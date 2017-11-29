Mark Cuban Still Has Absolutely No Idea How... >>
Wed, Nov 29th 2017 10:38am


Daily Deal: The Complete Machine Learning Bundle

Dive into the world of self-driving cars, speech recognition technology and more with the $39 Complete Machine Learning Bundle and for a limited time you can receive an additional 70% off of this bundle when you use the code CYBER70. Over 10 courses, you will learn about pattern recognition and prediction and how to harness the power of machine learning to take your programming to the next level. Discover quant trading, how to use Hadoop and MapReduce to tackle large data sets, how to create a sentiment analyzer with Twitter and Python, and much more. Don't forget the code CYBER70 for an additional 70% off this and other elearning bundles in the Deals Store.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

