Journalism

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jun 13th 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
foia, freedom of information, jason leopold, podcast



Techdirt Podcast Episode 126: Talking Freedom Of Information With A 'FOIA Terrorist'

from the freedom-of-podcasting dept

We've made FOIA requests several times over the years, with varying results — but there are others out there who have dedicated their careers to understanding and using the FOIA process. One such person is Jason Leopold, a Buzzfeed reporter and FOIA litigator who was dubbed a "FOIA terrorist" by the government. He joins us this week on the podcast to discuss the ins and outs of Freedom Of Information.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

