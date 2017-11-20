Sheriff's Office To Pay $3 Million For Invasive Searches Of 850 High School Students
It's been barely a month since news came to us of the Worth County (GA) Sheriff's Department's search of an entire school's worth of high school students. Over 800 students were searched without a warrant, subjected to invasive pat downs that included breasts and genitals by Sheriff Jeff Hobby and his deputies.
Sheriff Hobby thought there might be drugs in the school, but despite the search of hundreds of students and the use of drug dogs, no drugs were found. A class action lawsuit [PDF] alleging multiple rights violations brought by some of the students was filed in June. In October, Sheriff Hobby and two of his deputies were indicted for sexual battery and false imprisonment.
In a surprisingly quick turnaround, there's already talk of a settlement, as Susan Hogan reports for the Washington Post.
On Tuesday, a legal advocacy group, the Southern Center for Human Rights, said a proposed $3 million settlement had been reached in the lawsuit, pending a judge’s approval.
That number has nothing to do with the severity of the violations, but rather is the limit of the sheriff department's insurance policy. But it will be spread to cover a majority of the student body harmed by the actions of these law enforcement officers.
Each class member will receive a monetary award of between $1,000 and $6,000, with those students subjected to more invasive searches receiving higher amounts. Once any outstanding claims are resolved and attorney fees of 15% of the fund are paid, half of any remaining funds will be paid into a fund for the benefit of Worth County High School students.
This quick settlement can likely be chalked up to a handful of variables. One, Hobby and his deputies have been indicted, which gives more credence to the students' claims their rights were violated. Two, the entire 4-hour lockdown was captured on the school's surveillance cameras, all but eliminating narrative options for the law enforcement defendants. Three, Sheriff Hobby's own statements in defense of his and his deputies' actions make it very clear the sheriff supports the mass violation of rights through policies and actions.
The only reason Hobby didn't pursue another warrantless search of the entire school's student body wasn't because of concerns about students and their rights, but because people were angry.
When asked about that previous search that came up dry, Hobby said he didn't think that search was thorough, so he decided to do his own.
He said he believes there are drugs at the high school and the middle school, but also said that he will not do another search, due to response from community.
So, straight up, the sheriff believes he did nothing wrong. His deputies did nothing wrong. If anything's wrong here, it's the response from the community -- people who apparently don't understand civil rights are nothing more than obstacles that must be skirted or surmounted if we're ever going to win this war on drugs.
Reader Comments
Yet they managed to find none.
Perhaps allowing cops to have good faith exceptions when they believe something is the law, even when a reasonable person would say thats not right, causes a form of brain damage.
Re:
Even if he had found drugs on one or two students, that doesn't justify his becoming the Henry Ford of sexual assault, groping 850 teens assembly-line style. None were suspects. None consented, as one does when they agree to be groped if they want to fly.
Re: Re:
The next sheriff will just ask for consent then. "Who here wants to consent to a body search in order to be allowed to go home?"
Search the sheriff department employees
The obvious next step (for someone who has learned nothing)
Sucks
Re: Sucks
Re: Re: Sucks
Firing them leaves open the door for their union to pitch a fit and get them re-hired, or for them to simply shift to another precinct and carry on, same as before.
No, you want to stop police from abusing their positions and authority you make fines like this personal. No more shifting it to the department/taxpayers, hit them in their wallets such that they are the ones paying for their actions. Do that and you can be sure that they'd learn real quick that actions have consequences, even if they do have a badge.
Re: Re: Re: Sucks
That along with the money he is paying for defense will hurt. Along with the money for Junior's drug bust defense, he will be lucky to have anything left to live on.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Sucks
Re: Re: Re: Sucks
Huh?
Re: Huh?
Re: Huh?
That zero out of 850 had anything at all is like a statistical anomaly. Perhaps they picked the wrong day of the week (monday instead of friday, as an example) as everyone had depleted their supplies.
You Are Missing......
When he searched he had a list of 13 students that he suspected had drugs, but only 3 were in school that day.
Two previous searches by other departments came up empty, so how did he know that the lost of 13 was good?
His son was busted by the feds about 2 months ago for drug dealing.
I suspect he found out his son had drugs, forced to come up with the names of the people at school that had drugs, thus the list of 13. Trying to protect his son a bit, he gives the list to a different department to have them search, on a day his son is not in school.
So either his son warned the others and they kept everything away from the school, or they already figured out that schools can be searched and don't deal on or around school grounds. Or both.
So these other bad students got his little boy into drugs, and he is going to do something about it. Now the feds bust the son for DEALING not just possession. The feds start talking to the son at the nearest LEO office, the sheriff's office. Mom and Dad come in and bust up the interview. I'm sure the DEA agent was pissed about that one and now is having other agencies dig into the sheriff.
The other departments that he got to do the first searches are likely not happy that he didn't give them the whole story and made them look stupid.
A major cluster-f***
Re: You Are Missing......
The governor of GA used a law to put the elected sheriff in a timeout
https://www.officer.com/command-hq/news/20982831/georgia-gov-nathan-deal-suspends-indicted-wo rth-county-sheriff-jeff-hobby
School
Re: School
I bet they thought, OK, here they come again with this list of bad students, and they will run a drug dog down the halls and by all the lockers just like the other two departments did.
The sheriff seems to think what he did was legal because the school admins were present at the time. He is confusing a search of a person with the search of school property, say a locker of a student they suspected or a dog hit on.
See my above about his son.
If he wanted to search the 13 students he suspected, get a search warrant. However he would have to cough up some info about why he suspected the kids and where he got the information. He was trying to keep his son out of it.
Man..
This bugged me more than almost anything (Except for the unapologetic Sheriff). I wish all of the parents had gone after the Sheriff. This shit is not ok. The top leadership of everyone involved willingly should be fucking fired and hopefully found guilty of civil rights violations.
Re: Man..
Hmmm
Re: Hmmm
And the worst part? The parents are paying for their own kids to be molested. Less than 21K people in the county, 35% under 18. That's a lot money to pay for a crooked sheriff, on a per capita basis. Your kid gets $3,500, but your family has to pay $1000+? Not worth it.
If the company insuring the county was smart, they would sue the sheriff and his deputies, get them stripped of immunity, and take everything from them. THAT will force departments everywhere to straighten up; if that's the only way to be insurable.
Re: Re: Hmmm
I doubt if most departments buy policies that allow them to be sued by the insurance company. Sure, not allowing that probably makes the policies more expensive, but it's only tax dollars.
