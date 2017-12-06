Another Reason To Distinguish Alcohol Markets... >>
by Mike Masnick

Wed, Dec 6th 2017 4:25pm


Filed Under:
cfaa, copyright, hollywood, house judiciary committee, jerry nadler, john conyers, surveillance, zoe lofgren

Companies:
google, mpaa, riaa



The Strange Fight Over Who Should Take John Conyers Spot Atop The Judiciary Committee

from the there's-a-bit-more-to-look-at-than-that... dept

As you may have heard, Rep. John Conyers recently stepped down from his role as Ranking Member (basically top member of the minority party) on the powerful House Judiciary Committee, and this week has announced his retirement, in response to multiple accusations of sexual harassment. That has kicked off something of an interesting and important debate over who should replace him as ranking member on the Judiciary Committee.

The next in line by seniority is Rep. Jerry Nadler. But right behind him is Rep. Zoe Lofgren. By way of disclosure, I'll note that I've gotten to know Lofgren over the years, and have donated to her election campaign. But even before I'd ever spoken to her, I've noted how she remains one of the few people in Congress who seems to consistently do the right thing on basically all of the issues that we care about at Techdirt. You can see our past coverage of stories involving Lofgren. Most specifically on copyright and surveillance, she hasn't just been on the right side, she's been leading the way. She is, almost single-handedly, the person who stopped SOPA from passing. She has consistently raised important issues and introduced important bills and amendments concerning copyright, NSA surveillance and the CFAA among other things.

Obviously, I think she'd make a great ranking member for the Judiciary Committee (or the chair should the House flip sides in the future). So I was happy to see her recently announce her intention to run for the Ranking Member position against Nadler. Who knows if she'll actually get the position, but I found it odd that upon announcing it, she was immediately attacked by, of all places, The Intercept, which put forth a really strange article accusing Lofgren of being a Google shill. This was strange on multiple levels -- though, I get it. Lofgren gets called a "Google shill" for the same reasons that we do here at Techdirt. Because, even though we frequently disagree with Google on a variety of issues, on the whole we support many of the same policies that protect free speech and open innovation online.

That's also true of Lofgren. While she's supported key policies on copyright, online speech, innovation and surveillance, she's similarly pushed back against Google quite frequently as well. She's publicly criticized the company for its lack of diversity. She's voted against a bill to expand H1-B visas that Google supported. She voted against Trade Promotion Authority (which Google stupidly supported -- as noted in one of my links above) that paved the way to moving forward on TPP. On top of that, the tech industry has mostly pushed back on CFAA reform, such as Lofgren's Aaron's Law, because companies want to have it as a tool to use against employees at times. Just recently, Lofgren has started digging into competition inssues in Silicon Valley, warning about the lack of competition and how it's a problem -- a position that, more than likely, Google finds worrisome.

That's just part of why it's so odd that the Intercept, of all publications, would post this article suggesting that Lofgren doesn't belong as the ranking member on the Judiciary Committee just because she's "close" to Google. Even odder, is the fact that the authors of the piece -- two reporters whose work I've long respected, Ryan Grim and Lee Fang -- focus entirely on claiming that Lofgren is a product of Google, while ignoring anything about Nadler. Not only has Nadler been on the wrong side of many of these same key issues, if you consider Lofgren somehow tied to Google (again, incorrectly) then you would similarly have to conclude that Nadler is in the pocket of the legacy entertainment industry, and their ongoing quest to destroy the internet as we know it. If you start looking at Nadler's campaign finance situation, it sure looks like he's the MPAA and the RIAA's favorite Congressman.

In the last campaign cycle, the RIAA gave significantly more to Nadler than any other Democrat. Same with Disney. Same with Sony. Same with Time Warner. Same with Universal Music. Same with the Association of American Publishers. Same with ASCAP. While Viacom gave a bit more to three other members, Nadler was the 4th highest support on the Democratic side. Comcast gave a little more to Conyers, but again, Nadler is near the top of the list. The Grammys have given more to Nadler than any other Democrat, and he repays them by holding events with them all the time.

There's a pretty clear pattern here. If the legacy copyright players want something on the Democratic side, Nadler's their guy. And, maybe that doesn't matter to the Intercept. Maybe it doesn't matter that bad copyright policies that he promotes would have serious downsides to the way the internet works, to free speech and to privacy. Maybe, the Intercept has decided that any possible "connection" to Google is worse than everything else. But considering that the whole creation of The Intercept came about because of the Snowden revelations, and a key focus of The Intercept is to report on the evils of government surveillance, it's kind of surprising that it would publish an article promoting Nadler over Lofgren while ignoring that Nadler has not always been a close friend of surveillance reform. It's true that he's sponsored some reform efforts, including the USA Freedom Act, but just last month he was seen voting against an important amendment brought forth by Lofgren, to end backdoor searches in the ongoing effort to reform Section 702.

