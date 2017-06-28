Daily Deal: The Android O & Java Developer Mastery Course

The newest Android OS release, Android Oreo, is available for developers, so there's no time like the present to learn the powerful new capabilities to this operating system as you learn how to build apps for Android. Even if you know absolutely nothing about coding, the $15 Android O and Java Developer Mastery Course will introduce you to Java, the Android Studio, IntellJ IDEA, and other key concepts of creating apps for Android. Beyond that, you'll learn by actually doing as you develop clones of popular apps that you can use as source code for your own ideas going forward.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.