suspect nothin'.
The only part of a "there" with this is the "T" and that stands for TRUMP, which rhymes with BUMP!
Now, please stop interrupting me with trivia. I've got to tweak, er, I mean fine-tune this pole-dancing robot stripper in time for CES.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Your move, Trump"? -- Trump already MOVED! Intentionally DREW attention to RIDICULOUS charges!
Yes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "Your move, Trump"? -- Trump already MOVED! Intentionally DREW attention to RIDICULOUS charges!
But I do notice that the more people hate someone, the more alike them they are to them than they realize.
Trump is an idiot, but so are a lot of folks here at TD.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: "Your move, Trump"? -- Trump already MOVED! Intentionally DREW attention to RIDICULOUS charges!
Hey now, don’t be so hard on yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hey now, don’t be so hard on yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Your move, Trump"? -- Trump already MOVED! Intentionally DREW attention to RIDICULOUS charges!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "Your move, Trump"? -- Trump already MOVED! Intentionally DREW attention to RIDICULOUS charges!
So tell me... how is Drudge responsible for the "credibility" of a story that CNN, Washington Post, or Fox News writes?
If you want to be thought of as a biased idiot... congrats!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: "Your move, Trump"? -- Trump already MOVED! Intentionally DREW attention to RIDICULOUS charges!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: "Your move, Trump"? -- Trump already MOVED! Intentionally DREW attention to RIDICULOUS charges!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: "Your move, Trump"? -- Trump already MOVED! Intentionally DREW attention to RIDICULOUS charges!
I would be very sceptical about some of the sources they are giving lip-service to and I certainly wouldn't rely solely on sir Hurt and sir Drudge to select my news.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Your move, Trump"? -- Trump already MOVED! Intentionally DREW attention to RIDICULOUS charges!
Considering Trump himself seems to have originated from a bad cartoon. Yes?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "Your move, Trump"? -- Trump already MOVED! Intentionally DREW attention to RIDICULOUS charges!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Your move, Trump"? -- Trump already MOVED! Intentionally DREW attention to RIDICULOUS charges!
To Drudge for headline just because YOU prompt: "WOLFF ADMITS: DIDN'T INTERVIEW ANY WH CABINET OFFICIALS FOR BOOK..."
That link points to InfoWars.
Lemme guess, they gave you a free bottle of "Super Duper Conservative Taint Wash" as incentive for this shitpost?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's NOT a democracy, if it was, Hillary would be president. Of course these fucking idiots are too stupid to know that.
The founding fathers intentionally setup the government to prevent Democracy from having a strong influence in our government. It's the reason citizens were not even originally allowed to even vote for the fucking president to begin with.
Next up... some fucking twat saying well we are "democratic" while the fact that district gerrymandering is still a thing.
I tell you what, go ahead and believe ignorant and stupid things, I can't stop you, just call you an idiot while you whine about being called one for being one!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You must be fun at the antifa meet-ups.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Here is the CIA world factbook for your edification. You may notice that the word "democracy" is not mentioned anywhere in what type of government we are. But hey, whatever your political religion tells you to believe in, it's not like anyone will call you an idiot for it.
https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/us.html
Government :: UNITED STATES
Country name:
conventional long form: United States of America
conventional short form: United States
abbreviation: US or USA
etymology: the name America is derived from that of Amerigo VESPUCCI (1454-1512) - Italian explorer, navigator, and cartographer - using the Latin form of his name, Americus, feminized to America
Government type:
constitutional federal republic
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Look, I know you guys "emotionally need" to call things what they are not to sate your weird little politics but it makes it easy to keep you idiots fooled. If you don't like something your first trick is to try to change the definition of something. It makes you all looking like idiots.
If you don't like something you call it a name. If you need it to be something that it is not you start calling it that so people will think it IS that even when it isn't.
You see... you WANT America to be a democracy, and that is fine. You can want anything, you are just an idiot to think it is true despite, you know, pesky FACTS saying otherwise.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
This explains why you like to call everyone “idiots”, at least.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I you have a better one, I am willing to listen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You also use CAPS and exclamation points!
Just like Trump.
There is no need for you to swear and frequently call others idiots. It undermines your argument and distracts from your key points – which I mostly agree with BTW.
