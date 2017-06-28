Daily Deal: The Android O & Java... >>
<< AT&T Promises A Cornucopia Of Broadband...
 tdicon 

Failures

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Jun 28th 2017 9:31am


Filed Under:
cease and desist, cfaa, copyright, mcmansion hell, threats

Companies:
mcmansion hell, zillow



Zillow Still Doesn't Get It: Second Letter About McMansion Hell Is Still Just Wrong

from the not-fixing-things dept

One of the big stories of the week so far was Zillow's mind-numbingly bizarre decision to have a recent-hire lawyer send out a completely bullshit threat letter to the website McMansion Hell. Things have not gone well for Zillow in the wake of this. Multiple news articles have been mocking Zillow's decision, and my own Twitter feed has been filled with people saying unkind things directed at the company. And then there's whatever this is:

Given that, as we discussed in our original post, there is no legitimate legal claim here, the only thing that the threat letter seems to have done is piss off a ton of people about Zillow. That's bad.

And it doesn't seem to be getting better. Rather than doing what I thought the company would do on Tuesday (i.e., admit that it fucked up, slap the lawyer on the wrist, apologize profusely and promise to put in place better processes to avoid this sort of thing from happening again), the company is trying to justify its decision. The Verge has the followup letter that was sent by Zillow's VP of Communications & Public Affairs, trying to better "explain" the reasoning for the original letter. It doesn't help. It actually makes things worse.

Dear Kate,

Over the past day, we’ve had a lot of questions from the media about the cease and desist our legal team sent to you. I understand why – your blog is well-loved by its many fans.

Okay. There's no apology in that first line, so we're already off on the wrong foot. And... seeing as Zillow admits the blog is "well-loved," didn't anyone at Zillow think that maybe sending a ridiculous and misleading threat letter was a bad idea?

I wanted to write to both thank you for taking down the photos, but also to give you a little bit of context around the request.

She didn't take down the photos. She took down the whole blog. Because you sent a completely bogus threat letter than never should have been sent.

Mostly, though, I want to stress that we do not want you to take down your blog. We hope you will be able to resume your writing and find other sources for photos.

Except... it's totally reasonable for someone scared by a bogus threat letter to pull down the whole site, rather than go back and individually ruin each story which all rely on images.

Second -- and more importantly -- she doesn't need to find other sources for photos because (1) Zillow has no copyright interest here and should shut up about the copyright and (2) FAIR USE protects what she is doing. So this letter is just... still wrong.

As for why we requested you remove the photos from Zillow – we do not own the rights to many of the photos on our site, and therefore can’t give permission for third parties, such as yourself, to take the photos from our website for any purpose. We get them from brokerages and MLSs who are advertising homes for sale and through those agreements we have an obligation to protect the interest of the copyright holders who license the images to Zillow.

And this paragraph... makes things even worse. First off, you didn't "request" that she remove the images, you sent a silly, misleading and simply wrong legal threat letter. That's a massive difference. It wasn't a "hey, please could you..." it was "if you don't do this we're going to sue you and ruin you." Second, you're admitting again that you don't hold the rights, which means you also don't need to worry about "giving permission" to others, because it's not yours to give. Third, thanks to fair use, no one needs to give or even ask for permission. So what's your point here other than that Zillow doesn't seem to comprehend the most basic concepts of copyright law?

Fourth, since Zillow freely admits that it has no copyright in these images, then, no, it does not have any "obligation" to protect the copyright holders. In fact, under the DMCA you can get into trouble for falsely trying to represent a copyright holder when you have no legitimate right to do so. And, fifth, just because it covers this line too: FAIR USE means that you're not protecting the interest of copyright holders anyway.

We are happy to answer any questions about this, and I sincerely hope you are able to find other sources for photos.

Best,

Katie Curnutte

She doesn't need to find other sources. Fair use means she can do what she's doing and Zillow should shut up, other than maybe offering an apology.

Meanwhile, another organization that does understand copyright and fair use much better than Zillow is EFF. And EFF is now representing McMansion Hell. I get the feeling Zillow is going to keep regretting this until someone there grapples with just how dumb the company has been this week from both the legal and the communications side.

32 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 28 Jun 2017 @ 9:14am

    A Fair Use Proposal

    So after contemplating this story... and so many more like it... I think I have a solution for this 'is it fair use' issue we have here in the US. It is AWESOME that we have fair use, but this threat of constant 'guilty until proven innocent' that we have where you have to defend yourself and put up a bunch of money just on the off chance you are infringing (or aren't and are just being bullied)... that puts too much owner on the 'speaker' and not enough on the harasser.

    What if we made the harasser first pass through a court system (their paying their own expenses) to first prove that a given use can be reasonably assumed NOT to be fair use before getting the infringer involved.

    I would say this is similar to the grand jury indictment that most police officers must go through before being charged with misconduct... You weed out the cases that have no merit or would be too hard to litigate, and only the worst offenders make it through.

    Only after that point could a law firm say that there is reasonable suspicion of infringement and could only then send a threatening letter of this type.

    At that point the infringing party would know that there is a POTENTIAL for not being fair use with the exact merits of why it may be reasonable to assume that it is not within the guidelines. They could choose to take down their content at this time or litigate knowing exactly which tenant they are reasonably suspected of breaking.

    I think it would ultimately make fair use more fair and less about how much money a person has. Make the onus back on the one claiming damages rather than on the speaker defending themselves...

    ...Or you could just make a stronger federal anti-SLAPP law... but even then, you still have to litigate which makes it less appetizing to most people.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Jun 2017 @ 9:43am

      Re: A Fair Use Proposal

      OR, we just remove the fucking lawyers and make court free like it should be.

      If you have to "pay" for justice, then you can't get it!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 28 Jun 2017 @ 10:30am

        Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal

        OR, we just remove the fucking lawyers

        Yeah, see how well people do when they represent themselves.

        and make court free like it should be.

        I'm...not sure what you mean by this.

        If you're talking about public defenders in civil suits, I could get behind that.

        If you're talking about allowing anyone to sue anyone, at any time, without having to spend any money on it, I think that's a very bad idea.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 28 Jun 2017 @ 10:58am

          Re: Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal

          If a legal system so complex that "experts" are required to navigate it, then it does not serve the interests of the Public of which is was created to serve.

          "If you're talking about allowing anyone to sue anyone, at any time, without having to spend any money on it, I think that's a very bad idea."

          What an incredibly short-sighted statement that completely disregards reality. I do not think there is a reason to discuss this further with you. Your mind is clearly closed.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Thad, 28 Jun 2017 @ 12:17pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal

            If a legal system so complex that "experts" are required to navigate it, then it does not serve the interests of the Public of which is was created to serve.

            That's a fair criticism. What do you propose as a solution?

            What an incredibly short-sighted statement that completely disregards reality. I do not think there is a reason to discuss this further with you. Your mind is clearly closed.

            You'd have to discuss it in the first place to discuss it "further", Mr. Coward. Passive-aggressively insulting me without actually making any substantive criticism of what I said is not discussion.

            You really don't see the potential problems with removing the barrier to entry for lawsuits?

            Let me put it this way: what if anybody could sue you, right now, for any reason, at no expense and with no fear of consequences for filing a meritless suit? You see how that might pose a problem? Or are you too busy shortsightedly disregarding reality?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 28 Jun 2017 @ 10:33am

      Re: A Fair Use Proposal

      The problem is, as the saying goes, you can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich. Grand juries indict whoever the prosecutor wants them to; they're not really a significant barrier.

      I do think a preliminary step requiring a takedown filer to make a case for having cause would be a good idea, though. I'm just not sure if your suggestion would be an effective way of doing it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 28 Jun 2017 @ 10:47am

        Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal

        The problem is, as the saying goes, you can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich.

        That's why, in my next life, I hope to not come back as a ham sandwich. The legal fees must be outrageous.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 28 Jun 2017 @ 11:06am

        Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal

        this goes back to problems with an ignorant and rotten electorate.

        This is ONE of the reasons that every Nation gets the government they deserve.

        Most people view court as a trap where you will be judged by people too stupid to get out of jury duty. Every person that holds this view and gets fucked by the courts deserves that fucking without lube! As a citizen, your time as a member of a Jury, ANY Jury counts MORE than your vote for your representatives and definitely more than who is President. It is the one change you truly have to block tyranny, but most citizens coward out and avoid it. I used to be that coward, but not any longer.

        I no longer serve on jury as a biased and ignorant citizen. I will not hesitate to acquit a citizen, even if they are technically guilty of breaking that law, if I think the government is abusing that law to rail road citizens with.

        It's called Nullification, every citizen should know what it is! If you don't then you are worthless as a citizen and more valuable as a mindless serf!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Ninja (profile), 28 Jun 2017 @ 11:23am

          Re: Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal

          So much hatred. Show us in the doll where the Government touched you.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 28 Jun 2017 @ 11:51am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal

            Well if you are stupid enough to think that just voting in politicians is all you need to do to keep your country organized then...

