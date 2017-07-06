AMC To Charge Cable Customers $5 More To Avoid Advertisements
from the look-mom,-we're-innovating! dept
We've discussed ad nauseum how, as the Internet video revolution accelerates, the cable and broadcast industry's response has predominantly been to double down on bad ideas in the false belief that they can nurse a dying cash cow indefinitely. Netflix nibbling away at your subscriber totals? Continue to glibly impose bi-annual rate hikes. Amazon Prime Video eroding your customer base? How about we edit programs to be shorter so more ads can be shoveled into every viewing hour? By and large, the cable industry's response to the cord cutting threat has been to do more of the things that forced annoyed consumers to leave.
And when you do see a cable or broadcaster attempting to be creative on this front, there's often a degree of lacking common sense. Case in point: AMC Networks last week fancied itself creative when it unveiled a new plan to let consumers skip advertisements on its programs -- if they're willing to pay an additional $5 per month:
"Would you like to pay more for cable TV than you’re already paying? Then AMC has an offer for you: The cable programmer is going to start selling an add-on service that lets cable TV subscribers watch most AMC shows, without commercials, for an extra $5 a month. AMC, which is rolling out its new “AMC Premiere” option to Comcast pay TV subscribers, says the new service is aimed at “super-fans” of its programs like “The Walking Dead,” who have a pay TV subscription but are willing to pay more to watch live, ad-free TV.
So, several problems here. One, the offer ignores the fact that many subscribers already skip ads using their DVRs, making this kind of unnecessary and insulting to the savvy consumer. AMC's also ignoring the lessons learned about needing to compete with piracy, something that doesn't stop being true just because you're offended by piracy's existence. And with often bi-annual price hikes already driving consumers away from cable at a record rate, you'd be pretty hard pressed to find any consumer that thinks it makes sense to pay a penny more for cable television at this juncture, something the company seems fleetingly aware of:
"It’s not for everyone," said AMC president Charlie Collier. "But it’s a good choice for people who want it."
Is it really? This is, once again, the cable and broadcast industry attempting to look innovative and competitive without having to put the time and money into actually being innovative or offering lower prices. AMC "solves" a heavier ad-load problem that consumers have already managed to avoid with their DVRs, hikes up the price of expensive cable TV service even further, then pats itself on the back under the pretense that this is delivering added value to "super fans."
If the cable and broadcast industry really wanted to be innovative, it would work to respond to the rise in streaming competitors and actually compete on price and channel bundle flexibility. Until it does that, everything else is hollow lip service.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
The only way
I no longer watch any major media, haven't for more than 10 years. I find I have a lot more time for my family, hobbies, and leaning new things.
Hollywood and television are a huge, uneeded time sink. So I got rid of them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The only way
Have you considered the possibility that different people enjoy different things? Or that many people don't see their shows and movies as something just to fill their time but something that brings enrichment to their lives; something that they are excited for and would be very sad if they lost them?
Technically your family, hobbies, and learning new things are "unneeded". You could live without them after all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The only way
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: The only way
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: The only way
"too many people spend too much time watching TV"
Maybe, but I wasn't referring to mindlessly watching whatever happens to be on a particular TV channel at the time. I was giving a contrast to some one who has stopped watching any media whatsoever. Just look at devoted fans of things like Game of Thrones or Doctor Who and how much joy they get out of it and tell me they would be better off without them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: The only way
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: The only way
As are a lot of other things. Trying to be smug because you avoid one of the many time wasting pastimes that human being have isn't really a good thing.
"Even the act of choosing to watch something rather than just turning on the TV and staring at whatever comes up is an improvement."
So, you're saying that choosing to watch a show on Netflix is a better activity than turning on the TV at the time the same show is broadcast? You have a very strange set of distinctions.
I'll agree that active vs. passive activities are better, but everyone participates in passive activities from time to time. It doesn't make you superior just because you chose a different passive activity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The only way
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If they are making $5-ish per month per viewer from ads, then it makes sense to let me pay that directly and not have to see the ads. I don't really watch AMC, but if I could do the same on FX I would. I sometimes buy shows on iTunes to avoid commercials.
Your point about skipping commercials with a DVR is a good point, but there area couple reasons why I still might pay.
1. I don't want to have to skip fwd-fwd-fwd-fwd ACK! back-back-back every commercial break.
2. One of the things most DVRs can do is prohibit commercial skipping. Every time you press a button on your remote it sends a request to the cable company before carrying out the action. They would be fools to block this, but it wouldn't be the first time they did something foolish. I can imagine more channels splitting into two tiers - one with forced commercials and one without.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: @ "Every time you press a button on your remote it sends a request to the cable company before carrying out the action."
But it's true you're not FORCED to pay $5 more, instead of unable to escape Google's tracking, any more than I'm strictly forced to read this minion's "ad nauseum" pieces: I do it partly for hoots of ODD usage where it merges two stock phrases, like "hollow lip service". It's minion-glish.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What's the problem here?
"AMC's also ignoring the lessons learned about needing to compete with piracy, something that doesn't stop being true just because you're offended by piracy's existence." Huh? Who said anything about piracy? AMC didn't.
