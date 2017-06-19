South Carolina Sheriffs Less Interested In... >>
Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Jun 19th 2017 1:39pm


Filed Under:
copyright, copyright trolling, disconnection, dmca

Companies:
bmg, cox, rightscorp



Copyright Troll RightsCorp Ramps Up Its Efforts To Get ISPs To Push Its Payment Demands On Users

from the intended-consequences dept

Remember Rightscorp? This is the wannabe "friendlier" copyright troll, that sends smaller bills than the traditional copyright trolls. Over the years, it's actually struggled to make any money... and has struggled with some of its more bizarre legal theories. Unfortunately, in late 2015, one of Rightscorp's partners got a big ruling against Cox, arguing that Cox violated the DMCA by not properly terminating repeat infringers (as we noted at the time, this was based on a tortured interpretation of the law. The case is still winding its way through the appeals process, but Rightscorp and its partners have continued to push forward, using the ruling in that BMG v. Cox case to pressure others. At least one other ISP has already been sued.

And, now, the company is out claiming that it's talking with "top ISPs" to get them to incorporate Rightscorp's copyright trolling efforts directly into their own infringement mitigation procedures:

“An ISP Good Corporate Citizenship Program is what we feel will drive revenue associated with our primary revenue model. This program is an attempt to garner the attention and ultimately inspire a behavior shift in any ISP that elects to embrace our suggestions to be DMCA-compliant,” the company told shareholders yesterday.

“In this program, we ask for the ISPs to forward our notices referencing the infringement and the settlement offer. We ask that ISPs take action against repeat infringers through suspensions or a redirect screen. A redirect screen will guide the infringer to our payment screen while limiting all but essential internet access.”

In other words, Rightscorp's demand and payment processes would get included directly into how the ISP notifies a user that someone has discovered the possibility of infringing activity on the account. Of course, issuing a press release saying that they're "now beginning to have some initial and very thorough discussions with a handful of the top ISPs" is... weird. You do your press releases after you come to a deal, not as you're beginning a conversation with companies who almost certainly don't want to work with you. The reality here is likely that this press release is just an attempt to signal to ISPs to be more receptive. I highly doubt it will work on most large ISPs who are slightly more sophisticated than to be duped by something as silly as this.

However, the threat of the BMG case being seen as good law is still a huge problem for those ISPs and hopefully the case will get dumped, and we can all go back to watching Rightscorp fail to make any money from its plans. Remember, in the BMG case, it came out that Rightscorp had a phone script that told people it accused of infringing that if they wanted to prove they were "innocent" they had to hand their computers over to the local police department so they could perform a search. Really. Does anyone think that a company with that sort of ethical compass should be the official partner of any ISP?

On top of that, as TorrentFreak points out in its article, for all the talk of how Rightscorp is a "friendlier" copyright troll in that it only demands $20 to $30 when it finds an infringement, that's misleading. Because, like responding to spam leading to more spam, paying Rightscorp can lead to many more demands:

In the wake of several similar reports, this week a Reddit user reported that Rightscorp asked him to pay a single $20 fine for pirating a song. After paying up, the next day the company allegedly called the user back and demanded payment for a further 200 notices.

19 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 1:41pm

    "is what we feel will drive revenue"

    At least they are honest on that part!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 1:50pm

    "Unfortunately" because Rightscorp collects on behalf of creators and creators shouldn't make money because Mike Masnick hates them.

    Got that everyone? Good.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 1:55pm

    >A redirect screen will guide the infringer to our payment screen while limiting all but essential internet access.”

    In other words we think somebody at your address infringed on copyright, and we want somebody there to pay us, and we do not care if its the infringer, or somebody else, so long as we get paid.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 19 Jun 2017 @ 2:12pm

    Moral Compasses...

    From the article:
    Remember, in the BMG case, it came out that Rightscorp had a phone script that told people it accused of infringing that if they wanted to prove they were "innocent" they had to hand their computers over to the local police department so they could perform a search. Really. Does anyone think that a company with that sort of ethical compass should be the official partner of any ISP?
    ****
    Why yes, I think that's the same moral compass as the ISPs...who only don't do that sort of thing because they know the backlash tempts fate!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 2:55pm

    This is going to result in a lot of ISP customers terminating their ISP accounts. Just exactly what does Rightscorp consider essential internet access? Oh yeah, only email. LOLS. This is going to hurt ISP's right where it counts, the loss of thousands if ISP customers terminating their services.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Rapnel (profile), 19 Jun 2017 @ 4:39pm

      Re:

      Hold on. They're going to terminate their accounts because why, again? Oh. Right, because they have three or four different choices and one of them even throws in a VPN because options. No, I think if you get notice in the RightsCorp dream your only real choice is pay or fight(and pay more).

      It's weird that the "media" industry even needs or wants a bunch of shitheads like this working in their name. It's the Internet, if you can't sell your "good" media you're an idiot. Oh. Right. You think it's worth *that* much and you can work release windows for *that* much more. We're surrounded by idiots.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 5:37pm

    "After paying up, the next day the company allegedly called the user back and demanded payment for a further 200 notices."

    This is known as "servicing the customer"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    YaOG, 19 Jun 2017 @ 6:41pm

    It's called blackmail...

    So, essentially here's the conversation between ReichsCorpse and generic ISP...


    Yoh, ISP, we heahz you ain't falling intah line wit our "Screw your customah sanz lube" prograhm.

    T'would be a shame if we were to have to break all your stuffz and stealz all yah loot. You'd best get wit da program and forward deze hehr fake billz see, gets us our scammola from da pissed-ons yous calls customahz, beforz wez havtuz poundz yaz into da sandz.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 19 Jun 2017 @ 8:03pm

    "repeat infringers"

    The problem with "repeat infringers" is it is based on accusations.
    While I am sure the corporations would love that to be enough, innocent until proven guilty is that pesky law of the land.

    We have a secret black box, that they actually were sanctioned for hiding the code from review in court, generating these alleged records of alleged infringement.

    We can point at an IP address, but many courts have rightly ruled that an IP is not a person. Holding the person who pays for the account liable for actions they might have no knowledge of runs afoul of that.

    We can demand the recipients of these notices take some action, but the law doesn't demand passwords on wifi.

    As I have said before about the Judge who oversaw the case...
    If I sent 30 notices that claimed he was a pedophile but if he paid $200 for each notice I'd not report him to authorities, how would he feel?
    Then how is is possible that notices from a company who gets paid for sending notices with no vetting is allowed to get a payday from customers and the ISPs?

    We have a legal system, allowing a kangaroo corporate quasi-legal system to set the law of the land runs afoul of it. We have laws, they have remedies under that law... sorry if its not as profitable and threatening to sue unless you pay them off.

    Copyright, it makes extortion seem to be legal.... just ask the copyright trolls (well not Prenda, cause they pissed off the right people to get stopped).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 19 Jun 2017 @ 8:25pm

    Truth in naming

    They should be required to change their name to Blightcorp.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.