            Yea... go ahead and keep asking people to play with those dolls. It looks like they have been touching you and plenty from the looks of it!

            The founding Fathers created the Jury system for a reason. The government does not work for us, because we don't know how to work for ourselves. If we citizens were truly tired of it all we could fix it.

            I am thinking you like getting touched! Admit it!

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          orbitalinsertion (profile), 28 Jun 2017 @ 11:56am

          Re: Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal

          And since you serve as a thoughtful juror (apparently the only one), this backs up anything else you had to say how, exactly?

          I will agree that 1) jury duty is important, and 2) it is important to do a good job.

          Many people lack critical thinking skills, or have them overwritten by other more compelling things like slogans and ideology... so yeah that affects citizens in many ways, even the ones who feel voting and jury duty is important. (Having someone reasonable to vote for is important also.)

          Jury nullification is pretty important also, but seems to generally be abused more than used when it comes into play, whether or not they know what they are doing is nullification.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Chip, 28 Jun 2017 @ 12:24pm

          Re: Re: Re: A Fair Use Proposal

          I hate regulations but I love anti-Englightnment monarchists like Joseph de Maistre! I love Them almost sas mauch as I love Capital letters, "quotation marks", exaclamation marks, and Paint chips!

          If we had a King like France had a King like de Maistre thought every Nation should have a King, everything would be Better. He would be a Benevolent King who would't have to worry about an Ignoratn and "rotten" electorate! He would never try to regulate Leaded Paint, and would let me eat all the "apint chips" I want!

          Every nation eats the Paint chips it Deserves!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 28 Jun 2017 @ 11:27am

      Re: A Fair Use Proposal

      There are problems with this. The preliminary decision may stack the deck against perfectly legitimate content, even if it looks like 'infringing' in the first place. If by any chance the preliminary step is consisted mostly of dumbasses then you could 'set a precedent' or a 'mindset' to a possible trial. A better alternative would have to get the govt to pay for the legal expenses until it's settled and at the same time fix the law to better characterize fair use and raise the protection bar so it's harder to be overcome.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Jun 2017 @ 9:45am

    Just on percentages, I predict that Masnick will end up entirely wrong here too.

    He's been SURE yet wrong on EVERY major case I can think of, from Napster (shut down) to Trump immigration ban (now mostly upheld 9-0).

    Anyhoo, I'M NOT SURE on this case -- however, if your biz depends on using someone else's work, then it's on the verge at best. From Meltwater to Aereo, it's been proven an untenable basis.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 Jun 2017 @ 9:47am

    Wait.

    If they do not own the copyrights to those images, what the hell gives them any legal standing to request a copyright takedown?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Cdaragorn (profile), 28 Jun 2017 @ 9:57am

      Re:

      Nothing. In fact it's actually against the law for them to do that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 28 Jun 2017 @ 10:19am

      Re:

      If they do not own the copyrights to those images, what the hell gives them any legal standing to request a copyright takedown?

      That would be the fact that chilling effects are usually effective.

      Hope This Helps!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 28 Jun 2017 @ 10:34am

      Re:

      It's possible that the rightsholders have authorized Zillow to act on their behalf -- but I haven't seen any evidence of that, and if it were the case you'd think Zillow would just come out and say so.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        OldMugwump (profile), 28 Jun 2017 @ 12:51pm

        Re: possible that the rightsholders have authorized Zillow

        Zillow did say that - read the letter again.

        But that doesn't give them any power, or obligation, to claim rights that don't exist in the first place.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Jun 2017 @ 10:11am

    Fair use doesn't mean that

    Fair use means she can do what she's doing

    Fair use only covers copyright. It doesn't mean she can continue accessing a website after being asked to stop. That may or may not be allowed but has little to do with copyright law, and of course Zillow's lawyers should have known that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 28 Jun 2017 @ 11:21am

    "I get the feeling Zillow is going to keep regretting this until someone there grapples with just how dumb the company has been this week from both the legal and the communications side."

    Regretting? Do the letter they sent to 'clarify' things sound like "regretting"?