"If the cable and broadcast industry really wanted to be innovative, it would work to respond to the rise in streaming competitors and actually compete on price and channel bundle flexibility. Until it does that, everything else is hollow lip service." Holy False Dichotomy Batman! Who came up with the this rule that they can't even explore something like this until they do those other things first?
Sheesh; sometimes this site seems to just reflexively disagree with something the media industry does for no other reason other than it's the media industry doing it, and it doesn't involve giving away $hit for free.
AMC pays their bills with a combination of ads and carriage fees. Offering to drop the ads in exchange for the revenue they'd otherwise collect from them seems like a fair deal to me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What's the problem here?
Karl could get roses and complain about thorns. Its reflexive not cognitive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: What's the problem here?
Can you link to the article that claims that paying extra money to get the same content is a great business model? I must have missed that one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: What's the problem here?
It's only the same if you don't mind having to skip ads. I usually prefer to not see ads or have to futz with the remote every 10 minutes and if it means having to pay a bit more, I'm okay with that.
Look at it this way: say you only watch one AMC show. If you want to see it ad free one way is to buy the episodes on iTunes for about $2. If there's four episodes a month, that's $8. Since you are paying for AMC in your cable bundle, you might be paying more than that, but probably not by much. Once you watch two shows a month you are surely ahead.
Everybody here seems to think people only are looking for cheaper tv and I think that's short sighted. A lot of us want a better experience and over-the-top services should be one way of getting that. AMC's plan is an interesting hybrid approach. I hope it successful because I'd love to be able to get back to commercial-free cable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What's the problem here?
What service does this cover: actual live broadcasts of shows, DVR recordings/VOD, or both? What kinds of programming does this cover: all shows and movies shown on AMC, or only AMC-original shows? How much commercial-free AMC content will this service give viewers access to: a full archive of all of AMC’s original shows, or select episodes of select shows?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: What's the problem here?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What's the problem here?
The only real increase in costs are the demands of the gatekeepers. This is why it is an insult. Not to mention they are apparently trying to price themselves right out of a market. That isn't an innovation or a reasonable offer to consumers.
If any of these outfits were concerned with making money as top priority, instead of some perceived control, they would drop the price, make it more attractive, and sell more units.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Of course if the carrier has sold some slots during these prime watching times, we have no control over that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I disagree
Good on AMC! This is a model we should either be rewarding, or at least not castigating as a drive-by for other political purposes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I disagree
One network offering a limited-function subscription service that extends only to said network's own programming for half the price of a Netflix subscription does not seem like a service worth subscribing to.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I disagree
Buying a commercial free season of some AMC show is usually about $25.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I disagree
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I disagree
Forget about the details of AMC’s offering—none of which we know at the moment—and do a little bit of math.
$5 × 12 = $60 for one year of commercial-free shows from a single cable network that requires an existing cable/satellite subscription to access
$10 × 12 = $120 for one year of Netflix’s streaming service
Which one really seems like the better value for consumers?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: I disagree
It's like wanting tickets for the Rolling Stones and then going to see Nickleback instead because the tickets were less expensive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I disagree
If people want to spend an extra $60 alongside the annual cable bill costs just for access to commercial-free episodes of “The Walking Dead” and they have both the money to burn and the fandom to justify it, I am not going to question their decision. But for people who want to watch more than “The Walking Dead”—as most people probably would—I would recommend spending $120 a year for Netflix’s streaming service because it offers far more value than an add-on for a cable subscription.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I disagree
Strange, that's exactly what I do, I never watch the show on any other service. But, I don't care about getting the newest episodes and am happy to wait, so there's that.
"It's like wanting tickets for the Rolling Stones and then going to see Nickleback instead because the tickets were less expensive."
No, it's like wanting the new Stones album but waiting for it to be on Spotify because you don't care about owning the CD on launch day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If these folks have a viable product then why is all this podunk hokey "innovation" happening now instead of 25 years ago?
This is like watching someone try to tune their horse buggy for the Indy 500.
Good idea though, yeah. Got Cable?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Alternate
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Alternate
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That was also the motto of my sex life which is why I remained a virgin well into my 20's.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And of course AMC say's "Most AMC shows" and with that you have AMC's get out of jail free card when subscribers complain that "some" or "most" popular shows are excluded at AMC discretion.
Sorry but "most" gives AMC an automatic out to decide how, w and what shows will be without ad s for those willing to pay. How will the AMC decide what shows will be ad free will subjective at best. Ho way in hell is AMC going to make their most popular shows ad free if there is not enough subscribers to take the 5 dollar ad free plunge.
My guess is these shows will be one with not a great viewership or the popular ones that are in re run phase.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No Copy Flag
All AMC has to do is set the "No Copy" flag on the program stream and the DVR won't record it in the first place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How annoyed will a person watching the walking dead be when they take a look at their phone during an ad-break and someone who's 5 minutes ahead of them posts what happens!
Not to mention what are they going to be screening in the 15 minutes or so gap between programs while everyone else catches up - maybe some sort of informational mini-programs to let the viewers know what amazing new products are out there!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'll be watching TWD without commercials and I'll do it for free. My DVR records it and I wait about 30 minutes into the show to start watching. I skip all the commercials with a couple of remote clicks and finish watching at the same exact time. Plus I had 25 or so minutes of extra time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment