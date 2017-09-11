Cop Cleans Out Wallet Of Unlicensed Hot Dog Vendor Just Because He Can
No job too small. That's asset forfeiture for you. But small jobs are the safest jobs when it comes to the government keeping someone else's property. Keeping the seizures small makes it less likely they'll be challenged by those whose property was taken.
The year-end totals may look impressive, but behind those totals are lots and lots of tiny cash grabs. In the cases where agencies' forfeitures have been itemized and examined (which is a rarity -- there's a ton of opacity in forfeiture reporting), the largest number of forfeitures are for the smallest amounts, usually well under $1,000.
Officers take what they can because they can. A video going viral on Twitter shows a California police officer rummaging through the wallet of an unlicensed street vendor and taking the vendor's cash and debit card. A citation and a shutdown of the hot dog stand should have been enough. But it wasn't. Officer Sean Aranas decided -- with the only citation handed out during the football game -- to take the man's earnings.
UC Berkeley Police 👮🏼 y'all some punk ass bitches a ticket is understandable but to take his money away fuck the police pic.twitter.com/B8j2UcvREG
— Moreno (@Moreno) September 10, 2017
The backlash has been swift. A crowdfunding page for the vendor -- identified only as "Juan" -- has already raised more than $30,000. A petition demanding the firing of Officer Aranas has gathered 11,000 signatures. And it's gotten the attention of his employer:
UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof offered a brief statement Sunday evening: “We are aware of the incident. The officer was tasked with enforcing violations related to vending without a permit on campus. UCPD is looking into the matter.”
The UCPD says the money taken from the vendor has been booked into evidence. If so, it's just another way the PD can keep Juan's money, even after he's paid his fine and obtained a permit. This can happen even if the citation is dropped. Money booked into evidence just stays there unless someone's willing to fight uphill against a system designed to keep citizens from their seized property. It's not quite as difficult or expensive as fighting a forfeiture in court, but it's still an arduous process involving a lot of people (cops, prosecutors) with zero interest in returning people's property.
There will be a number of people pointing out Juan should have just secured a permit. True, that would have prevented this from happening, but it's a bit like saying cops are justified in taking cash from anyone at any time if a law has been violated. Juan's violation is a misdemeanor. It's like saying a cop should be able to take cash/debit cards from people who've been cited for traffic violations. It's unnecessarily punitive and far more of a punishment than a misdemeanor should warrant.
The outrage won't budge the needle at the University of California Police Department. Everything done here likely has a corresponding policy allowing it. Calling it "evidence" rather than a forfeiture may make it feel a bit more legit, but it's still just policy-enabled theft that allows the government stack punishment on top of punishment and possibly enrich itself in the process.
Reader Comments
Cop: It was a slow month. We had 20 bucks, 1 credit card, 1 debit card, one food cart and 45 hot dogs.
Sheriff: Hot dogs?
Cop: I ate two, sir.
Sheriff: *facepalm*
Re:
Re: Re:
If you are caught NOT seizing everything that can be seized then you are in trouble! don't you want to support the organization you work for officer? Do you not believe in our mission? No crime escapes punishment... unless we commit it.
Cop Rule Booklet
Bet you can't find anything in your home community government information stating what your local cops can & cannot do.
So where exactly is it written that cops can't do asset-forfeiture at their discretion ?
Bottom line is that cops generally operate with very broad personal discretion... and have negatively evolved into being armed government officials with some de facto judicial powers over the populace.
Re: Cop Rule Booklet
4th and 5th amendments.
yes, we already through you were ignorant... next time shut up to avoid proving it!
"Bottom line is that cops generally operate with very broad personal discretion... and have negatively evolved into being armed government officials with some de facto judicial powers over the populace."
Agree, because of people like you, that think they know far more than they actually do, followed up shortly by the lazy and apathetic that think...
because it is not happening to me, I got no skin in this game
Well, you do.
Re: Re:
So much for 'Community Policing'
I get upset at how these LEO die-hards bemoan the loss of respect that officers are shown. They see every cop as the Sheriff of Mayberry, but for some reason I don't ever recall him pulling a stunt like this...
Side Note: I have friends that are cops and I respect how difficult their job is. It is asshats cops like this that make their job harder on a daily basis and put them in more danger... Pick your battles UCD... this isn't the cross you want to die on.
Re: So much for 'Community Policing'
Until cops face the same punishments when they break the same laws, then we do not have justice.
What we see in this video is that the primary difference between street gangs, organized crime, and the police department is that the police department is better organized and better funded.
Please remember that the death of Rule of Law doesn't mean you can ignore the Gang in Blue. Show them the same fear and respect you would show any sociopath who has proven he is willing to rob or murder you as a matter of convenience.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
or do you mean to gas the people they "serve"?
http://tinyurl.com/y7m53exs
Just what are cash and a bank card evidence of, employment?
I think we should apply this evidence collection procedure to every policy officer in that department. Take the money and bank cards out of all of their officer's wallets as evidence that they are operating unlicensed vending stands.
Re:
Robbery.
Cash Grab Questions
Why would you think that having a permit would have prevented this. It might have reduced the time the officer spent analyzing his options (do I rob this guy or not?), but given other incidents of asset forfeiture (assets taken from people not even charged with a crime) it does not follow that having a permit would have prevented this.
The other question that comes to mind is: What is the money and debit card booked into evidence, evidence of?
