Three Thoughts On EU's $2.7 Billion Antitrust Google Fine
By now, of course, you've probably heard that the EU Commission has fined Google €2.4 billion for antitrust violations, specifically regarding shopping search (there are at least two other investigations going on around antitrust questions involving Android and Adsense). The specific issue leading to this fine is that Google, for years, has been pushing its own comparison shopping results in response to searches on products, and other comparison search vendors feel this is unfair, as users are more likely to just jump to Google's shopping options in the boxes up top -- usually called the "onebox" (for what it's worth, I almost never click on those boxes, in fact, I almost never use Google for product search, preferring other, better, dedicated sites -- but that's a single anecdotal point, while the EU is citing some data it claims supports its position). Anyway, rather than digging all that deep, let's go with three thoughts I had in reading through the EU's announcement (linked above), Google's response and some of the other coverage.
I still don't understand why Google didn't handle this differently starting years ago. Three years ago, we wrote about this in connection to the antitrust fight over "place reviews" where Yelp & TripAdvisor made the fairly compelling (and data-backed) argument that Google users would prefer if the "onebox" were populated using Google's search algorithm, rather than only showing Google's review pages via Google Local/Zagat/whatever it's called. The same thing could apply somewhat to shopping search as well, and pull from other shopping search engines -- and, voila, no more antitrust issue. In that setup, competition in the market rules -- and if Google can produce the best results, it wins. If others can do better, then they win. Seems like a fairly straightforward solution as it would have eased the pressure on Google, and wiped out this kind of fine. Indeed, such a response would even feel more "Googley" in the early-2000's definition of "Googley" where the company seemed much more willing to drive people elsewhere on the web, rather than keep people in.
Even given that first point, I'm still... nervous about having European bureaucrats (or, really, any bureaucrats) telling any company how they can design their webpages. As Wired's Klint Finley points out, once bureaucrats -- who have no idea the realities of designing search results pages, let alone designing any webpages -- start telling websites how they can and cannot design their sites, trouble follows. I know that some are saying (and I've talked about this in the past) that this is just the EU slapping down big American companies for being "big" and "American" but I really think this is a case of EU regulators getting so deep in the weeds and then deciding that Google is too big and that they (the bureaucrats) don't like how its shopping search results work. That kind of meddling in webpages should worry everyone. Yes, you can say that it will only be used against giant companies... but once you open the door to bureaucrats telling you how your webpages can work, they might not stop at just the big ones. Danny Sullivan summed this up nicely:
Next up: EU to decide a search engine offering news, image & local search is somehow a violation of being a "fair" search engine. https://t.co/hUAYAbO6V9
— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) June 27, 2017
Given all that: will this actually change anything substantial? Even if Google accepts this and doesn't appeal (which it probably will...) it can easily afford the fine. But, more importantly, will this actually help other comparison shopping engines? That's much less clear. That same article (by Rob Pegoraro) has a number of interesting quotes, including a few from Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research noting that in the market for product searches (as in my anecdotal experience), most don't start at Google:
“Around half of searches for products now start on specific e-commerce sites or apps, especially Amazon in the countries where it operates,” emailed Jackdaw Research principal Jan Dawson.
Dawson also noted: "Although those comparison shopping sites still exist, they're far less relevant today, and even a change to Google’s search engine isn't going to turn that around."
Reader Comments
I do agree with Google about one point: if I search for a specific product I typically want to see either a) pages with information about that product or b) pages where I can purchase that product. Pages that offer me search results for that product... are what I went to Google to get, if I wanted another search engine's results I would've gone to them instead of Google. No matter what the EU bureaucrats may say, it's not Google's job to throw a lifeline to shopping comparison sites and keep them alive for another few months to a year before Amazon kills them off for good.
My own opinion
Re: My own opinion
Do not steal, the Government hates competition.
Re: My own opinion
I think Google has pissed her off too much by being uncooperative and constantly stalling/changing stance, causing the investigation to miss deadlines and drag on without really following through. They were warned for that a few years ago and now they have been punished for it.
The wider implications for Google will be felt in the other antitrust cases with a little more meat on it than this one. The android situation has now changed from a staller to an actual problem and the adsense monetisation of monopoly services case can now no longer be ignored (the adsense case is where a potential solution is a complete breakup of the company).
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2017/06/28/google-must-block-search-results-of-tech-compa ny-worldwide-supreme-court-rules.html
From its CIA-funded start, Google's strategy all along has been skimming value, lying about goals, patiently gaining control, PR, payoffs, lobbying, and lawyering.
Prior article worries about ATT monopoly, but different when Google: just give up all privacy and enjoy its benevolence.
Anyhoo, I'm not getting distracted by your shifty "thoughts". My headline is basic facts.
Re: From its CIA-funded start, Google's strategy all along has been skimming value, lying about goals, patiently gaining control, PR, payoffs, lobbying, and lawyering.
Re: Re: From its CIA-funded start, Google's strategy all along has been skimming value, lying about goals, patiently gaining control, PR, payoffs, lobbying, and lawyering.
What he said is definitely true.
rob peter to pay paul
Fan of Google or not, the european bureaucrats are fining Google to pay for Merkel's invasion policy. The money has to come from somewhere.
If Google just had "Search," and displayed relevant shopping and map data when you searched for products and locations, how would it be "unfair" to show that data that Google deemed relevant?
But somehow, just because Google Maps is "not" Google Search, Google cannot favor their own data? Should Google Search be showing Bing results too?
The point is that politicians can say they're doing something
So that EU politicians can say they "did something about the problem", even if the "problem" isn't well defined. Then add in the nationalism and xenophobia that's sweeping Europe and suddenly every large American company is a "problem" that needs "solving".
I predict the same EU politicians will begin an investigation of Facebook and Amazon for similar "monopoly" practices.
What's the point exactly?
Deterrence and to set acceptable standards. It's the same reason we have laws with punishment for crimes despite the fact that most people will likely not break much beyond traffic and parking violations and hardened criminals committed to a life of crime will proceed regardless of the penalties if caught.
If the fine for running a red light was $50000, despite the fact that most motorists in a given area have no plans of running red lights, people would think twice if it were published someone was fined (and paid) that much, regardless of that person's ability to pay the fine.
The thing is, it's not America
Bottom line from my view is that the EU is fighting to retain their various cultures and American companies are doing everything to undo that for short term gains. Google does it in the form of placement of products and links...
I envy the EU for focusing on quality of life and taking on the likes of Google. In the EU, buy a local paper selling local products, buy a coffee and a biscuit from the local vendor and talk to someone vs in America where you buy something with the same headline among all national papers from some world brand having a watered down latte from a mermaid brand and a biscuit that has 80% filler and tastes like cardboard while staring into a 9 inch screen and being angry at someone sitting next to you invading your perceived space.
The EU doesn't and shouldn't live by the standards coming out of America. They're better off for it and we in the U.S. should appreciate that. Google is a company not a value statement and is highly predatory in nature e.g it's only just recently that they will stop scanning your emails to sell you crap.
Re: The thing is, it's not America
BTW, pay your fricking NATO bills or we will pull out, sit back, and watch Putin pound your arses.
Google should tell Brussels to go to hell and not pay the fine.
What a failed social experiment...I relish for the day the whole EU experiment goes "poof".
Google does NOT have a monopoly.
Let me re-state that as it's crucial to this case.
Google does NOT have a monopoly, and they do not control their position in the global online search and advertising industries.
What Google does have, are the hearts and minds of hundreds of millions, if not billions of users world wide.
All of these users choosing to use Google's services pushed Google's search and advertising businesses to the top of the market, but that is NOT something that is under Google's control.
What that means is that the EU is fining Google because of the actions of other people.
Google cannot be accused of abusing a market position that is outside of their control.
If the EU doesn't like Google being top dog in online search and advertising, all they have to do is build a better search engine and build a better advertising business and promote them to people globally and if they truly are better, the people will flock to them.
Trying to blame Google for abusing a position that they themselves cannot control makes the EU court system a laughing stock to the rest of the world.
And what if Google doesn't pay?
If Google tells Canada to go jump off a cliff, what is Canada going to do to enforce its ruling? What *can* they do?
I don't understand the implications if Google simply decided to defy them.
Re: And what if Google doesn't pay?
If I ran the world…
Re: If I ran the world…
One thing that's missing in the reports about this...
Each one of them would probably have been fine, but the combination was uncompetitive in the eyes of the commission.