But your delivery style is annoying and unconvincing. Have faith in your arguments. There is no need for the other BS.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It seems to work for a large number of the posters here.
The US is a constitutional republic, and many democratic values are enshrined in the constitution. The US is a democratic state, which, as you've pointed out, different than having a democracy.
However, just like the word "hacker," the word "democracy" has shifted meaning over time such that the democratic system with all its non-democratic checks and balances is commonly referred to as a democracy, to the ire and chagrin of pedants everywhere.
The US believes in the will of the people; it also believes that the people can be wrong, and so has things built into the constitutional framework to protect against fascism and the like.
Recently, with the help of computers, politicians have discovered ways to manipulate the existing system to avoid having to bow to the will of the people. Before computers, they did this through ignorance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The facts, er, "FACTS" say that the US is a democracy. The dictionary says that the US is a democracy.
Wikipedia: United States: Government and politics: The United States is the world's oldest surviving federation. It is a representative democracy, "in which majority rule is tempered by minority rights protected by law".
As for the rest, as I said, it's not a perfect democracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
A nice play on words but still not correct.
You can call it what you want, it will not make it true. The citizens in no capacity affect the laws, either directly through vote or indirectly through election, of the federal government.
This is what makes you an idiot, letting someone trick you into thinking you have something you don't.
If we have a democracy of any kind, why do we have asset forfeiture, police murdering citizens, a Constitution preventing you from turning people in slaves?
We do not have a system of government where ANY majority ANYWHERE makes a decision at the federal level. You guys are so fucking deluded its a fucking joke.
If Congress votes to make all Rogers slaves, SCOTUS can over turn it, or the Executive can refuse to enforce the law.
the idea that America is a Democracy is a fabrication of your delusions. And yes mass delusions are in fact quite real, just look up the Mandela Effect.
You are part of a massive delusion, and you are are a willful particpant.
No amount of YOUR delusions of democracy will ever change it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Oh, now I get why you’re such a gigantic asshole to everyone here.
YOU’RE FROM THE BERENSTEIN UNIVERSE!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I developed this attitude because you all were assholes first.
My first posts way back when were not this hostile, but being called an idiot by a bunch of fucking idiots kinda sets the stage does it not?
So instead of bitching about my attitude you should have fixed yours first. Funny how that works? You start the problem and then get bent about it when you get it back. Turn about not fair play for ya? Awh come on big guy... I didn't mean to hurt your feelings. I just wanted to let you know that you were ignorant.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It is not however a flawless, perfect democracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/us.html
Government :: UNITED STATES
Country name:
conventional long form: United States of America
conventional short form: United States
abbreviation: US or USA
etymology: the name America is derived from that of Amerigo VESPUCCI (1454-1512) - Italian explorer, navigator, and cartographer - using the Latin form of his name, Americus, feminized to America
Government type:
constitutional federal republic
Notice that the word Democracy does not appear here? Notice that Hillary lost the election? Notice that you do not vote on laws and notice that elected representatives can tell you to fuck off after you vote them in?
Notice how you have ZERO democratic control of the government? You GET TOLD what you get! You don't vote for it, you don't get a single fucking say.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Few if any democracies involve the citizens directly voting on laws. Instead they vote in representatives (city councilors, congressmen, members of parliament, etc.) to do the job for them. If you don't like their decisions, you vote them out in the next election.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
He's right, though. Just not the way he seems to think.
Direct democracy: citizens vote on everything.
Representative democracy: Citizens elect representatives to vote for them, with their continued tenure dependent on voting as the citizens wish.
Republic: Citizens vote on everything, but a charter or constitution keeps some rights from being infringed, even by a vote.
Representative republic: constitution + representatives.
So... the US is definitely not a democracy. We are a representative republic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It's actually on purpose, too. Back during the era of the Founding Fathers, "democracy" was synonymous with "mob rule."
Since educating every voter on every issue, then somehow assembling for a vote is still impossible, they preferred to have people elect someone they trust to parse the laws and regulations, then vote with their constituent's best interests at heart.
It works pretty well, most of the time
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The US is a republic. The US is a democracy. The two are not mutually exclusive. Republic means "no monarch."
