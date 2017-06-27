To Avoid Being Cut Out Of The Market, US Tech... >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Jun 27th 2017 3:33pm


Filed Under:
4th amendment, 9th circuit, asset forfeiture, asset seizure, law enforcement, straughn gorman



Court Says Gov't Has To Give Back $167,000 It Seized During A String Of 4th Amendment Violations

from the rare-loss-for-civil-asset-forfeiture dept

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has no good news for the lying law enforcement officers who were hoping to walk off with $167,000 of someone else's money. Two years ago, the district court ruled in favor of Straughn Gorman, who was subjected to two lengthy traffic stops in less than an hour by officers hoping to help themselves to cash he was carrying in his RV.

After stopping Gorman for a non-violation (driving too slow in the left lane), State Trooper Greg Monroe spent roughly a half-hour trying to obtain consent to search Gorman's RV. His reasonable suspicion? Gorman's use of the word "chick" to describe the girlfriend he was driving to visit and the supposedly "rehearsed" aspects of his employment history. Trooper Monroe performed an extensive background check on Gorman while hoping to prolong the stop until a K-9 unit could be deployed, but even his non-routine call to an El Paso DEA records center failed to drag out the traffic stop long enough for it to arrive.

All Monroe knew when he finally let Gorman go is Gorman had at least $2,000 on him. Monroe wasn't going to let this money get away, so he called up another officer from another agency and "relayed his suspicions." He also told the other officer (Deputy Doug Fisher) to bring a drug-sniffing dog with him. Fisher wasn't assigned to patrol the highway Gorman was traveling on, but decided that would be the best use of his time.

Fisher pulled over Gorman after his tire touched the fog line a couple of times. Another records check was run, even though Fisher already knew what results to expect, thanks to Trooper Monroe's heads-up. The drug dog supposedly alerted near a right-rear compartment of the RV. Gorman gave the deputy permission to search that area, but that wasn't good enough for Fisher. Fisher said the alert gave him permission to search the entire RV. This resulted in the discovery of $167,000 in cash, which Fisher took. Gorman was (again) free to go. Gorman was never charged with any criminal act, much less given a citation for the supposed moving violations that predicated the two stops.

The government appealed the lower court's decision, which gave Gorman back his $167,000 plus legal fees. It raised a number of defenses for its actions (which included the state's attorney omitting several facts about the two searches from its affidavits), but the Appeals Court is no more receptive of this deception and deceit than the lower court. From the decision [PDF]:

We hold that the search of Gorman’s vehicle following the coordinated traffic stops violated the Constitution and affirm the district court’s order granting Gorman’s motion to suppress. Gorman’s first roadside detention was unreasonably prolonged in violation of the Fourth Amendment. The dog sniff and the search of Gorman’s vehicle, in turn, followed directly in an unbroken causal chain of events from that constitutional violation. As a result, the seized currency is the “fruit of the poisonous tree” and was properly suppressed under the exclusionary rule.

[...]

The coordinated action at issue in Gorman’s case offers a prime illustration of the value of the “fruit of the poisonous tree” analysis. The analysis allows us to see the officers’ conduct in Gorman’s case as what it is: a single integrated effort by police to circumvent the Constitution by making two coordinated stops. When the result of one stop is communicated and, on that basis, another stop is planned and implemented, the coordinated stops become, in effect, one integrated stop that must as a whole satisfy the Constitution’s requirements. An illegal police venture cannot be made legal simply by dividing it into two coordinated stops.

This won't be the only time officers behave this way. The Supreme Court's Rodriguez decision stated traffic stops are over once the "objective is complete." This forces officers to be a bit more creative if they're engaged in fishing expeditions without reasonable suspicion to extend the stop. One "solution" is shown above: have a second law enforcement officer initiate a stop to prolong the roadside investigation without triggering the protections of Rodriguez. Another "solution" is to have K-9 units perform stops or be in close proximity, thus lowering the chances of a court finding the stop to be "prolonged."

Both of these solutions are violations of Rodriguez, even if some courts will award the government points for effort. Fortunately, there are a few courts adhering to the intent of the decision: it's not the length of the Fourth Amendment violation, it's the violation itself.

Unfortunately, anything cash-related tends to make officers bypass their better judgment and push the edge of the Fourth Amendment envelope. The good news -- at least for Straugh Gorman -- is he's getting all of his cash back, plus legal fees. That it took more than two years for this to happen is unfortunate, but to be expected -- especially in a legal system that's stacked against victims of civil asset forfeiture.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2017 @ 3:39pm

    Just another isolated incident.

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2017 @ 5:41pm

      Isolated incidents Re:

      Just another isolated incident.

      These so-called “law officers” are nothing but murders and thieves. Highwaymen. Every last one of 'em.

       

      They ought to be hung.

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2017 @ 3:39pm

    I hope they get the skin of their scrotums stuck in their zippers and have to have surgery getting unstuck.

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2017 @ 3:58pm

    When the Constitution is violated, officers need to be criminally charged.

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2017 @ 4:42pm

    Left lane violation

    "driving too slow in the left lane"

    When did that stop being a violation in Texas?

      Avantare, 27 Jun 2017 @ 4:55pm

      Re: Left lane violation

      Never as far as I know but he was never cited.

        Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2017 @ 5:17pm

        Texas traffic laws [was Re: Re: Left lane violation]

                   When did that stop being a violation in Texas?

        Never as far as I know but he was never cited.

        From the very first sentence in the second paragraph of Judge Reinhardt's actual opinion (p.3 in PDF):

        In January 2013, a police officer stopped Straughn Gorman on Interstate-80 outside Wells, Nevada . . .

        (Emphasis added.)

    OldMugwump (profile), 27 Jun 2017 @ 5:10pm

    Too slow in left lane

    In most states "too slow" in the left lane isn't a violation, but being in the left lane without passing, is.

    "Keep right except to pass".

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2017 @ 5:17pm

    Personally, the fault I place squarely in the hands of these idiot drivers who are dumb enough to travel with more than $50-100 in cash. never EVER travel through another state with a large amount of cash. If you do, then you deserve to have it seized.

    Place that money on a debit card, prepaid card, savings or checking account. They can't seize it or access it without your approval.

    As many times as someone gets their cash seized, you would think that drivers would start getting smarter. Instead, this just proves how stupid these morons are for carrying that much cash with them.

    That's like parking outside a store, leaving your keys in the ignition and begging for someone to steal your car.

