Legal Issues

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Jun 22nd 2017 1:31pm


blasphemy, death penalty, free speech, pakistan, social media, taimoor raza



Pakistan Sentences First Person To Death Over Social Media Posts

With the ubiquity of social media presence in people's daily lives, the past few years has seen the rise of concern over people's privacy of their social media accounts, as well as concern over how content shared on those accounts could be used against the account holder. In America, this commonly breaks mostly into concerns about prospective employers reviewing social media accounts during the hiring process and how government reviews social media accounts for law enforcement purposes. While there are real concerns to be had in both cases, however, it's useful to be reminded that there are places where it is so much worse. Useful in that it's good to be reminded what privacy advocates are fighting to keep us from. Such as death.

In Pakistan, the government there has reached the unfortunate milestone of sentencing its first ever person to death over content he put on Facebook.

On Saturday, 30-year-old Taimoor Raza became the first person to receive a death sentence in a Pakistan anti-terrorism court for "using derogatory remarks ... in respect of the Holy Prophet" on social media.

Amnesty International's Pakistan campaigner, Nadia Rahman, said in a statement the conviction set a "dangerous precedent."

"No one one should be hauled before an anti-terrorism court or any other court solely for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief online," she said.

While the rules and laws of countries vary greatly, it should be an uncontroversial stance to state that no person should be sentenced to death over what amounts to speech and thought. Even those confused into thinking that supporting multiculturalism requires the absence of a moral stance on whether criticism of any particular faith ought to come with any punishment whatsoever must be capable of acknowledging that death sentences ought not be on the table for consideration. But, should someone want to argue that point, it should at least be understood that these kinds of laws pretty much have abuse of the law baked into them.

A 2016 report by Amnesty International found the laws are "open to abuse" and anyone who is accused is usually presumed to be guilty, leaving them open to mob retribution. There were 91 blasphemy cases concerning the Prophet or his companions registered between 2011 and 2015, the report said.

Specific blasphemy laws which punished perceived insults to Islam were introduced between 1980 and 1986, during a period of martial law under the military government of General Zia-ul-Haq. They were never removed once martial law ended.

The genesis of these laws should tell you all you need to know about their virtue, which is to say they have none. It also demonstrates the fear that regimes of this kind have in regards to the sort of wide-ranging communications tool that Facebook represents. This all comes down to controlling thought within the citizenry out of fear of a change in social opinion, which would deprive that regime of the power it wields so perniciously. With that in mind, actions taken by governments of this kind deserve the broadest and harshest condemnation, and damn well ought to weigh on foreign policy as well.

Put more simply, if governments, including America's, can't take a stand against death sentences over Facebook posts, it cedes the moral high ground to an astounding degree.

Reader Comments

    Jordan Chandler, 22 Jun 2017 @ 1:52pm

    death sentence

    The US executes people. The death penalty is ridiculous regardless of the crime. Critique your own country first.

    Rekrul, 22 Jun 2017 @ 2:26pm

    The religion of peace at work.

      Bergman (profile), 22 Jun 2017 @ 3:28pm

      Re:

      If the Holy Prophet's religion cannot withstand even the tiniest amount of criticism or mockery, then the religion isn't a very good one, and that prophet looks more delusional than holy.

      Roger Strong (profile), 22 Jun 2017 @ 3:38pm

      Re:

      Christianity is just a couple centuries ahead of them when it comes to death penalties for blasphemy. And that can be attributed to the religion's loss of political power.

      Prison for blasphemy is still a thing in some Christian countries. And was in the United States less than a century ago.

      Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2017 @ 3:53pm

      Re:

      The religion of peace at work.

      As in "rest in peace" in a grave.

    That One Guy (profile), 22 Jun 2017 @ 2:29pm

    When you make Gollom's long-lost brother look sane...

    Erdogan may be a thin-skinned thug, but as far as I know he's never sentenced someone to death for saying mean things about him, so at least he hasn't sunk as low as the pathetic ninnies in Pakistan.

    Pronounce (profile), 22 Jun 2017 @ 2:37pm

    U.S. Moral High Ground?

    I don't see it. When the U.S. commits a fault of morality it backs its actions by changing the definition of what is moral. Then when others point that out, the loud and annoying jump on that person whether in social media or other media sources to disparage their claim. The label Fake News is often used to discredit truth when it comes to holding of the U.S.'s feet to the moral fire it so rightly deserves to feel for timeless raping and pillaging of the world and its own populace. Just ask the indigenous people of the Americas how much you can trust the word of the U.S. government.

    Rapnel (profile), 22 Jun 2017 @ 2:48pm

    And here is where I think that the notion of being ruled over by rulers that rule needs to find a quick path into history. We are not to be ruled, our minds, our words. This is a notion of being governed that will always permit the wedging morality, rights, religion and permissions.

    Thou shalt not rule and if you think you rule then you're a part of a fundamental problem - you are not, in fact, better than anyone.

    Fuck blasphemy. Religious pricks.

      Richard (profile), 22 Jun 2017 @ 3:14pm

      Re:

      Interestingly Jesus agrees with you...

      But Jesus called them to Himself and said to them, "You know that those who are considered rulers over the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones exercise authority over them.

      Yet it shall not be so among you; but whoever desires to become great among you shall be your servant.

      Mark 10 42-43

    Richard (profile), 22 Jun 2017 @ 3:00pm

    Genesis of the laws

    The genesis of these laws should tell you all you need to know about their virtue, which is to say they have none.

    I presume that by this you mean the military government of the 1980's. However that would be misleading as the military government was merely pandering to opinion within the populace. The real cause goes back to the "prophet" himself He is on record as saying "Whoever curses a prophet kill him," and there is a list of people who were killed for this on his orders here https://wikiislam.net/wiki/Islam_and_Freedom_of_Speech#Qur.27an

    The fact is that this is not a one off aberration of a military junta - in fact military juntas in islamic countries are often better than the alternatives. This is an endemic problem in the islamic world.

    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2017 @ 3:01pm

    There is also the question of whether this sentence will actually be carried out. Here in the US, there are routine headline grabbing news stories about shocking personal injury awards when a jury awards many millions of dollars to a person injured by his own stupidity. But such awards are virtually always greatly reduced (if not reversed) on appeal, and the press rarely covers that.

    Or is Pakistan like Saudi Arabia, which eagerly chops the heads off people for the crime of thinking the wrong thoughts.

      Richard (profile), 22 Jun 2017 @ 3:49pm

      Re:

      There is also the question of whether this sentence will actually be carried out.

      The odds are that it will not be carried out by the state - in fact (AFAIK) despite many such sentences being imposed in recent years the state has yet to execute anyone - BUT in practice this is immaterial because the mob will carry out the sentence themselves if they get the chance. Worse than that any lawyer who defends a blasphemy case is a target, any judge who shows leniency is a target and any politician who suggests repealing the law is a target. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asia_Bibi_blasphemy_case

Recent Stories

Thursday

15:34 Florida Cops Shut Down Secret Spy Plane Plan After Backlash By Locals (0)
13:31 Pakistan Sentences First Person To Death Over Social Media Posts (16)
11:56 Legislators Want To Open Up Wiretap Laws To Target Sex Workers And Their Customers (25)
10:42 The Salt Lake City Comic Con Trademark Dispute Is Still Going And Just Went To Deposition (14)
10:37 Daily Deal: IT Security Specialist Super Bundle (0)
09:38 Former University Official Files Libel Lawsuit Against His Replacement For Things A Journalist Said (6)
08:25 Colorado Voters Will Get A Chance To Prevent Preteens From Using Smartphones (38)
06:25 Tumblr Goes Radio Silent On Net Neutrality After Verizon Acquisition (8)
03:20 Coal Boss Files Total SLAPP Suit Against John Oliver & HBO (49)

Wednesday

18:31 Cheese: The Final Frontier For The Completion Of The Canada-EU Trade Deal CETA (12)
More arrow
