Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Fri, Sep 8th 2017 11:51am


The Crackdown On Torrent Sites Has Produced Many More Moles To Whac

from the getting-creative dept

If the ongoing battle between copyright infringers and copyright holders could be described in any simple term, that term would have to be whac-a-mole. Since the early days of piracy on the internet, the copyright industries have used their legal mallets to smack down any site or service whose head managed to rise out of obscurity. Napster was pushed into irrelevance, as were other similar apps. Then websites that hosted infringing files were slammed. At present, we are in the midst of a crackdown on torrent sites, with the copyright industries blaming them for widespread infringement.

However, those who are dedicated to sharing content illicitly are indeed dedicated. And so the game will continue into avenues of piracy that are fairly creative.

As crackdown on torrent sites continues around the world, people who are pirating TV shows and movies are having to get a little more creative. Cloud storage services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, and Kim Dotcom's Mega are some of the popular ones that are being used to distribute copyrighted content, according to DMCA takedown requests reviewed by Gadgets 360.

Google Drive seems most popular among such users, with nearly five thousand DMCA takedown requests filed by Hollywood studios and other copyright holders just last month. Each DMCA requests had listed a few hundred Google Drive links that the content owners wanted pulled.

But what's notable about many of these DMCA takedown requests is that they target Google Drive links that don't actually host any content themselves, but instead have embedded YouTube videos within them. YouTube has long been accused of hosting copyright infringing content, but few people consider it a serious vector for pirating movies or television shows. That's because YouTube cracks down on piracy itself, and it is easily searchable, meaning that copyright holders can find their content and send takedown requests. Most infringing content is taken down quickly because of this, so what would be the point of these embedded videos?

It turns out that the pirates found a simple workaround - the videos are simply uploaded as unlisted, so they don't turn up in search results. The links to these videos are then shared as Google Drive links through discussion forums and other channels so it's difficult for the content owners to find the videos and get them taken down.

Popular video sites YouTube, Vimeo, and Dailymotion are also being abused by distributing and hosting illicit content, DMCA takedown requests reveal, but the volume of such requests again implies that they are not being as widely used. Some pirates, getting creative, also turned to another streaming venue which is not used as widely - porn sites. For example, last year, news outlets reported an instance where all the songs of Kanye West's The Life of Pablo album were uploaded as a video to the popular website PornHub. You can still find a number of movies on the site, and oddly enough, also things like game trailers and music videos that could safely be posted on other sites as well.

While nobody would want to cheer this sort of infringement on, there is a certain aspect of creativity to it. That creativity nicely demonstrates the axiom: the internet is designed to route around obstructions. So too, it seems, are the communities dedicated to sharing copyrighted content. It seems that this war on piracy is whac-a-mole by nature, but it's actually worse than that.

What if the moles were hydras and every time you hit one on the head, two or more heads sprouted out as a result? Because it should be noted that the above strategy using Google Drive and YouTube to distribute infringing content isn't the only creative strategy that's sprouted out of the crackdown on torrent sites.

The most unusual service that is being abused for distributing content that we came across is My Maps. It's a feature Google introduced in 2007 to enable users to create custom maps. Anyone can visit the My Maps website, and create a custom map by pointing to a location on the map, adding a title, and filling up a description box. Google doesn't verify what kind of information users are sharing in description, so you can again easily share links to unlisted YouTube streams, or Google Drive files to download. What this means is that people can then share locations on maps, which lead to the pirated movies.

While Google's services are only the most abused of many for this sort of thing, you can already hear the content industries warming up their voices to sing a tune of how Evil Google is the pirate's tool of choice for copyright infringement. It's worth noting that all of this, however, has emerged despite Google's efforts at complying with copyright laws. It's also emerged as a result of this ongoing arms race waged primarily by the content industries, who could have expended this effort in figuring out new business models on which to make money from their content. Instead, we can mark time in the modern era by what the "piracy threat vector" du jour is. It seems tomorrow it may become Google Drive. Or My Maps. More years on it will be something we haven't even thought of yet.

Them moles keep coming, after all.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Machin Shin, 8 Sep 2017 @ 12:11pm

    Seems like eventually they would learn that they are not getting a ROI from this war and just give up already. I guess for some of them though it is this crazy personal vendetta. I can somewhat understand that "I am going to make them pay" mentality, but after a while you start to look silly.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Sep 2017 @ 12:24pm

      Re:

      Were not getting an ROI from the war on drugs either. No one is giving up on that, though they probably should.

      It is likely not about ROI, but power and control. That alone should tell the world these actions are dastardly in concept.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Machin Shin, 8 Sep 2017 @ 12:58pm

        Re: Re:

        Yeah, they should give up on the silly "war on drugs" too but that is the Government, and well is there any Government program that really cares one bit about ROI? Hollywood though, I think they are kind of jealous of the Governments ability to burn cash and then just demand more.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Uriel-238 (profile), 8 Sep 2017 @ 3:54pm

        ROI on the War on Drugs

        Agencies are getting tons of money from the war on drugs and are making sure the guys who approve their budget increases are getting a cut. This isn't an ROI situation, it's a moral hazard.

        In the case of Big Media's campaign against piracy, it's a matter of possessiveness. Piracy typically results in more sales, not fewer, but once they've invested labor and capital into a thing, they become overdetermined to make sure no-one else benefits without paying them first, even if by the end result they make less money.

        The Game of Thrones new season is front page news, and this correlates with it being the most pirated show ever.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 12:39pm

      Re:

      Why do you think the copyright holding companies are constantly trying to get the tech companies to foot the bill for the war? It's easy to not worry about a return on investment when you're using cheat bots to generate take down requests to spam out, while folks like Google or Microsoft are the ones putting in the money and effort to actually verify the take down requests, and developing tools to locate potential infringement. It's easy to not worry about ROI when the legislative "solutions" pushed require additional vigilance and liability out of the tech companies, and require the copyright holders to do nothing additional.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 1:00pm

      Re:

      Seems like eventually they would learn that they are not getting a ROI from this war and just give up already.

      The lawyers are getting a return from the film companies' investments, and film companies have learned that many people will give them money no matter what they do.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Machin Shin, 8 Sep 2017 @ 1:28pm

        Re: Re:

        Yes, but while it makes sense for the lawyers to keep pushing this it seems like the film companies would finally go "Wait a freaking second, what are we paying these lawyers for?"

        After all, they could fire the lawyers and pocket all that money, the people paying for movies will keep on paying so no reduction in income.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          BernardoVerda (profile), 8 Sep 2017 @ 8:27pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Two words: "Office politics".

          What makes you think the studio execs care about how much it costs?

          That's much further down the list of actual concerns.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 8 Sep 2017 @ 4:12pm

      Re:

      It depends on what the goal is.

      If you look at it through the lens of 'stopping piracy' it was doomed from the get-go, with the vast majority of money and effort wasted when they could have been better spent offering competing services. Under that view it's always been a losing proposition and they should have given it up long ago.

      Look at it through the lens of 'stopping competition' on the other hand and it makes a lot more sense, and is more of an investment than outright lost costs. The VCR, cassette player, even youtube, none of these would have existed had they managed to get their way in court, which would have left them in the position of sole avenue for publishing/content.

      Look at their actions under that view and they make perfect sense, such that they're never going to stop until they are driven under completely.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 8 Sep 2017 @ 12:20pm

    Well Then.

    Consider the recent Techdirt story "The FCC Insists It Can't Stop Impostors From Lying About My Views On Net Neutrality"

    Once filed in the FCC's rulemaking record, there are limits on the agency's ability to delete, change, or otherwise remove comments from the record. Doing so could undermine the FCC's ability to carry out its legal obligation, which is which is to respond to all significant issues raised in the proceeding.

    If those comments on Net Neutrality can't be taken down, then neither can any comments that include links to pirated content. Heck, the same probably goes for any government site where citizens' submissions become public record.

    Let's hope no-one gives the pirates that idea.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 12:27pm

    Goal is only drive into hiding, not openly posted under real titles.

    Moles are minor: open piracy can't be tolerated by morality, laws, or needs of producers.

    You've admitted main use of Napster to Megaupload was for piracy.

    Google will soon have a fix for the Maps misappropriated movie messaging. Google is your tracker now, has all the info needed for warrants.

    Again, you pirates are simply LOSING on all fronts. Yet you're cheering the again hidden piracy as if it's a win!

    There is NO "revolution in content delivery" via free platforms. There is NO "better business model" than directly paying for entertainments.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 12:37pm

      Re: Goal is only drive into hiding, not openly posted under real titles.

      Filthy TOR pirate says what?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 12:37pm

      Re: Goal is only drive into hiding, not openly posted under real titles.

      either you are an idiot or a very good troll.
      People will ALWAYS find better ways of getting the things they want.
      a lose can almost always be turned into a win with enough thought and creativity from what you learn.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 8 Sep 2017 @ 12:48pm

      Re: Goal is only drive into hiding, not openly posted under real titles.

      You posted your comment for free. Without the advertising and product placement that has kept the free no-directly-paying-for-entertainment platform "television" running for 70 years.

      Oh, wait; you're pushing a specific agenda. The other thing that has paid for television.

      That's not an endorsement of piracy. My point is that non-direct-payment models work too.

      BTW, how would you describe the business model of the site you're reading and commenting on right now?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Eustace the Monk, 8 Sep 2017 @ 12:55pm

      Re: Goal is only drive into hiding, not openly posted under real titles.

      I'll tell you how it works when you "save" the internet from "piracy," It'll get done the old fashioned way. Sharing can be accomplished as it was when I was a whippersnapper; friends and libraries provide the raw material and the rest is up to you, easy peasy. As it was it always shall be.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 3:35pm

      Re: Goal is only drive into hiding, not openly posted under real titles.

      hmm... "no 'revolution in content delivery' via free platforms"; try telling that to all the let's players, reviewers, bloggers, webcomic artists, and even game designers to some extent.

      Oh, I'm sorry. You meant all content approved by the RIAA and MPAA overlords, didn't you?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 3:57pm

      Re: Goal is only drive into hiding, not openly posted under real titles.

      There is NO "revolution in content delivery" via free platforms.

      A lot of content creators would disagree with you, but then they do not count as far as your masters are concerned, because while they make money for themselves, they do not make any for your masters.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 2:10pm

    Hail Google Drive.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 2:16pm

    Creative works....

    And so the game will continue into avenues of piracy that are fairly creative.

    Ah; so copyright law is working as designed... promoting science (knowledge) and useful arts (publishing knowledge in the face of adversity)!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 3:34pm

    For example, last year, news outlets reported an instance where all the songs of Kanye West's The Life of Pablo album were uploaded as a video to the popular website PornHub.

    I just hope Mr. West remembered to respect file his 2257s

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Sep 2017 @ 2:55pm

    Let's be honest...the internet vision of the legacy entertainment industries is one where prior approval from them is required for everything to be posted.

    This is why they complain the DMCA process it to much of a burden, this is why they are now complaining about Google Drive despite the fact they managed to find links to include in their take down notices.

    Their view can simply be summed up as everything infringes until they say it doesn't.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Kevin Carson, 9 Sep 2017 @ 6:44pm

    "Nobody would cheer this form of infringement on"?

    I cheer any and all forms of copyright infringement on. Copyright is theft.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


