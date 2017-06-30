As A New Wave Of Cyberattacks Rolls Out, Rep. Ted Lieu Asks What The NSA's Going To Do About It
Leaked NSA exploits have now been the basis for two massive cyberattacks. The first -- Wannacry -- caught hospitals and other critical infrastructure across several nations in the crossfire, using a tool built on the NSA's ETERNALBLUE exploit backbone. The second seems to be targeting Ukraine, causing the same sort of havoc but with a couple of particularly nasty twists.
This one, called Petya, demanded ransom from victims. Things went from bad to worse when email provider Posteo shut down the attacker's account. Doing so prevented affected users from receiving decryption keys, even if they paid the ransom.
It soon became apparent it didn't matter what Posteo did, no matter how clueless or ill-advised. There was no retrieving files even if ransoms were paid. Two separate sets of security researchers examined the so-called ransomware and discovered Petya is actually a wiper. Once infected, victims' files are as good as gone. No amount of bitcoin is going to reverse the inevitable. The ransomware notices were only there to draw attention to the infection and away from the malware's true purpose.
Both cases are considered to be attacks by nation states. Inconsistently-applied patches -- most of them released with zero information by Microsoft -- have led to an insane amount of damage.
Through it all, the NSA -- whose tools were leaked -- has remained consistently silent. There's been no indication if the agency is working to mitigate the ongoing threat or whether it's far more concerned with discovering who left behind the malware toolkit first exposed by the ShadowBrokers.
It's unlikely we'll hear much being said publicly by the agency, but Rep. Ted Lieu has sent a letter to NSA chief Mike Rogers demanding answers. The letter [PDF] points out both attacks have been based on NSA exploits (ETERNALBLUE and ETERNALROMANCE). Lieu also states he fears the attacks seen in the past few weeks are only the "tip of the iceberg." The agency's refusal to discuss the attacks apparently isn't going to fly anymore.
Lieu makes two requests: the first is for the agency to see if it has some sort of magic "OFF" switch just laying around.
My first and urgent request is that if the NSA knows how to stop this global malware attack, or has information that can help step the attack, NSA should immediately disclose it. If the NSA has a kill switch for this new malware attack, the NSA should deploy it now.
It's far more likely the NSA has information it would rather not share than it is the agency has a way to shut down this attack, much less prevent future variations on its ETERNAL theme. But that's directly related to the second part of Lieu's request: work with companies whose software is being exploited to prevent further attacks. If the NSA still has security holes it's hoping won't be patched anytime soon, the current situation would seem to call for a rethink of its exploit-hoarding M.O.
What may be in order is the NSA stepping up and playing defense. It has stated a desire to be a larger cog in the US cyberwar machinery, but often seems more interested in playing offense than pitching in to help on the defensive end. That may need to change quickly if the NSA isn't going to be seen as more of a problem than a solution.
It's the same AC again - well, the NSA didn't. Security researchers did. Or is that Not Petya I'm thinking of.
Re:
I KNOW
what can they do
Unless the Bad People discovered the backdoor on their own. Which they wouldn't try to do. Because, for one thing, it would be so much easier to pay a Trusted Person to reveal the backdoor. As everyone knows, Bad People cannot do Arithmetic or Logic, and so anything concealed by Arithmetic or Logic is forever safe from them.
I heard, one time, about a math professor who had a falling-out with his neighbors and joined the Nazi Party out of spite. He immediately forgot his multiplication tables. That's always the way it works.
Temporary Pain
There's no such thing as an "off" switch for an exploit, and even if there was, anyone with the source code can find it and remove it. That's trivial compared to finding the vulnerability in the first place.
The only thing that can stop the pain in the short term is getting all the holes being exploited by these tools patched, and even that will take awhile, since patching my system also represents a risk and takes effort.
In the long term, we need more basic research into how error prone computer hardware and software exposed to malicious inputs from everywhere can be better secured and controlled.
To give you an idea of the problem, everyone has computers and phones that are so complicated and fast there's no way to be even reasonably sure they are only doing what they are supposed to be doing and haven't been taken over by someone and doing their bidding 10% of the time.
Re: Temporary Pain
There was on WannaCry, but that had nothing to do with the NSA zero-day that it implemented.
"[BADNESS] is threatening our nation! Must stop!"
Congressperson sends a letter...
(Yawn) What's that overused "definition of insanity" trope... "repeating the same behavior but expecting different results". The write-a-letter thing is only one step removed from calling a Congressional hearing, the pure embodiment of doing nothing at all.
Real action would come from mobilizing a ruthless, cutthroat squad to neutralize the threat. Maybe teaching young Mafiosa to code... or an afterschool MS13 Hacker Club.
NSA's mindset
The NSA must have grown up watching Alice.
Microsoft still have their part of the blame
Why would there be an off switch?
Microsoft not that silent anymore
Re: Microsoft not that silent anymore
Jesus, are they all named after Sega Genesis games?