Re: Cash Grab Questions
Maybe crowdfund to increase exposure instead
The $30,000 in crowdfunding for the vendor is impressive. But, I wonder if that sort of fundraising would be better spent maintaining an ongoing advertising and media presence for this issue. Billboards with a still of the cop grabbing the cash and a caption saying, "We pay police to clean up the streets, not to clean out vendors' wallets" and social media links to the video with the message "If the 'policy' says this is okay, then the policy needs to change" and so on might actually prompt some change.
Re: Maybe crowdfund to increase exposure instead
This is the issue with a whole lot of policing issues that we see reported. "The officer followed policy." If a mass amount of people are horrified by a police officer following policy, the policies are wrong. The only people who aren't horrified are police apologists, just-world fallacy subscribers, or just too numb from seeing this all too often.
Re: Re: Maybe crowdfund to increase exposure instead
Nope, issue is with people not forcing politicians to confront the issues of police corruption, or corruption in government for that matter.
Case in point... the things Obama did while president were corrupt, but D's like them while R's hated them. Now that Trump is in office doing the same... roles have reversed.
The problem is the voters. When they finally get tired of the corruption, they know what to do about it.
That may not be what we're seeing here, but it certainly looks like what I envisioned.
Re:
Prosecutor: *Holds up evidence bag of cash and credit cards* Your honor, member of the jury. He had money. I rest my case. *Sits down*
....How is having legal tender "evidence" of a crime? Were they going to dust it for prints? Run a DNA trace?
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
....How is having legal tender "evidence" of a crime? Were they going to dust it for prints? Run a DNA trace?
They're gonna scan the bills for mustard & relish residue so that they can prove the cash is proceeds from illegal vending of red-hot, delicious doggers.
(He took the debit card to help rake lines from some coke he saw in the evidence room earlier that morning.)
All of it?
Also, is it common to collect evidence for a misdemeanor? I mean beyond the scope of harassment. Can the money be used to pay off the fine for not having a permit?
Re:
Not if they refuse to give it back.
The other side-effect of theft at badge-point is that the victim can't use that money to mount a legal challenge to contest the seizure.
Re: Re:
And why not take credit cards too? Surely his credit rating was generated via ill-gotten methods.
Re: Re: Re:
Maybe not $76.34. But there are cases where people's bank accounts have been emptied by police. Given that this guy's cards were seized along with his cash, that may be the plan.
One more side-effect:
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
They're way ahead of you. No speeding required.
(Thankfully they need some reason to suspect that crime. Like your car being too dirty, or too clean. You being too quiet, or too talkative. You wearing clothes that are too grungy, or too fashionable. Etc.)
The California police on the other hand will probably have to take the hot dog vendor's card to the bank to empty it.
Re:
Unreal
Shameful.
Re: Unreal
Don't worry. Visitors from other countries are being warned, just as they are for Mexico or Guatemala.
Three words:
Re: Three words:
An Amendment to the Constitution is what is required to override constitutionally protected rights... but kudos on being a tool and ignoring that fact, like pretty much everyone else in the nation.
Which rights did you want to see destroyed first, because I assure you, you want to destroy rights.
Boiling over
Bullshit.
Cops can take money from unlicensed hot dog vendors named ‘Juan’ and ain't nobody gonna do nothing.
Brown cop messes around robbing a white woman named ‘Jessica’ — and you still ain't gonna see mobs forming with ropes for that cop.
It's not like it was half-a-century ago.
Re: Boiling over
"Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security."
Should have checked his resident status too.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Completely not suprised
Freedom is Just another Word for Being Robbed of your Property at Gun Point by a Police Officer
There will be a number of people pointing out Juan should have just secured a permit.
Like a well-conditioned slave asking masters permission.
How dare local/state/federal tax-feeders force a person to ask permission (ie permit) in order to provide for themselves and their families.
Get down on you knees and genuflect before the state so as you may work selling hot dogs (or whatever job it is that requires licensing/permitting).
Yes of course the permitting process is entirely for our safety (while in reality permitting/licensing is simply an alternate stream of revenue for the tax-feeders to squander on their various boondoggles).
Re: Freedom is Just another Word for Being Robbed of your Property at Gun Point by a Police Officer
Why the cards?
Heck, he's standing there with an Android phone so hopefully he's got access to his bank account and can move money out. He should also immediately be calling the bank and reporting those cards stolen. Might even make sense if the cops would let him be on the phone while they were still there to call the bank while the cops are standing there and report the cards stolen.
"have you spoken with the police about the theft?" "yes, the cop that stole them is standing right in front of me."
More fluff than a pillow factory
“We are aware of the incident. The officer was tasked with enforcing violations related to vending without a permit on campus. UCPD is looking into the matter.”
Let's break this down shall we?
'We are aware of the incident'.
Translation: 'Now that lots of people know about it I suppose we can't pretend that it didn't happen.'
The officer was tasked with enforcing violations related to vending without a permit on campus.
Red herring. Whether or not he was tasked with that has nothing to do with checking someone's wallet and grabbing the cash and cards, unless they want to argue that robbing someone is just part of the job.
UCPD is looking into the matter.”
Not 'investigating', not 'this is a problem and we're doing what we can to address it', simply 'looking into it'.
Notably lacking from that statement: Any condemnation of what took place and/or even a hint that some sort of punishment might be warranted.
One of their own got caught robbing someone on camera, and rather than issue a public statement condemning what went on, perhaps with an apology to the victim, they double down and insist that nothing wrong happened. That is the mindset that alienates the public and makes it so they'd be a fool to trust someone with a badge, because it demonstrates that they are concerned first and foremost with protecting their own, rather than the public.