So it seems odd that the Intercept is effectively arguing that Nadler would make a better ranking member on Judiciary, even as Lofgren has a stronger record on stopping government surveillance, just because some (falsely) believe that Lofgren is "tied" to Google. And, at the very least, if they're going to tar Lofgren because her views sometimes align with Google's, it seems that it could at least treat Nadler equally by looking into his close connections with the legacy entertainment business.

  • icon
    Teamchaos (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 4:45pm

    Mike - Just curious, any republican congressmen/women that you support?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 5:19pm

      Re:

      Sure. Justin Amash and Ted Poe are excellent on surveillance. Darrell Issa is mostly good on copyright and very good on patents (and decent on surveillance). Kevin Yoder is great on surveillance/ECPA reform. Thomas Massie is quite good on a variety of issues. There are a bunch. I'm not a member of any party and have never supported a particular party. I tend to look at where people stand on the issues.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    afn29129 (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 5:24pm

    Just Wow!

    Just Wow! Zoe at the CA Democrats Convention 2016.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-poGOmIw9xM

    I had often suspected that Mike at the extreme left side of the political spectrum, Progressive to Marxist, and it looks like I was correct.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Cdaragorn (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 5:47pm

      Re: Just Wow!

      So a video of a Democrat talking about how much success the Democratic party has had in her state....what exactly do you find surprising or even noteworthy about that?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Dec 2017 @ 5:52pm

      Re: Just Wow!

      Who cares what side of the political spectrum he's on, At least he be able to point faults in both sides. So much better that adding to the 'Us vs. them' attitude problem with both parties.

      It's a problem when you have people supporting horrible ideas/people just because they happen to be in your party.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 7:05pm

      Re: Just Wow!

      What drug is it so many are high on these days that lead to non sequiturs like raisins in a muffin of idiocy?

      It might be a good idea to suspect people of what they actually do or say rather than to force some label on that that is convenient to you or catchy with other compleat morons in a really big hurry.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Dec 2017 @ 5:28pm

    "I've noted how she remains one of the few people in Congress who seems to consistently do the right thing on basically all of the issues that we care about at Techdirt."

    Yea, I also tend to think that most people that agree with me on most issues are also one of the few people who seems to consistently do the right thing on basically all of the issue I care about too, the difference is that Lofgren is not one of them in my book.

    So yay, you endorse Lofgren!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Dec 2017 @ 5:29pm

    I too am not a Google shill!

    Google in no way or degree funds or "supports" me: in fact, I avoid it so much as can. -- However, that I, nor anyone, cannot avoid Google's surveillance entirely is a key complaint. -- I wish Google to be broken up: search separated from advertising, all other components de-trusted. Heck, I'd even nationalize / utilitize it, since uniquely valuable up to essential. We The People can and should get Google's "algorithm" for free (that's as you advocate for patents / copyright), and the webly indexing for much lower cost. -- Problem solved! No one need again be accused of shilling for it if a nationalized utility.

    So anyway, two non-shills and yet disagree entirely! Explain that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Dec 2017 @ 5:30pm

      Re: I too am not a Google shill!

      As I've remarked now and then, it's impossible to out-parody you. You're again utterly puzzled that the history of you and Lofgren could be regarded as anything but absolutely honest, the product of coldly objective ratiocination of how well Google serves the needs of humanity, at great sacrifice to its own interests. Money -- including from stock price increases -- could never sway your sterling character.

      And you simply cannot see any other viewpoint, not even that there ARE other viewpoints! It's a characteristic failing of elites.


      [ This is a bit weak I admit, because I don't want to be seen as teasing the feeble-minded. If Masnick (and Godwin) can't see that stating "I'm not a Google shill" several times now is worse than nothing, then I have to doubt their sanity. ]

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Dec 2017 @ 6:11pm

      Re: I too am not a Google shill!

      Considering many of the people that work at Google doesn't how their algorithms work...
      Not sure that plan would work out for you.

      It doesn't help on your last part that there already are other search engines/ web crawlers out there.

      Also the management and upkeep of "the webly indexing for much lower cost" would need funding to stay afloat...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    seedeevee (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 7:12pm

    The problem.

    No one has stopped Government surveillance. Not Zoe Lofgren. Not anyone. Government abuses are at an all-time high.

    That is the problem.

    Lawyer Lofgren and her predecessor, former FBI agent and lawyer Don Edwards, have been my only congressspersons for 5 straight decades. They can't take all of the blame, but she deserves to take some for how shitty things have become.

    I hate to end this rant with "but she would be way better than Nadler."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Dec 2017 @ 7:37pm

    Vote Expected Week of Dec 18, 2017

    According to an article yesterday in The Hill, “Dems aim to elect Conyers replacement on Judiciary this month” (by Mike Lillis, Dec 5, 2017) the Democratic Party is expected to select the new ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee during the week of December 18th.

    A Democratic aide said the election between Reps. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) — and perhaps others — is expected the week of Dec. 18.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.