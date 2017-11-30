Absent Facts To Support Repealing Net... >>
Thu, Nov 30th 2017


Daily Deal: TRNDlabs Spectre Drone

Drone flight is extremely simple with Spectre! TRNDlabs' most powerful drone yet, Spectre offers an unprecedented level of control and stability, with four high-speed propellors and an HD camera. With a 50-meter range, you can explore your world and watch a live feed using the Spectre app. It's perfect for adventures, taking beautiful photos of hard-to-reach places, or just capturing unbelievable footage of mid-air drone acrobatics. Spectre is on sale for only $93.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Essential Reading
