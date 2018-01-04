It Begins: Some Comic Conventions Refusing To... >>
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Mike Masnick

Thu, Jan 4th 2018 3:33pm


Could It Be? Congress Actually Wants To Do The Right Thing On Electronic Voting!

One of the topics we've talked about longer than any other topic on Techdirt is the problems with basically all electronic voting systems out there. Remember the good old days of Diebold, the well known voting machine maker? We wrote dozens of stories about its insecure machines starting back in 2003 and continued to write about the problems of electronic voting machines for years and years and years. We've gone through four Presidential elections since then and lots and lots of other elections -- and while the security on e-voting machines has improved, it hasn't improved that much and still is subject to all sorts of risks and questions. And those questions only serve to make people question the legitimacy of election results.

And, for all those years, it appeared that basically no one in Congress seemed to have any interest in actually doing anything. Until now. A new bipartisan bill has been introduced, called the Secure Elections Act, that would actually target insecure e-voting machines. The ideas in the bill are not revolutionary -- they're just what almost all computer security professionals have been calling for since we first started writing about e-voting machines all those many years ago, namely:

  1. Strongly encourage states to get rid of paperless e-voting machines so that there is a verifiable paper trail that can be checked to make sure the electronic votes were counted accurately.
  2. Do post-election audits of the machines to make sure that the machines accurately counted votes (i.e., not just in recount situations).
There's more in there as well, including a lot about information sharing on possible cybersecurity threats, which could be potentially quite useful, since elections are not run in any centralized way, but with locals (who often don't have much in the way of computer security knowledge) handling the details. This bill could help standardize some pretty key security practices that would make sure that the machines are safer and that the votes are more credible.

While some have raised concerns about the costs of getting rid of the older e-voting machines, the bill also allows for a grant-making process to help election agencies make this work -- and, really, the cost of botching elections seems like a bigger deal to me. The bill doesn't force states to get rid of the old machines (which Congress probably doesn't have the authority to do...), but does certainly give plenty of incentives (i.e. $$$$) for states to do the right thing.

The article (linked above) over at Ars Technica quotes a few e-voting system experts who are excited about the bill, but note that Congress should act fast if it wants states to actually follow through by the next election. And, of course, Congress is not exactly known for acting quickly. Still, this is a rare instance where it seems to have (finally) figured out how to take on an important issue and to do so intelligently.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2018 @ 4:14pm

    There's ZERO need for Electronic Voting Machines. You generally pull these things out every other year. So they get very little use and get old fast and cost a lot of money. In the end, you still need a paper trail. So what is the point of them?

    I used one of those machines for 1 year here in CA and never saw it again. Instead, we do the Fill in the Bubbles. On sheets that look just like the sample ballot you get in the mail. So it matches. So you can bring in your sample and just copy everything over easily. You're not using a #2 pencil, you're using a Pen.

    There's no computer tampering. There's no Hanging CHAD. Most people grew up taking tests like this many times throughout school. It's about as simple and idiot proof you can get. When you're done filling the 1 or 2 sheets out, you slid it into the locked machine yourself which scans it and adds the votes up. You have a real PAPER record of every single vote.

    I would also be int making people put their finger into Ink when done so they don't go getting bussed around voting 2, 3 or more times!!! Since the having ID is for whatever reason such a bad thing. The poor people after all, even though they need ID to get all the Government handouts. So let's go with the INK!!! Ink my finger!!!

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2018 @ 8:34pm

      Re:

      "I would also be int making people put their finger into Ink when done so they don't go getting bussed around voting 2, 3 or more times!!!"

      Aww, you were on such a roll, too.

  • icon
    UniKyrn (profile), 4 Jan 2018 @ 4:19pm

    I first heard the name Diebold in the 80's, when they made ATM's we had to interface with. The ATM's were of questionable quality, so when the split off the Election Systems group, well, I didn't think they'd just dumped the best of their engineers into that group.

    There is a reason they don't want you looking at the source code for their products.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2018 @ 5:04pm

    trump's election musta really scared congressional pols -they wanna make sure that don't happen again

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2018 @ 7:59pm

    "get rid of paperless e-voting machines"

    This is great, actually.

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 4 Jan 2018 @ 10:12pm

    And what do we do about 1) making sure "new" machines are any better, and 2) only better machines may be purchased with the incentives?

    Of course they could save a lot of money, increase efficiency, and increase security, simply by using the damn optical scan paper ballots.