Which is why your definition of representative republic and representative democracy are effectively the same. (Non-republic democracies have constitutions too.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
They kinda are... you are just to stupid to realize that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
We don't control anything the federal government does at all. Not a single thing about it do we control. If we at least could force our elected representatives to do what we tell them, then these folks would have a case for claims of democracy, but like you said. There are rules in place and the proper definition is a "Constitutional Republic"
And as Benjamin Franklin is attributed as saying when someone asking him what we had.
A republic, if you can keep it.
http://www.bartleby.com/73/1593.html
He did not say "democracy" he said "republic".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If we were a democracy, I would agree, but we are not one. There are loads of controls in place to directly prevent a democracy.
Remember Prop 8 in California? How all those people voted to block gay marriage "democratically"? Remember how it got overturned by a court "un-democratically"?
That's right... you don't have a democracy if your democratic votes can be overturned in a court by a person or few like this, no matter how much you want it to be one!
You at best, have some democratic processes. But you sure as fuck have not a democracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Nonsense. You have elections. You can force those you disagree with out of power (and use the threat of that to change laws) to the extent that ANY democracy can.
You might want to actually READ the page you link to.
The choice was republic vs. monarchy, not republic vs. democracy. "Republic" means no monarch. A democracy can be a republic, or it can have a monarch.
Again, the US is a republic AND a democracy. The two terms are not mutually exclusive. Your Franklin quote does not contradict this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
That would be called a republic, not a democracy.
Facts are such a bitch are they not?
In a democracy the people have control over government either directly or indirectly by voting on laws or by voting in people that enact they laws we want.
Our representatives are not required to vote on anything the way we want them. They can do what they want and all we can do is vote them back out. We cannot prosecute them, or criminally charge them, or force them to do anything.
We are not a democracy, we neither directly or indirectly control the Federal government. We control the Federal government as much as we can control it if it was a Monarchy!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Or is this the only thing you could latch onto to start an internet argument?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
There is no disagreement here about the components of the US government or how they function. There isn't any debate either. Everyone is on the same page, with the same knowledge. You are just engaging in a gigantic argument over whether it's appropriate to apply one specific term to that government in any context - a term, I might add, that has no single monolithic consensus definition (hint: literally nobody who is seriously studying any field other than lexicography gets so obsessed with what the dictionary says about their specialty terms).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
you are the group of clowns trying to turn "Constitutional Republic" into a symbolic gesture of "democracy".
I am trying to stop the symbolic bullshit but you guys are so entrenched in your ignorance that you have successfully altered the meanings of a few words.
I can say congratulations to you for that success, but you still don't have a democracy no matter how much you need to lie about it.
Stop trying to engineer a win here, we just are not a fucking democracy no matter how you slice the fucking pie.
Just like with Prop 8 in California, Democracy can be stopped in its fucking tracks on a whim... and if that is possible, you just do not have one.
I can take a chevy and put a ford badge on it but it still won't be a chevy.
You folks for reasons I cannot comprehend keep trying to put a Democracy badge on a Constitutional Republic. It just does not work.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Guess what: nobody here is oblivious to the huge problems that exist in America's systems of government, or to the fact that democratic principles are frequently compromised by those problems.
They just aren't interested in your little narcissistic crusade about whether to use the word democracy or not. But sure dude, if it makes you happy: you sound *super* cool and smart and insightful and edgy everything, great job.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
No, I am just not an idiot and can call a spade a spade.
If someone tells me something is this, but I observe it doing something else, then I am going to call bullshit.
You can call America a democracy, but it's actions prove it is not one, so I am just calling your bullshit! People don't have to be brilliant to figure that out!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I guess that is the natural outcome around here.
I am just trying to help people to be less ignorant, fuck me for fighting a one sided war on ignorance right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You can levy the closed-minded accusation because it is true, my mind is closed to your style of bullshit, but I am by no means wrong or dishonest. You had to first lie to yourself to believe this load of horseshit.
You are facilitating the ignorance of your readers and performing a disservice to your readers by perpetuating a delusion.
Leigh, I am truly sad you lack the intellectual capacity to discuss this without relying on your corrupt dogma.
