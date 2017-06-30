First And Only Snippet Tax Deal In Spain Is... >>
<< RIAA Trashes Its Legacy As A 1st Amendment...
 tdicon 

(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Jun 30th 2017 11:59am


Filed Under:
attacks, cyberattacks, exploits, leaks, nsa, ransomware, russia, ted lieu, ukraine, vulnerabilities, warfare



As A New Wave Of Cyberattacks Rolls Out, Rep. Ted Lieu Asks What The NSA's Going To Do About It

from the ETERNALPWNAGE dept

Leaked NSA exploits have now been the basis for two massive cyberattacks. The first -- Wannacry -- caught hospitals and other critical infrastructure across several nations in the crossfire, using a tool built on the NSA's ETERNALBLUE exploit backbone. The second seems to be targeting Ukraine, causing the same sort of havoc but with a couple of particularly nasty twists.

This one, called Petya, demanded ransom from victims. Things went from bad to worse when email provider Posteo shut down the attacker's account. Doing so prevented affected users from receiving decryption keys, even if they paid the ransom.

It soon became apparent it didn't matter what Posteo did, no matter how clueless or ill-advised. There was no retrieving files even if ransoms were paid. Two separate sets of security researchers examined the so-called ransomware and discovered Petya is actually a wiper. Once infected, victims' files are as good as gone. No amount of bitcoin is going to reverse the inevitable. The ransomware notices were only there to draw attention to the infection and away from the malware's true purpose.

Both cases are considered to be attacks by nation states. Inconsistently-applied patches -- most of them released with zero information by Microsoft -- have led to an insane amount of damage.

Through it all, the NSA -- whose tools were leaked -- has remained consistently silent. There's been no indication if the agency is working to mitigate the ongoing threat or whether it's far more concerned with discovering who left behind the malware toolkit first exposed by the ShadowBrokers.

It's unlikely we'll hear much being said publicly by the agency, but Rep. Ted Lieu has sent a letter to NSA chief Mike Rogers demanding answers. The letter [PDF] points out both attacks have been based on NSA exploits (ETERNALBLUE and ETERNALROMANCE). Lieu also states he fears the attacks seen in the past few weeks are only the "tip of the iceberg." The agency's refusal to discuss the attacks apparently isn't going to fly anymore.

Lieu makes two requests: the first is for the agency to see if it has some sort of magic "OFF" switch just laying around.

My first and urgent request is that if the NSA knows how to stop this global malware attack, or has information that can help step the attack, NSA should immediately disclose it. If the NSA has a kill switch for this new malware attack, the NSA should deploy it now.

It's far more likely the NSA has information it would rather not share than it is the agency has a way to shut down this attack, much less prevent future variations on its ETERNAL theme. But that's directly related to the second part of Lieu's request: work with companies whose software is being exploited to prevent further attacks. If the NSA still has security holes it's hoping won't be patched anytime soon, the current situation would seem to call for a rethink of its exploit-hoarding M.O.

What may be in order is the NSA stepping up and playing defense. It has stated a desire to be a larger cog in the US cyberwar machinery, but often seems more interested in playing offense than pitching in to help on the defensive end. That may need to change quickly if the NSA isn't going to be seen as more of a problem than a solution.

16 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 30 Jun 2017 @ 11:41am

    Lieu to NSA...

    "Nerd harder."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 12:03pm

    Actually, they did find a vaccine.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 12:05pm

      Re:

      It's the same AC again - well, the NSA didn't. Security researchers did. Or is that Not Petya I'm thinking of.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 12:11pm

    So long as governments work on the principle that need to spy on and coerce each other, these problems will continue.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    CHRoNo§§, 30 Jun 2017 @ 12:16pm

    I KNOW

    they are gonna make mroe exploits to attack them YA YA YA

    what can they do

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Machin Shin, 30 Jun 2017 @ 12:26pm

    Yep, we should totally give these guys back doors into everything we do. Nothing bad will ever come from that right?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 12:38pm

    Yes, if the NSA only had backdoors into everything, then they could keep those backdoors secret, and only share them with Trusted People(TM). That way, Bad People couldn't use them.

    Unless the Bad People discovered the backdoor on their own. Which they wouldn't try to do. Because, for one thing, it would be so much easier to pay a Trusted Person to reveal the backdoor. As everyone knows, Bad People cannot do Arithmetic or Logic, and so anything concealed by Arithmetic or Logic is forever safe from them.

    I heard, one time, about a math professor who had a falling-out with his neighbors and joined the Nazi Party out of spite. He immediately forgot his multiplication tables. That's always the way it works.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 30 Jun 2017 @ 12:47pm

    Temporary Pain

    Dear Rep Lieu:

    There's no such thing as an "off" switch for an exploit, and even if there was, anyone with the source code can find it and remove it. That's trivial compared to finding the vulnerability in the first place.

    The only thing that can stop the pain in the short term is getting all the holes being exploited by these tools patched, and even that will take awhile, since patching my system also represents a risk and takes effort.

    In the long term, we need more basic research into how error prone computer hardware and software exposed to malicious inputs from everywhere can be better secured and controlled.

    To give you an idea of the problem, everyone has computers and phones that are so complicated and fast there's no way to be even reasonably sure they are only doing what they are supposed to be doing and haven't been taken over by someone and doing their bidding 10% of the time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 30 Jun 2017 @ 3:36pm

      Re: Temporary Pain

      There's no such thing as an "off" switch for an exploit

      There was on WannaCry, but that had nothing to do with the NSA zero-day that it implemented.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Vidiot (profile), 30 Jun 2017 @ 12:50pm

    "[BADNESS] is threatening our nation! Must stop!"

    Congressperson sends a letter...

    (Yawn) What's that overused "definition of insanity" trope... "repeating the same behavior but expecting different results". The write-a-letter thing is only one step removed from calling a Congressional hearing, the pure embodiment of doing nothing at all.

    Real action would come from mobilizing a ruthless, cutthroat squad to neutralize the threat. Maybe teaching young Mafiosa to code... or an afterschool MS13 Hacker Club.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 1:20pm

    NSA's mindset

    "The best defense is a good offense" - Mel Sharples, Mel's Diner

    The NSA must have grown up watching Alice.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    jokoomo, 30 Jun 2017 @ 1:59pm

    Microsoft still have their part of the blame

    When the leak was official, Microsoft were pretty silent. They should have pushed media a lot harder to warn companies about the big threat. I highly doubt NSA was holding Microsoft back after the leak was out in the wild.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    streetlight (profile), 30 Jun 2017 @ 2:12pm

    Why would there be an off switch?

    The NSA probably didn't create an off switch for this software. The purpose of the software could be to disable specific target systems and if the IT folks were able to examine the code they might find the off switch. That doesn't mean one couldn't be developed but that would take time for both the NSA and particularly the folks managing the targeted systems. The intention may also be to shut down targeted systems for a fairly short time so some activity can't take place until the systems are replaced with redundant hardware. This could include shutting down defensive hardware during a military attack, or some such thing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 30 Jun 2017 @ 2:58pm

    Microsoft not that silent anymore

    https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/srd/2017/06/29/eternal-champion-exploit-analysis/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
First And Only Snippet Tax Deal In Spain Is... >>
<< RIAA Trashes Its Legacy As A 1st Amendment...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Home Cooking Is Killing Restaurants
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

15:33 Lawyer Deploys Faulty Subpoena Demanding Evidence Preservation, Fails To Impress Lawyer Receiving It (2)
13:34 First And Only Snippet Tax Deal In Spain Is With Big Supporter Of Snippet Tax In Germany (11)
11:59 As A New Wave Of Cyberattacks Rolls Out, Rep. Ted Lieu Asks What The NSA's Going To Do About It (16)
10:38 RIAA Trashes Its Legacy As A 1st Amendment Supporter By Cheering On Global Internet Censorship (20)
10:33 Daily Deal: The Pay What You Want Windows 10 CPD Professional Certification Bundle (0)
09:27 Facebook 'Hate Speech' Rules Protect Races And Sexes -- So, Yes, White Men Are Going To Be 'Protected' (23)
06:26 ISPs Are No Longer Even Bothering To Provide Bogus Excuses For Their Expanding Use Of Bullshit Usage Caps (18)
03:29 DHS To Expand Foreign Laptop Ban If Overseas Airlines Won't Make Their Security More Theatrical (38)

Thursday

19:27 DOJ Asks The Supreme Court To Give It Permission To Search Data Centers Anywhere In The World (26)
15:22 Zillow Only Kinda Backs Down From Dubious McMansion Hell Threats Following EFF's Engagement (33)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.