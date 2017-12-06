 
<< Google And Amazon Are Harming Consumers And...
 tdicon 
 
<< Angry, Threatening Lawyer Fails To Sue As...
 

Copyright

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Dec 6th 2017 1:40pm


Filed Under:
censorship, debunks, dmca, free speech, takedowns

Companies:
nothing but truth films, snopes



Snopes Debunks Fake YouTube Video; Video's Creator Responds With A Bogus DMCA Notice

from the pressing-the-shut-up-button dept

Nothing But the Truth Films (NBT) has a credibility problem. Oh, the irony, I would normally say, except for the fact NBT deals mostly with this sort of "truth."

We present the black and white facts about the geopolitical climate which include Islam, Illuminati, Freemasonry, Cults and more. See how your freedoms are slowly eroding and spread the message with the help of our channel.

So… that's the kind of "truth" we're dealing with, often pronounced "conspiracy theory." J.K. Sheindlin is the person behind NBT Films and the author of a book that has supposedly blown minds of Islam adherents everywhere, resulting in them renouncing their faith on camera.

One popular video on NBT's YouTube channel shows a supposed Islamic man angrily and bitterly decrying the religion after having his eyes opened by Sheindlin's book. But the video isn't what it seems: it's actually footage taken from somewhere else, dealing with an entirely different issue, but with NBT's fabricated subtitles giving the impression Sheindlin's book has unconverted another follower of Islam.

It made the internet rounds enough that Snopes picked it up and debunked it.

While the video purports to tell the “black and white facts” about someone renouncing his faith because of Sheindlin’s book, the clip in reality does not capture an Arab’s reaction to a controversial book, nor does it capture that person renouncing his faith on live television. Sheindlin added fabricated captions to the video (while pledging to tell “nothing but the truth”) in order to generate buzz for his book The People vs Muhammad.

This footage is dated 2 July 2013, when Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi rejected the military’s ultimatum to leave office. Opposition activist Ihab al-Khouli, the “Arab guy” in the video displayed above, was reacting to Morsi’s speech…

Having been caught out, Sheindlin did what any self-respecting truth-seeker huckster would do: he decided to get Google involved. The invaluable Dean Sterling first spotted the bogus DMCA notice:

Last month, the conspiracy channel filed a DMCA copyright complaint requesting that Google delist Evon’s article from its search results. That’s according to the Lumen Database, which archives online takedown requests.

And here's what the bogus takedown notice says:

The copyrighted work is a video that our company produced, and has been embedded on the following website without our permission. You can see the video embedded on the page, under the section ‘Origin’. We did not give any authorisation for the website ‘Snopes’ to use our video for their news. Therefore, the company Snopes has infringed our copyright.

First off, no one needs permission to embed a YouTube video. If someone wants to prevent others from embedding their videos, they can always turn that option off. Second, Sheindlin's complaint about someone else using "his" video is especially rich considering he's using footage created by someone else without acknowledgment and, on top of that, adding his own subtitles to misconstrue the content of the footage he "borrowed."

It appears Sheindlin is now warning people about his bogus subtitle work (he has more videos purporting to be people denouncing their Islamic faith after reading his book). This annotation has been added to the beginning of the bogus faith rejection video.

If you can't see it, the text box says: "SUBTITLES CHANGED FOR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES."

At long last, Nothing But the Truth Films finally engages in a close approximation of honesty. Refreshing. And once again, someone looks at a tool created to stop copyright infringement and sees a way to silence a critic.

Finally, for comparison purposes, here's the legitimate, unaltered video with the correct translation:

And here's NBT's "promotional" garbage bullshit version:

5 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Dec 2017 @ 1:49pm

    hardly nothing new...

    when the truth does not work...
    lie, lie, lie!

    A very effective strategy!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Machin Shin, 6 Dec 2017 @ 2:00pm

    As angry and animated as that guy was I am betting they really don't want him to find out about their new "subtitles".

    I am betting he would have a fair bit to say about it, probably using words you wouldn't spell out in the subtitles.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Dec 2017 @ 2:14pm

    Because we need another infowars clone.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 2:43pm

      Re:

      If some pig-ignorant inbred conspiritard spends his time listening to Alex Jones and posting birther and islamophobic wingnuttery, then at least it keeps him off the streets. It's not like he'll be elected President or appointed National Security Advisor.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JoeCool (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 2:30pm

    Like I always say

    If someone/some company puts words like "honest" or "true" in their ads or ESPECIALLY their name, odds are VERY great that it's a bald-faced lie, and the person/company is the exact opposite of what the word/phrase claims.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Google And Amazon Are Harming Consumers And...
 tdicon 
 
<< Angry, Threatening Lawyer Fails To Sue As...
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:40 Snopes Debunks Fake YouTube Video; Video's Creator Responds With A Bogus DMCA Notice (5)
11:56 Google And Amazon Are Harming Consumers And Behaving Like Obnoxious Toddlers (15)
10:44 Appeals Court: Forcing A Teen To Masturbate So Cops Can Take Pictures Is A Clear Violation Of Rights (33)
10:39 Daily Deal: Stone River eLearning (0)
09:33 What Happened To Everyone Complaining About The Length Of The 2015 Net Neutrality Rules? (15)
06:26 The FCC Tried To Hide Net Neutrality Complaints Against ISPs (39)
03:23 Things The Intelligence Community Is Cool With: Backdoor Searches, Skirting Reporting Requirements, Parallel Construction (9)

Tuesday

19:48 Where Credit's Due: Budweiser Goes The Cool And Funny Route On Microbrewery's 'Dilly Dilly' Craft IPA (24)
15:46 Senator Kamala Harris Serves Up A Not-Completely-Terrible Revenge Porn Bill (22)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 146: Can A Trivia App Resurrect Appointment Viewing? (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.