by Tim Cushing

Thu, Sep 14th 2017 12:09pm


Filed Under:
atf, slush fund, smuggling, tobacco



ATF Ran Illegal Mixed-Money Slush Fund For Years With Zero Oversight, Auditing, Or Punishment

from the no-one's-more-above-the-law-then-law-enforcement dept

The ATF isn't restrained by oversight. It's hardly restrained at all. It's made a business of fake stash house sting operations, where downtrodden suckers looking for cash are persuaded to rob a ficitonal stash house of its fictional drugs. The problem is the government then bases its charges on the amount of nonexistent drugs sting victims were told the fake stash house contained. In no sting operation was the "amount" of drugs lower than 5 kilograms -- the amount needed to trigger a 20-year minimum sentence.

Why is the ATF involved? Because every sting operation involves fictional armed guards, necessitating the use of illegally-obtained weapons by sting victims. Bang. More charges with lengthy minimum sentences.

When not pushing people into fake robberies, the ATF regulates alcohol, tobacco, and firearms. (Also explosives, but it makes the well-known acronym more than a bit clumsy.) To facilitate maximum price gouging by state governments, the ATF tries to break up untaxed cigarette sales.

It's this simple work that has propelled an accountability-free explosion in the ATF, most of it traced back to a single office in Bristol, Virginia, fronted by a quasi-legitimate tobacco distributor. From there, an appalling amount of illegal activity was participated in by ATF agents and officials.

Matt Apuzzo has put together an amazing story for the New York Times, sourced from interviews and public records requests -- one that will cause your jaw to drop lower the further you scroll down the page. As Apuzzo puts it, the operation began as a way to bust black-market cigarette sales. It ended up as something much more sinister: an ATF slush fund that mixed public and private money with zero oversight or statutory authority. If any agent needed anything -- from vending machines with cameras in them to credit cards for unquestioned expenses -- they went to Bristol. It was done in the government's name, but plenty of agents personally profited from the operation.

The spending was not limited to investigative expenses. Two informants made $6 million each. One agent steered hundreds of thousands of dollars in real estate, electronics and money to his church and his children’s sports teams, records show.

Federal law prohibits mixing government and private money. The A.T.F. now acknowledges it can point to no legal justification for the scheme. But far from reining in the spending, records show that supervisors at headquarters encouraged it by steering agents from around the country to Bristol.

As the money mixed, the spending increased. ATF officials in Washington sent agents to Bristol to obtain equipment, supplies, and spending money in order to bypass red tape. So many vehicles were requisitioned through Bristol the office had to set up its own leasing company. Hotel bills and gas alone ran nearly $25,000 a month. And yet, the DOJ never looked into the ATF operation or its incredible amount of spending. With public and private funds overlapping, it would have been a nightmare to audit. How much of a nightmare, no one knows… because no one ever tried. Unbelievably, the "accounting" for the ATF's oversight-less, mixed cash operation was left to a single bookkeeper using Quickbooks on her own computer.

As part of the sting, two informants helped pad the ATF's secret account by purchasing cigarettes directly from US Tobacco at $3 a carton and selling them back to the ATF for $17 a carton. Rather than this being a losing proposition for the ATF, the difference in prices allowed the ATF to dump another half-million into its secret Bristol account.

The ATF office was basically housing gangsters with hearts of ill-gotten gold at this point.

[ATF agent Thomas] Lesnak said he set the prices, allowing his informants “customary and reasonable” profits. Mr. Carpenter and Mr. Small were paid $6 million apiece in less than two years, according to court documents. Such huge sums would normally require special approval. But since the money came from the secret account, the A.T.F. officially paid them nothing.

Those around Mr. Lesnak benefited, too. The old tobacco warehouse — a $410,000 repurposed candy factory — was given to his church, property records show. A half-million dollars from the secret account was donated to local law enforcement agencies. Thousands more went to Mr. Lesnak’s children’s school. Mr. Lesnak handed out Blu-ray players and Xboxes to his son’s baseball teammates, one player recalled. The donations, Mr. Small said, were made at Mr. Lesnak’s insistence.

To keep his warehouse workers happy, records show, Mr. Lesnak handed out envelopes of cash — $500 to $700 a month, tax free. On an office casino trip, Ms. Davis testified, he provided money for gambling. Employees were given DVD players, televisions or freezers that arrived in the warehouse, records show.

