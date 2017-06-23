Cops Sent Warrant To Facebook To Dig Up Dirt... >>
<< Bob Murray's Lawsuit Against John Oliver...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Jun 23rd 2017 10:40am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Complete MATLAB Mastery Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

MATLAB (Matrix Laboratory) is a multi-paradigm numerical computing environment and programming language that is frequently used by engineering and science students. The key benefit of MATLAB is how it makes programming accessible to everyone, allowing you to resolve complex problems with less complex code. With the $27 Complete MATLAB Mastery Bundle, you will be a MATLAB expert in no time as you learn how to run scripts, write code, do data analysis and visualization, create graphical user interfaces, and much more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Cops Sent Warrant To Facebook To Dig Up Dirt... >>
<< Bob Murray's Lawsuit Against John Oliver...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Copymouse
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

13:37 UK Law Enforcement Telling Citizens To 'See Something Say Something' About Dark Web Use (1)
11:57 Frontier Communications Caught (Again) Ripping Off West Virginia Taxpayers (3)
10:42 Cops Sent Warrant To Facebook To Dig Up Dirt On Woman Whose Boyfriend They Had Just Killed (22)
10:40 Daily Deal: The Complete MATLAB Mastery Bundle (0)
09:32 Bob Murray's Lawsuit Against John Oliver Is Even Sillier Than We Expected (22)
08:07 Why Is US Government Giving A Pharma Giant Exclusive Rights To A Zika Vaccine Whose Development Was Paid For By The US Public? (26)
06:10 Wall Street Is Starting To Get Very Nervous About Cable TV Cord Cutting (11)
03:10 Wikileaks Attempts To Bully Wikileaks Documentary With C&D Notices (18)

Thursday

18:50 Facial Recognition Software Brings Personalized Ads To The Supermarket (23)
15:34 Florida Cops Shut Down Secret Spy Plane Plan After Backlash By Locals (7)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.