 
<< Court Says DMCA Safe Harbors Disappear Once...
by Timothy Geigner

Tue, Jul 11th 2017 6:41pm


Filed Under:
budget, space, space corp., us government



House Budget Proposal Includes The Creation Of The United States Space Corps.

from the knee-deep-in-the-debt dept

There has been much in the way of focus on all the different ways Congress has devised to fight with itself as of recent, with most of that revolving around stupid partisan bickering and political posturing. Still, there are real proposals on the table, and currently the 2018 defense budget is one of them. We've already talked about some recent changes in DoD recruitment strategies that seek to get with the times, as it were. But where those changes were made to stave off dwindling rosters of soldiers at CYBERCOM, the House proposal for 2018 includes the creation of a brand new military branch.

Don't get your hopes up too high about becoming a space marine quite yet. But if the House of Representatives' version of the 2018 defense budget goes through, you may soon be able to enlist in the US Space Corps.

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) has breathed new life into those old plans by including a provision in the House version of the 2018 US defense budget that would create a separate military service dedicated to the cause of space as a warfare domain: the US Space Corps. It would also create a separate joint command, the US Space Command, breaking the role out of the US Strategic Command much in the way that was done with the US Cyber Command.

The biggest surprise in all of this might well be that it took this long, actually. Cyber Command's battleground is mere decades old, whereas we have been exploring space for more than half a century. Still, there is something unnerving about formalizing Earth's place at the cosmic table as a potential war theater. That said, the proposal does enjoy the rare consensus of bi-partisan support and it's not difficult to understand why. More than ever, we rely on assets outside of our immediate atmosphere to power all sorts of things key to our national security and power. The branch that currently oversees space defense and strategy, the Air Force, is no longer seen as capable of handling the job.

There’s been nothing shortsighted about this. We started working on it vigorously in September, and we’ve had countless meetings with a number of experts who have advised us as to how this should be construed. GAO has done three studies on this, all of which tell us that you cannot maintain the current organizational construct of the Air Force and solve the acquisition problems and the operational problems that we have. The Air Force is like any other bureaucracy. They don’t want to change.

At some level, this was inevitable. We are humans and, where we go, we fight. So don your helmets and fire up that chainsaw, future space marines, because the next battleground may be the inky blackness of the void. If so, it seems the House of Representatives, at least, wants to be prepared for it.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 5:21pm

    To win what?

    So we won the cold war by making it too expensive for non capitalist societies to continue to compete. Now we are going to militarize space with what as a goal? Being able to kill countries where our weapons are out of range of the 'enemy', or a second phase of the cold war win, out spend em, capitalist or not. And with our tax dollars in the boondoggle know as DoD Procurement.

    How much is currently spent on weapons systems that don't work, and how much will be spent on systems that will fail in this endeavor?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 11 Jul 2017 @ 7:35pm

    Head start

    Might as well enlist. Everyone says I'm a space cadet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 8:06pm

    The Russians already have the Russian Space Forces, pretty similar to this proposal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 9:03pm

    How to reduce the bureaucracy?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 11 Jul 2017 @ 9:08pm

    How to reduce the bureaucracy?

    "..all of which tell us that you cannot maintain the current organizational construct of the Air Force and solve the acquisition problems and the operational problems that we have. The Air Force is like any other bureaucracy. They don’t want to change."

    So how do you shed the useless Air Force bureaucracy? Seems creating a "space command" does nothing to trim this waste.

    Not that we don't have a looming and thorny problem of orbiting debris....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


