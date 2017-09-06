Multiple Legislators Looking To Neutralize AG... >>
Wed, Sep 6th 2017 10:35am


Daily Deal: Droplr 4-Yr Subscription

Take the struggle out of digital collaboration, and get your team hooked up with Droplr. Simply drag a file to the Droplr icon on your desktop or hit the short cut, and you'll automatically upload it to a remote server. Then, anyone on your team attached to your account will be able to access and work on the content. You can collaborate with up to three users on a single account, snag images or videos of your screen and have them share-ready in a few quick clicks, tag Drops with keywords for simple organization, and more to help increase your productivity. It integrates with Slack, Jira, Confluence, Google Docs, Asana, Hipchat, Twitter, Basecamp, Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch, & many more. A 4 year subscription is only $39.99 or a 1 year subscription is $19.99 in the Deals Store.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

