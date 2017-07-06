 
Privacy

by Glyn Moody

Thu, Jul 6th 2017 3:21am


Filed Under:
cctv, china, facial recognition, privacy, surveillance



China's Surveillance Plans Include 600 Million CCTV Cameras Nationwide, And Pervasive Facial Recognition

from the I-saw-what-you-did-there,-and-know-who-you-are dept

Two of the recurrent themes here on Techdirt recently are China's ever-widening surveillance of its citizens, and the rise of increasingly powerful facial recognition systems. Those two areas are brought together in a fascinating article in the Wall Street Journal that explores China's plans to roll out facial recognition systems on a massive scale. That's made a lot easier by the pre-existing centralized image database of citizens, all of whom must have a government-issued photo ID by the age of 16, together with billions more photos found on social networks, to which the Chinese government presumably has ready access.

As for the CCTV side of things, the article quotes industry research figures according to which China already has 176 million surveillance cameras in public and private hands, and is forecast to add another 450 million by 2020. If those figures are to be believed, that would mean around 600 million CCTV cameras by that date -- around one for every three people in China. According to the Wall Street Journal:

Facial-recognition cameras are being used in China for routine activities such as gaining entrance to a workplace, withdrawing cash from an ATM and unlocking a smartphone. A KFC restaurant in Beijing is scanning customer faces, then making menu suggestions based on gender and age estimates. One popular park in the capital has deployed it to fight toilet-paper theft in restrooms, using face-scanning dispensers that limit each person to one 2-foot length of paper every nine minutes.

Other existing uses include on a running track to check that people aren't taking shortcuts, and in churches, mosques and temples, where CCTV cameras are deployed in conjunction with facial recognition to keep tabs on exactly who is engaging in these activities, which are regarded with suspicion by the authorities. Future possibilities are also explored by the article. Inevitably, police use of facial recognition systems figures prominently here:

Still to come: a police car with a roof-mounted camera able to scan in all directions at once and identify wanted lawbreakers. Researchers at the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China in Sichuan province have developed a working prototype. "We’ve tested it at up to 120 kilometers per hour," said Yin Guangqiang, head of the university's security-technology lab.

If the prospect of being recognized by a police car hurtling past you at high speed isn't exciting enough, you can look forward to being spotted by a squadron of facial-recognition drones that a Chinese company is working on. The bad news is that this is still "a little ways into the future", but we can be pretty sure that once it is possible, China will be among the first to deploy it as part of its ever-more pervasive high-tech surveillance system, with facial recognition playing a central role.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Kalyan Mumbai, 6 Jul 2017 @ 3:59am

    Post

    How they manage that much CCTV cameras?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    onthewaterfront, 6 Jul 2017 @ 4:31am

    "using face-scanning dispensers that limit each person to one 2-foot length of paper every nine minutes." reminds me of a famous quote "The worst enemy of life, freedom and the common decencies is total anarchy; their second worst enemy is total efficiency."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Jul 2017 @ 5:06am

    it used to be that China was the instigator of this sort thing, condemned totally by the rest of the world. now it sits back and waits for the USA, UK and the like to do what it wanted to do and then goes ahead, knowing that it cant be condemned at all! how things have changed and how it is now the so-called democratic, free countries leading the way on spying on everything, everyone, everywhere and the countries that led the way, now just trot along behind, doing exactly what they want with the excuse of 'they (USA UK etc) are doing it and no one said/did a damn thing! all we are doing is copying them!
    i suppose the next thing will be that China and the like will be sued for copyright infringement, for copying the super surveillance of it's citizens and removal of more freedom and privacy just like the USA etc are doing! given how the USA and UK will take all the bullshit and lies from Hollywood, the MPAA, RIAA etc and do whatever they are told to screw citizens, it wouldn't surprise me! i'm just waiting for all this 'infringement' shit to come back and bite seriously in the arses of the industries and the governments!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Jul 2017 @ 5:19am

    At least wearing a pollution mask in public is still a norm.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


