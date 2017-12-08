Shocker: Study Finds Cord Cutting Very Real, TV Execs Still Failing To Adapt
You'll perhaps recall that broadcast and cable executives spent years denying that TV cord cutting was even happening. Ultimately that head-in-the-ground thinking "evolved" to the point where sector executives admitted that sure, cord cutters are real, but they're little more than 40-year-old nobodies living in mom's basement -- and not something to actually take seriously. As the data began to indicate that cord cutting was a very real phenomenon that thinking has finally started to subside, though the industry by and large has responded by doubling down on the bad ideas that brought us to this point in the first place.
There's still a sect of broadcast and cable executives and analysts that truly believe this shift from bloated, pricey channel bundles to cheaper, more flexible streaming alternatives is just a fad kooky kids are going through. And there's more than a few sector executives who believe this will all magically end as younger generations procreate and buy new homes. Of course that's not really supported by the facts, with most Millennials and younger generations being "cord nevers" -- who fail to see the point of subscribing to expensive bloated channel bundles in the era of YouTube and Twitch.
A new report by the Diffusion Group highlights again how this isn't just some temporary hiccup in the tastes of fussy viewers. The group predicts that at the current pace of customer defections from cable, the number of US households that subscribe to traditional cable will drop from 81% this year to 60% in 2030:
"Generally, TDG expects that the penetration of live multi-channel pay-TV services will decline from 85% of US households in 2017 to 79% in 2030. While statistically a loss of only 7%, it nonetheless illustrates the ongoing secular decline of a once healthy market space. TDG predicts that, by 2030, roughly 30 million US households will live without an MVPD service of any kind, be it virtual or legacy.
During this time, legacy MVPDs will experience considerable subscriber losses, due not only to long-term industry trends but also growing competition from virtual pay-TV providers. Consequently, legacy pay-TV penetration will fall from 81% of US households in 2017 to 60% in 2030, down 26%. At the same time, virtual pay-TV penetration will grow from roughly 4% of US households to 14%, up 350% but from a very small base.
And while some traditional, legacy TV viewers will flock to "virtual" streaming alternatives like AT&T's DirecTV Now or Dish's Sling TV, those services cost significantly less than traditional cable options (which usually clock in at $110 or more per month). That's why most cable providers have been so busy imposing arbitrary and unnecessary usage caps and overage fees on broadband connections, as it allows them to counter these lost TV revenues (with the added bonus of hamstringing competing services that aren't zero rated, something you'll see a lot more of thanks to the looming death of net neutrality).
Needless to say, the report highlights how cable providers still need to get out ahead of this shift, instead of just paying empty lip service to adaptation:
"TDG said early on that the future of TV was an app. Unfortunately, most incumbent MVPDs weren't taking notes," notes Joel Espelien, TDG Senior Analyst. "The question is no longer if the future of TV is an app, but how quickly and economically incumbents can adapt to this truth and transition to an all-broadband app-based live multi-channel system."
Again though, industry executives weren't just "not taking notes," they were actively trying to ignore a massive, wholesale shift in how their business sector operates. Most of the entrenched cable operators could easily nip this entire shift in the bud by simply competing on price and bundle flexibility. But instead, countless cable and broadcast executives continue to just double down on legacy turf protection and rampant rate hikes -- in the false belief that the traditional TV cash cow they've been milking for decades is somehow immortal.
Kodak would approve it but then Pai had to come and threaten the party by making such idiocy sustainable due to natural monopolies and regulatory capture.
Local Antenna TV
Currently there are about 5 local stations or about 20 channels here discounting the shopping and weather channels.
A quick programming analysts is 50% of the time is commercials or fill and 50% is program.
Programs range from the rage of the mid 1950s to more advanced programming of the 1970s.
The Lawrence Welk is one of the better programs. Laramie another favorite (to whoever is sponsoring the programming) does not hold up well to Welk. The reception is for Laramie is so bad one is glad to switch back to Welk and more glad to turn TV off in lieu of the old laptop with U-Tube.
Re: Local Antenna TV
There are a number of other streaming archives as well.
Re: Local Antenna TV
A TV network has to pay to broadcast OTA. They have to pay a license for the spectrum. They have to pay for the transmitting hardware, land, and operations staff. And they have to pay for the power needed to operate the transmitter.
They have no idea who is consuming their OTA signal. Instead they have to pay companies like Neilsen Ratings to find out.
On the other hand, they get paid by cable TV operators to get their content. The cable TV company pays for the transmission infrastructure. And digital cable knows exactly what is being watched and by what subscribers.
If 85% of their market was getting their produce via cable, then why were they even bothering to pay to deliver it via OTA?
Re: Re: Local Antenna TV
It's a big enough perk that the Sun News Network, once they discovered that Canadians weren't interested in paying extra for "Fox News North", demanded to be included in the mandatory carriage list. That failed, and they went under amid a lot of mocking over a right-wing channel demanding government intervention to protect them from the free market.
Re: Local Antenna TV
What is this prediction based upon? Several reports show the number of OTA viewers is increasing not decreasing. With the future of the economy not looking so good for the working class, how will they afford the ridiculously expensive pay tv crapfest?
Do you have a stake in the pay tv business?
repeat of record industry vs consumers war
And as with the record industry, it looks like the only way to make the cable industry start giving consumers what they want is by hurting them in the wallet.
60% in 2030?
Does anyone else think that's an exceptionally slow decline? They're saying 13 years from now, 60% of households will still have cable. I wonder if that will be by choice, or if it's some "perk" they never use but it makes their internet cheaper.
I don't think I would jump to that conclusion. I'm guessing they have studied the issue and have concluded that for now, the legacy system is still the most profitable while switching over to an unbundled, internet-based system is only getting easier and cheaper each year.
They will keep shedding customers and at some point it will be more profitable for them to change course and I'm guessing that's when they will do it.
What it is...
The only drawback is that the major studios and the bigger networks have decided that exclusivity is important. If you don't subscribe to HBO or whatever, you will have to watch shows live on CBS, NBC, etc. You know we have arrived in the new century when we have more of the bookstore model (remember bookstores?) Whatever your streaming service, you can watch the shows you want to watch. And shows will be liberated from the half-hour/one-hour TV format and the 2-hour cinema format, to run as random length episodes suitable for episodic watching or all-day binging.
