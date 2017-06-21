 
by Glyn Moody

Wed, Jun 21st 2017 6:31pm


canada, ceta, cheese, eu, trade agreements



Cheese: The Final Frontier For The Completion Of The Canada-EU Trade Deal CETA

from the blessed-are-the-cheesemakers dept

Remember CETA, the "Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement" between the EU and Canada? After years of on-off moments, including one last burst of uncertainty in March of this year, it finally seemed that everything had been settled, and that the deal would soon come into force. But it turns out that there is another, hitherto-unsuspected problem -- cheese:

Canada's CBC reported on its website that plans to have CETA (the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement) in place on 1 July were "threatened by a new cheese dispute". It said Europeans were upset at how Canada would allocate import quotas for new EU products, including 18,000 additional tonnes of cheese that Canada has agreed to import tariff-free.

Euractiv has all the details of the problem, which turns out to be bickering over how EU cheese producers will share that new tariff-free allowance. That's just last-minute haggling, and presumably will be solved with some appropriate sticks and carrots on both sides of the Atlantic. But an earlier report on the same site indicates there are deeper issues with CETA that remain unresolved:

In France, 110 MPs have demanded the opinion of the Constitutional Council on the legality of CETA. A ruling is due this summer. And Belgium, whose calls for additional guarantees had led to a confrontation with Brussels, has promised to take its concerns to the Court of Justice of the European Union in the coming weeks.

Most recently, it is France's new President Emmanuel Macron who has put the issue back on the negotiating table, promising in the last days of his presidential campaign to set up an expert committee to examine the CETA agreement before ratification.

The last one of these is particularly problematic. Macron has adopted a surprisingly muscular style in his first few days as French President, most famously in his handshake with Donald Trump, and won't want to be seen backing down from his promise to seek expert scrutiny of CETA before ratification. Looks like there's life in that cheesy CETA saga yet.

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 21 Jun 2017 @ 7:22pm

    Dare I say it?

    Will they have to cut the cheese?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    stderric (profile), 21 Jun 2017 @ 7:56pm

    If you look at the big picture, though, the phrase "additional tonnes of cheese" is found in far more peace treaties than declarations of war.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Canadian, 21 Jun 2017 @ 7:56pm

    dont want eu cheese

    after what i heard about france one time something about recycled baby diaper material being found in some food product i do not think i want there cheese,

    wine and possibly some items i have to now buy from americans but not food

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