As someone that serves the news, it is important for you to have facts straight, and you just don't! Which is why you feel the need to resort to the mockery.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You think it is a simple "fact" whether something is a democracy.
Sorry, democracy is a subjective term, and there's plenty of debate over what it actually means. And honestly, I don't even give much of a shit about that debate. You're the only one who does. You want to talk about the many many problems with the US government? You want to talk about the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow, the prison industrial complex, the war on drugs, government surveillance? Great! I think all of those are extremely serious issues too. (Not so sure about listing "having a Constitution" alongside those things, but hey, to each his own I guess. You must *really* hate America, which is fine - I'm not even American, and not a fan of mindless patriotism.)
But, you don't want to talk about those issues, do you? You wan't to berate people for even using the word "democracy" when talking about a government that, whether you like it or not, does indeed have many democratic components and has certain key principles of democracy ensconced in its supreme laws (i.e. that Constitution thing that you hate).
So make your little snide remarks about my intellectual capacity all you want. I know you think you're making brilliant, intelligent observations about the US, but I don't think very many people see it that way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ummm, yes, it would still be a chevy. It would be a chevy with a ford badge on it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Since you're so obsessed with the dictionary, it's weird you never looked up the dictionary definition of "democracy":
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
And we DON'T HAVE THAT HERE!
We have an executive and a court with VETO powers over what the "elected representatives" make law, which means NO DEMOCRACY! You are not very bright are you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You don't read much, do you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If it not the fact that the court SCOTUS in this case exists that breaks the democracy, it is the fact that it has VETO POWER over law itself through the power to declare it unconstitutional! That is what breaks the democracy potential, and they are not elected by the people either, further removing democracy from the equation.
They don't have to do anything we tell them too, they only have to obey the Constitution and the Law. Neither Congress or the President can do shit to them until they break the law!
If you can remove the "veto power" of SCOTUS and the VETO power of the Executive branch then you will have some ground to stand on. As long as we have 3 equal branches of government Democracy can be overturned, meaning we do not have a democracy, no matter how much your delusions demand it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
it is the fact that it has VETO POWER over law itself through the power to declare it unconstitutional
Get ready, I'm about to blow your mind:
The constitution is a legal document - a part of "the law". The "supreme law" in fact.
And who has the power to change the constitution?
Oh right: elected representatives
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Let me blow your mind.
Do they have to obey a single fucking desire of the American people to do that? No they don't!
They could hold a convention of states and turn entire classes of people in slaves again, can't they? Additionally it requires a 3/4 vote too... which guess what... is more that just a Democratic majority. Some even call it a "Super Majority".
do you want to know what else? not a single fucking citizen has to be involved either! If all the states wanted to get together make all elected officials into Dukes and Kings you can't stop them, they have the constitutional fucking power and democracy will not have a fucking thing to stop it.
You are so lost and deluded that you can't see straight.
News flash, the government is not beholden do you... all you can do is vote them in and hope they do what you want because you do not control them!
You don't have a democracy, you don't even have a representative democracy as you like to put it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I am raging against my fellow ignorant citizens... not the government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The 2nd Amendment was put in there as a direct check and balance against such a convention taking place and the people being enslaved. The threat of an armed citizen revolt is what keeps the government from doing just such a thing. And given the very active social justice movement, do you really think that if they changed our government to a monarchy and re-instituted slavery that there wouldn't be a revolt? If you do you are delusional and no can help you.
So yes, the government is beholden to the people, we have just allowed them to get away with their shenanigans for too long.
You want proof of democracy? The 2nd Amendment is about the strongest proof you can get. However, you are correct in that we are also a republic. I believe it was one of my grade school text books that called our system of government "a democracy within a republic". I find that to be an accurate description.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The 2nd Amendment was put in there as a direct check and balance against such a convention taking place and the people being enslaved.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
See, if the courts couldn't overturn the decisions of the elected representatives, then that would mean that elected representatives are above the law - and that would disqualify a government from being called a democracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
nice try!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You can receive and education, but it does not mean that you are actually educated.
I had a teacher once tell me that the revolution of the earth was responsible for gravity. It's a good think I was not stupid enough to believe that bullshit! Can't say the same for you.
