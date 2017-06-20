SLAPP Threats And The Grenfell Fire: Why We... >>
Tue, Jun 20th 2017 10:44am


Daily Deal: eLearnExcel Microsoft Excel School

If there is any one office tool you should master, it's Excel, as it is integral to everything from data crunching to organizing contact information. TheeLearnExcel Microsoft Excel School will turn you into an Excel master. This $39 dollar bundle of 8 courses offers over 200 lessons so you'll be the master of pivot tables, Vlookup, charts and more in no time.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