The ATF's operation finally ran into trouble when US Tobacco began taking an interest in purchases tied to the agency. Concerned it was being used to facilitate something resembling a criminal operation (but run by law enforcement personnel), US Tobacco began looking into activities at its Bristol warehouse. This led to one of the greatest moments of combined irony and schadenfreude in human existence.

The operation ran until Stuart Thompson, a bookish Manhattan native, took over as chief financial officer at U.S. Tobacco. He repeatedly pressed the warehouse manager to explain the unusual supply of Palermos. No market existed for that many cigarettes, he said.

On March 8, 2013, the warehouse manager called Mr. Thompson. “He started telling me that A.T.F. was doing operations in our warehouse,” Mr. Thompson recalled.

Company lawyers descended on the warehouse, seizing everything. A tobacco company had just raided the A.T.F.

Despite all of this, no one involved has been prosecuted. The DOJ still hasn't attempted to audit the funds the ATF worked with, even while declaring the operation to be highly problematic. Everyone involved walked away unscathed. Even Agent Lesnak, who spearheaded the operation and set up the mixed-money slush fund, never received so much as an oral reprimand. I suppose the DOJ felt the 100 or so arrests resulting from the operation outweighed the illegal activity that went on for years under its nose.

The whole story is worth reading. It shows the ATF has the DEA's mentality: nothing matters but the job. Any and all illegal operations are forgiven in advance (and often in arrears) because doing the government's version of God' work involves breaking laws like omelet eggs and keeping oversight as far away as possible from day-to-day activities.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 14 Sep 2017 @ 11:44am

    Drain the swamp?

    There are just no words to describe how corrupt this is. This is the kind of thing that happens in 3rd world countries ran by dictators.

    You know there is no accountability when not a single person is charged, multiple people are STILL promoted, and dirty money flying everywhere...

    Congress should investigate each and every officer and official that contacted or used Bristol and fire them on the spot for gross negligence.... but instead... expect more promotions and more kickbacks and another Bristol to spring up in a couple months (if there isn't one already out there).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2017 @ 12:21pm

      Re: Drain the swamp?

      Yeah, I don't understand how all this can come out and there's no other agency like the FBI that can step up and arrest these other LEO's. Or I guess they could but they're just unwilling?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Sep 2017 @ 12:24pm

      Re: Drain the swamp?

      While I would love nothing better than to see Congress occupied with something other than making up more stupid senseless laws, I am not sure that investigating agents is in their purview. Now going after the head of ATF might be another story.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2017 @ 12:43pm

      Re: Drain the swamp?

      "This is the kind of thing that happens in 3rd world countries ran by dictators."

      The level of development of a nation has nothing to do with corruption.

      "Congress should investigate each and every officer and official that contacted or used Bristol and fire them on the spot for gross negligence."

      I am pretty sure you could not get even 20 people in your local area to hold congress responsible for anything the next election. They will be too busy voting for trump so that hillary does not get into office or voting for hillary so that trump does not get into office.

      The parties have effectively rendered "the peoples voice" impotent, and the people don't even understand how or why this is the case.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Sep 2017 @ 1:10pm

      Re: Drain the swamp?

      Do not fool yourself into thinking the United States is above this kind of corruption because it is a “first world country”. If anything, you should feel surprised that we actually know more about this kind of corruption than ever before.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 14 Sep 2017 @ 12:48pm

    Problematic?

    Despite all of this, no one involved has been prosecuted. The DOJ still hasn't attempted to audit the funds the ATF worked with, even while declaring the operation to be highly problematic.

    The word you were looking for was "criminal".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    tom (profile), 14 Sep 2017 @ 1:08pm

    There were no penalties of any consequence over the Fast and Furious debacle years ago and many people have been murdered from that mess. Why would simple financial gain be any different?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Chris Brand, 14 Sep 2017 @ 1:15pm

    Acronym

    How about Firearms, Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives ? I'm sure every employee would love to be an "Agent of FATE"...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    OA (profile), 14 Sep 2017 @ 1:38pm

    I suppose the DOJ felt the 100 or so arrests resulting from the operation outweighed the illegal activity that went on for years under its nose.

    There is a metric ton of circumstantial evidence that law enforcement doesn't actually care about the law. So what, precisely, do they care about?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bamboo Harvester (profile), 14 Sep 2017 @ 1:40pm

    "Unbelievably, the "accounting" for the ATF's oversight-less, mixed cash operation was left to a single bookkeeper using Quickbooks on her own computer."

    I can just imagine the Quicken ads coming this tax season...

    "....you can even run a multi-million dollar black bag operation with our software!...."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