    On a side note, when I read things like "And EFF is now representing McMansion Hell." or involving Popehat, Randazza and other heavyweights in the area it sounds like https://youtu.be/xm7CkJ-D4cM

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    DCL, 28 Jun 2017 @ 11:47am

    Passing the buck theory

    My guess is that Zillow received a threating letter from MLS and the actual copyright holders (similar to what they sent out). Since Zillow relies so much on MLS they want to appease their misinformed masters who are probably pissed that somebody is using the photos to 'bring down the property values' of potential sales. So it ends up that Zillow passes on the threat of legislation and wouldn't dare rat out their biggest source of images and data.


    FYI, My opinion is that that McMansion is using fair use correctly, that Zillow is being a weak minded bully that doesn't understand the bigger PR picture, and that this type of issues scares everybody who creates content but can't afford to retain a legal team.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Rapnel (profile), 28 Jun 2017 @ 11:51am

    Zillow. Rhymes with Brillo.

    pro tip: It's best to scrub the pan AFTER it's out of the fire

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    AnonCow, 28 Jun 2017 @ 12:22pm

    Katie Curnutte

    My dyslexia really messed up her last name.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 28 Jun 2017 @ 12:52pm

    "We get them from brokerages and MLSs who are advertising homes for sale"
    So you aren't even sure they hold the actual copyrights on the images submitted to you.

    "we do not own the rights to many of the photos on our site"
    So you are operating in the same area where McMansion Hell is legally?

    "we have an obligation to protect the interest of the copyright holders who license the images to Zillow"
    Who appointed you copyright cop? You know it is settled law that you can't just transfer the right to make legal threats... donja? This is actually settled copyright law.

    Under copyright law you'll have no interest in the photos, because you don't hold the copyrights to them. Any agreements you made with the actual copyright holders (or the random person who claimed to have copyright, because you'd NEVER make sure they were the actual copyright holder) sound nice in contracts, but legally are dubious.

    As I am want to do...
    Bye Felecia.gif

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Jun 2017 @ 1:58pm

      Re: "Who made you copyright cop..."

      They're called realtors...Realators often stage and photograph their houses so they can sell them...Zillow is a realtors' classified ad site...not a social media site. The images are licensed to Zillow by professionally licensed realtors who not only own the copyrights of the photos, they also make their own pages to display those images.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That Anonymous Coward (profile), 28 Jun 2017 @ 2:04pm

        Re: Re: "Who made you copyright cop..."

        Which means the realtor could try to bring an action, but Zillow has no standing to do so.

        A realtor could have a teenager shooting the pictures, who holds that copyright? Is a proper transfer executed?

        Zillow takes none of the pictures. Zillow has NO copyright interest in the images. Zillow has NO legal basis to make threats from.

        See comment below about the agent using a picture taken by the homeowner, did they execute a contract to assign the copyright to the realtor? If not the realtor could be in serious trouble if they put that image on other services representing they hold the copyright.

        Zillow - Stupid lawyer, stupid talking head....
        They should get employees who know the law they attempt to speak about & hire competent lawyers who don't always give you the answer you want to hear.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    rsteinmetz, 28 Jun 2017 @ 1:07pm

    LAst time I listed a house on MLS I took the picture teh realtor used.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    McFortner (profile), 28 Jun 2017 @ 2:03pm

    Name change

    Zillow, you might want to save time and money and go ahead and rename your company to "Zillow Streisand", 'cuz that is what your going to be known by anyway real soon.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Daily Deal: The Android O & Java... >>
<< AT&T Promises A Cornucopia Of Broadband...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:39 As Predicted, Cox's Latest Appeal Points To SCOTUS' Refusal To Disconnect Sex Offenders From Social Media (3)
11:52 Canadian Supreme Court Says It's Fine To Censor The Global Internet; Authoritarians & Hollywood Cheer... (29)
10:44 Three Thoughts On EU's $2.7 Billion Antitrust Google Fine (22)
10:38 Daily Deal: The Android O & Java Developer Mastery Course (1)
09:31 Zillow Still Doesn't Get It: Second Letter About McMansion Hell Is Still Just Wrong (32)
06:21 AT&T Promises A Cornucopia Of Broadband Investment...But Only If Trump Gives It A Giant Tax Cut & A Shiny New Merger (35)
03:23 Court Orders Man Who Sued News Orgs For Clipping His Facebook Video To Pay Everyone's Attorney's Fees (36)

Tuesday

18:45 To Avoid Being Cut Out Of The Market, US Tech Companies Are Allowing Russian Vetting Of Source Code (23)
15:33 Court Says Gov't Has To Give Back $167,000 It Seized During A String Of 4th Amendment Violations (51)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 128: Patent Trolls, With Cloudflare's General Counsel (1)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.