Did your profession also tell you that you can redefine words when you need them to mean something else?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Your class was wrong, and you are apparently able to believe a bunch of bullshit despite facts and evidence to the contrary.
for you, America is a democracy despite having a Constitution, a history of slavery, Jim Crow laws, largest number of prisoners, innocents in jail, a war on recreational drugs, full spying, secrete laws, and a court that can rules laws voted in by representatives as unconstitutional.
That is not being smart, that is excepting a delusion for political expediency!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Bush II & Friends turned the country into a torture state. Nevertheless he was democratically re-elected, by a greater margin than before.
During the 2012 election Republican candidates Bachmann, Cain, Perry and Santorum each called for torture to resume. Mr. Romney's advisers privately urged him to call for a resumption of torture. (Presumably Ron Paul thought that torture is an issue that should be left to the states.) Not only did this not cause a scandal or hurt their chances within the Republican Party, but there wasn't a hint of a scandal about it by the Democrats or the general public.
Democracy doesn't fix everything. Sociopaths and demagogues can still be democratically elected. When the majority democratically elects a torturer, they don't cease to be a democracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Come on, man. I'm not usually a pedant for this stuff, but if you're going to proclaim your intellectual superiority, at least use the correct words when you condescend.
That sort of attention to detail shows that you are in fact "smart" and not just "like, really smart." As it stands now, you seem to be a "very stable genius" and we are all laughing at you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Nope. Canada for example, a Parliamentary Democracy, votes in representatives. "Members or Parliament" (MPs) at the federal level, and others at the provincial and municipal level. Canadians don't get a direct vote for a Prime Minister; their representatives, the MPs, do.
Not having a monarch is what makes a country a Republic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Those states may have some democratic activity, but not the USA which is what we are talking about here.
So pack your strawman back up and go home, we are not talking about the states, we are talking about the Central government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The founding fathers intentionally setup the government to prevent Democracy from having a strong influence in our government
So G W Bush was lying when he famously proclaimed “they hate us for our freedoms”?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The founding fathers intentionally setup the government to prevent Democracy from having a strong influence in our government
the word "Freedom" != the word "Democracy"
You can be a slave in a democracy with zero freedoms.
You can be free in a despotism if the despot says you are free!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: the word "Freedom" != the word "Democracy"
Remind me again, why did the American colonies fight their war of independence?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: the word "Freedom" != the word "Democracy"
"Remind me again, why did the American colonies fight their war of independence?"
Because of Taxation without representation.
So in the grand scheme of things, the colonies went to war because of tax avoidance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: the word "Freedom" != the word "Democracy"
10:31am - "You can be free in a despotism if the despot says you are free!"
12:23pm - "Don't mix up Freedom with Government Granted Rights."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: the word "Freedom" != the word "Democracy"
England had been trampling on the colonies' rights and freedoms for years prior to that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The founding fathers intentionally setup the government to prevent Democracy from having a strong influence in our government
Was he referring to the freedoms we have that they do not ... like freedom from religion - something that some of our politicians also hate and want to remove? But they do not want sharia law do they.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Fire and Fury"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Have you noticed? Trump NEVER sues
It's not because he lacks belligerence: that's on display every day. It's not because he lacks legal counsel: he has attorneys. It's not because he can't afford it: even though most of his wealth is fake, he has enough to pay legal costs.
It's because he's scared as hell about discovery.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ms McNamara has previous:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ms McNamara has previous:
https://abovethelaw.com/2018/01/yes-the-trump-cease-desist-letter-over-the-bannon-book-is-stupid /
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Bow to my demands, or I'll send you more angry letters!'
That's the thing about bluffs and empty threats, when your target knows you won't follow through they're about as effective as shaking your fist at them.
He doesn't dare sue, they know it, he knows it, so the best he can do is whine about how mean they're being and issue angry statements about how unspecific things that they said aren't true(without, of course, stating what specifically they got wrong)
All he's really doing is giving the publisher and book the kind of PR boost money simply cannot buy, such that he would have been much better off keeping his mouth shut and just ignoring it. Since he's incapable of doing that however, free PR it is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
First time I'd be supporting a DMCA takedown!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Instead it's Paint Chip Anarchist. Gotta say, I'm mildly disappointed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment