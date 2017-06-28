Zillow Still Doesn't Get It: Second Letter About McMansion Hell Is Still Just Wrong
from the not-fixing-things dept
One of the big stories of the week so far was Zillow's mind-numbingly bizarre decision to have a recent-hire lawyer send out a completely bullshit threat letter to the website McMansion Hell. Things have not gone well for Zillow in the wake of this. Multiple news articles have been mocking Zillow's decision, and my own Twitter feed has been filled with people saying unkind things directed at the company. And then there's whatever this is:
These signs plastered all over outside of Zillow HQ in Seattle today after Zillow threatened to sue McMansion Hell https://t.co/uAj4ctQJgy pic.twitter.com/qGFPhJoKm8
— Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) June 27, 2017
Given that, as we discussed in our original post, there is no legitimate legal claim here, the only thing that the threat letter seems to have done is piss off a ton of people about Zillow. That's bad.
And it doesn't seem to be getting better. Rather than doing what I thought the company would do on Tuesday (i.e., admit that it fucked up, slap the lawyer on the wrist, apologize profusely and promise to put in place better processes to avoid this sort of thing from happening again), the company is trying to justify its decision. The Verge has the followup letter that was sent by Zillow's VP of Communications & Public Affairs, trying to better "explain" the reasoning for the original letter. It doesn't help. It actually makes things worse.
Dear Kate,
Over the past day, we’ve had a lot of questions from the media about the cease and desist our legal team sent to you. I understand why – your blog is well-loved by its many fans.
Okay. There's no apology in that first line, so we're already off on the wrong foot. And... seeing as Zillow admits the blog is "well-loved," didn't anyone at Zillow think that maybe sending a ridiculous and misleading threat letter was a bad idea?
I wanted to write to both thank you for taking down the photos, but also to give you a little bit of context around the request.
She didn't take down the photos. She took down the whole blog. Because you sent a completely bogus threat letter than never should have been sent.
Mostly, though, I want to stress that we do not want you to take down your blog. We hope you will be able to resume your writing and find other sources for photos.
Except... it's totally reasonable for someone scared by a bogus threat letter to pull down the whole site, rather than go back and individually ruin each story which all rely on images.
Second -- and more importantly -- she doesn't need to find other sources for photos because (1) Zillow has no copyright interest here and should shut up about the copyright and (2) FAIR USE protects what she is doing. So this letter is just... still wrong.
As for why we requested you remove the photos from Zillow – we do not own the rights to many of the photos on our site, and therefore can’t give permission for third parties, such as yourself, to take the photos from our website for any purpose. We get them from brokerages and MLSs who are advertising homes for sale and through those agreements we have an obligation to protect the interest of the copyright holders who license the images to Zillow.
And this paragraph... makes things even worse. First off, you didn't "request" that she remove the images, you sent a silly, misleading and simply wrong legal threat letter. That's a massive difference. It wasn't a "hey, please could you..." it was "if you don't do this we're going to sue you and ruin you." Second, you're admitting again that you don't hold the rights, which means you also don't need to worry about "giving permission" to others, because it's not yours to give. Third, thanks to fair use, no one needs to give or even ask for permission. So what's your point here other than that Zillow doesn't seem to comprehend the most basic concepts of copyright law?
Fourth, since Zillow freely admits that it has no copyright in these images, then, no, it does not have any "obligation" to protect the copyright holders. In fact, under the DMCA you can get into trouble for falsely trying to represent a copyright holder when you have no legitimate right to do so. And, fifth, just because it covers this line too: FAIR USE means that you're not protecting the interest of copyright holders anyway.
We are happy to answer any questions about this, and I sincerely hope you are able to find other sources for photos.
Best,
Katie Curnutte
She doesn't need to find other sources. Fair use means she can do what she's doing and Zillow should shut up, other than maybe offering an apology.
Meanwhile, another organization that does understand copyright and fair use much better than Zillow is EFF. And EFF is now representing McMansion Hell. I get the feeling Zillow is going to keep regretting this until someone there grapples with just how dumb the company has been this week from both the legal and the communications side.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
A Fair Use Proposal
What if we made the harasser first pass through a court system (their paying their own expenses) to first prove that a given use can be reasonably assumed NOT to be fair use before getting the infringer involved.
I would say this is similar to the grand jury indictment that most police officers must go through before being charged with misconduct... You weed out the cases that have no merit or would be too hard to litigate, and only the worst offenders make it through.
Only after that point could a law firm say that there is reasonable suspicion of infringement and could only then send a threatening letter of this type.
At that point the infringing party would know that there is a POTENTIAL for not being fair use with the exact merits of why it may be reasonable to assume that it is not within the guidelines. They could choose to take down their content at this time or litigate knowing exactly which tenant they are reasonably suspected of breaking.
I think it would ultimately make fair use more fair and less about how much money a person has. Make the onus back on the one claiming damages rather than on the speaker defending themselves...
...Or you could just make a stronger federal anti-SLAPP law... but even then, you still have to litigate which makes it less appetizing to most people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A Fair Use Proposal
If you have to "pay" for justice, then you can't get it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal
Yeah, see how well people do when they represent themselves.
I'm...not sure what you mean by this.
If you're talking about public defenders in civil suits, I could get behind that.
If you're talking about allowing anyone to sue anyone, at any time, without having to spend any money on it, I think that's a very bad idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal
"If you're talking about allowing anyone to sue anyone, at any time, without having to spend any money on it, I think that's a very bad idea."
What an incredibly short-sighted statement that completely disregards reality. I do not think there is a reason to discuss this further with you. Your mind is clearly closed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal
That's a fair criticism. What do you propose as a solution?
You'd have to discuss it in the first place to discuss it "further", Mr. Coward. Passive-aggressively insulting me without actually making any substantive criticism of what I said is not discussion.
You really don't see the potential problems with removing the barrier to entry for lawsuits?
Let me put it this way: what if anybody could sue you, right now, for any reason, at no expense and with no fear of consequences for filing a meritless suit? You see how that might pose a problem? Or are you too busy shortsightedly disregarding reality?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A Fair Use Proposal
The problem is, as the saying goes, you can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich. Grand juries indict whoever the prosecutor wants them to; they're not really a significant barrier.
I do think a preliminary step requiring a takedown filer to make a case for having cause would be a good idea, though. I'm just not sure if your suggestion would be an effective way of doing it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal
That's why, in my next life, I hope to not come back as a ham sandwich. The legal fees must be outrageous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal
naw.... you just get eaten alive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal
This is ONE of the reasons that every Nation gets the government they deserve.
Most people view court as a trap where you will be judged by people too stupid to get out of jury duty. Every person that holds this view and gets fucked by the courts deserves that fucking without lube! As a citizen, your time as a member of a Jury, ANY Jury counts MORE than your vote for your representatives and definitely more than who is President. It is the one change you truly have to block tyranny, but most citizens coward out and avoid it. I used to be that coward, but not any longer.
I no longer serve on jury as a biased and ignorant citizen. I will not hesitate to acquit a citizen, even if they are technically guilty of breaking that law, if I think the government is abusing that law to rail road citizens with.
It's called Nullification, every citizen should know what it is! If you don't then you are worthless as a citizen and more valuable as a mindless serf!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal
Yea... go ahead and keep asking people to play with those dolls. It looks like they have been touching you and plenty from the looks of it!
The founding Fathers created the Jury system for a reason. The government does not work for us, because we don't know how to work for ourselves. If we citizens were truly tired of it all we could fix it.
I am thinking you like getting touched! Admit it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal
I will agree that 1) jury duty is important, and 2) it is important to do a good job.
Many people lack critical thinking skills, or have them overwritten by other more compelling things like slogans and ideology... so yeah that affects citizens in many ways, even the ones who feel voting and jury duty is important. (Having someone reasonable to vote for is important also.)
Jury nullification is pretty important also, but seems to generally be abused more than used when it comes into play, whether or not they know what they are doing is nullification.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal
I hate regulations but I love anti-Englightnment monarchists like Joseph de Maistre! I love Them almost sas mauch as I love Capital letters, "quotation marks", exaclamation marks, and Paint chips!
If we had a King like France had a King like de Maistre thought every Nation should have a King, everything would be Better. He would be a Benevolent King who would't have to worry about an Ignoratn and "rotten" electorate! He would never try to regulate Leaded Paint, and would let me eat all the "apint chips" I want!
Every nation eats the Paint chips it Deserves!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A Fair Use Proposal
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just on percentages, I predict that Masnick will end up entirely wrong here too.
Anyhoo, I'M NOT SURE on this case -- however, if your biz depends on using someone else's work, then it's on the verge at best. From Meltwater to Aereo, it's been proven an untenable basis.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wait.
If they do not own the copyrights to those images, what the hell gives them any legal standing to request a copyright takedown?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That would be the fact that chilling effects are usually effective.
Hope This Helps!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's possible that the rightsholders have authorized Zillow to act on their behalf -- but I haven't seen any evidence of that, and if it were the case you'd think Zillow would just come out and say so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: possible that the rightsholders have authorized Zillow
But that doesn't give them any power, or obligation, to claim rights that don't exist in the first place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fair use doesn't mean that
Fair use only covers copyright. It doesn't mean she can continue accessing a website after being asked to stop. That may or may not be allowed but has little to do with copyright law, and of course Zillow's lawyers should have known that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Fair use doesn't mean that
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Regretting? Do the letter they sent to 'clarify' things sound like "regretting"?
On a side note, when I read things like "And EFF is now representing McMansion Hell." or involving Popehat, Randazza and other heavyweights in the area it sounds like https://youtu.be/xm7CkJ-D4cM
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Passing the buck theory
FYI, My opinion is that that McMansion is using fair use correctly, that Zillow is being a weak minded bully that doesn't understand the bigger PR picture, and that this type of issues scares everybody who creates content but can't afford to retain a legal team.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
pro tip: It's best to scrub the pan AFTER it's out of the fire
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My dyslexia really messed up her last name.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So you aren't even sure they hold the actual copyrights on the images submitted to you.
"we do not own the rights to many of the photos on our site"
So you are operating in the same area where McMansion Hell is legally?
"we have an obligation to protect the interest of the copyright holders who license the images to Zillow"
Who appointed you copyright cop? You know it is settled law that you can't just transfer the right to make legal threats... donja? This is actually settled copyright law.
Under copyright law you'll have no interest in the photos, because you don't hold the copyrights to them. Any agreements you made with the actual copyright holders (or the random person who claimed to have copyright, because you'd NEVER make sure they were the actual copyright holder) sound nice in contracts, but legally are dubious.
As I am want to do...
Bye Felecia.gif
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Who made you copyright cop..."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "Who made you copyright cop..."
A realtor could have a teenager shooting the pictures, who holds that copyright? Is a proper transfer executed?
Zillow takes none of the pictures. Zillow has NO copyright interest in the images. Zillow has NO legal basis to make threats from.
See comment below about the agent using a picture taken by the homeowner, did they execute a contract to assign the copyright to the realtor? If not the realtor could be in serious trouble if they put that image on other services representing they hold the copyright.
Zillow - Stupid lawyer, stupid talking head....
They should get employees who know the law they attempt to speak about & hire competent lawyers who don't always give you the answer you want to hear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Name change
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment