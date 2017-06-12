Judge Orders MCSK To Cease Collecting... >>
Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Jun 12th 2017 1:36pm


Filed Under:
censorship, copyright, dandy warhols, takedown, youtube

Companies:
universal music, youtube



Another Day, Another Bogus YouTube Takedown Because Of A Major Label

from the but-copyright-isn't-censorship dept

We're constantly hearing about bogus takedowns thanks to bogus copyright claims, some more amusing than others. Last week we had Ariana Grande's benefit concert in Manchester getting blocked by ContentID, despite being on her own channel. And now (via Sarah Jeong) we've got the band the Dandy Warhols rightfully complaining on Twitter that the video for the single "You Are Killing Me" off of their 2016 album has been blocked on YouTube via a copyright claim from Universal Music Group. Here's their tweet:

And here's what I see on YouTube as I write this post (one hopes that sometime soon the video will be returned):

In case you're wondering, no, the Dandy Warhols are not on Universal Music. They're on an indie label, Dine Alone Records (hence the reference in the tweet). The band used to be on Capitol Records, which is now a part of Universal, but left Capitol back in 2008, when it was still a part of EMI (before Universal bought EMI). And, either way, as far as I can tell, the song "You Are Killing Me" is a new song from 2016, which Universal Music would have no legitimate copyright claim over.

Yes, this is obviously some sort of mistake, and I'm sure that eventually (if it hasn't already happened by the time you read this), YouTube will put the video back up. It probably won't happen, but maybe Universal Music and/or YouTube will apologize (wouldn't that be something?). But everyone else will just shrug their shoulders and move on. But this is a real problem, and should be a very big concern. That's because right now, around the world, lobbyists and friends of Universal Music and its friends are pushing to make their own powers to not just take down videos and audio much, much stronger, but they also want the power to block any re-uploads once stuff is taken down. Thus, if Universal Music (or anyone else) decided to (say) completely silence an independent band, it could do so, across multiple platforms for quite some time, potentially causing all sorts of problems, without any judicial review. That should be seen as a major problem, and should be a reason why those laws are not expanded.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 1:28pm

    We have to start issuing bogus takedown notices to everything owned by Universal to check if they like the treatment. No seriously, make them taste their own bad medicine in a sustained fashion and we'll see how long it takes for them to whine about how copyright is unfair.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 1:39pm

    They are never wrong...

    Just ask them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 12 Jun 2017 @ 1:40pm

    Stephanie Lenz

    Hey, supreme court and EFF:

    There's real damages and not even a faint excuse for this takedown. Time to take UMG to court and WIN!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 2:08pm

      Re: Stephanie Lenz

      Too bad we can't have all of UMGs videos blocked for the same amount of time as their bogus claim has caused. They would be much more careful about perjuring themselves if they suffered proportionally to their lies.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Mason Wheeler, 12 Jun 2017 @ 1:58pm

    With friends and friends like these...

    That's because right now, around the world, lobbyists and friends of Universal Music and its friends are pushing to make their own powers to not just take down videos and audio much, much stronger

    They must have lots of friends!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PlagueSD (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 2:03pm

    The Dandy Warhols should apply some "RIAA math" and turn around and give a "Bill" to Universal Music for any views that they would have had if the site was never taken down.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 2:10pm

      Re:

      If they were using RIAA math, they would end up owing the descendants of the Dandy Warhols untold millions...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 2:18pm

      Re:

      Seems fair. If they want to claim that infringement causes 'lost sales' and that that is highly damaging and grounds for insane fees, it seems only right that 'lost views' be treated the same way.

      Obviously had the video not been taken down then it would have gotten billions of views, and it's up to Universal to pay for the revenue they would have gotten but didn't.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Slender, 12 Jun 2017 @ 2:48pm

    Sadly...

    Even though this happens over and over again, record labels will still continue to say that this is necessary to save the industry. And just think about how many videos have been censored that we don't know about.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 12 Jun 2017 @ 3:03pm

    Mike Masnick just hates artists.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 3:51pm

    Even money bet that the band has some tied to the label they aren't discussing like maybe a publishing company or something similar.

    That or Youtube automated take downs cant handle a band having both label and non label music.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2017 @ 6:42pm

    Label apologetics from My_Name_Here in 3, 2, 1...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Daydream, 12 Jun 2017 @ 7:09pm

    Wouldn't notice-and-staydown be self-defeating?

    As I recall, it's illegal to send a fraudulent takedown notice, but Universal and other such groups have escaped consequences in the past by using bots to issue the notices.

    If you have a notice-and-staydown system where uploads are pre-emptively filtered, though, wouldn't that place more liability on these groups? If you include a statement that so-and-so upload is your own original work or you otherwise have permission to upload it, and it's still filtered out, wouldn't you have grounds to file a cease-and-desist or even sue for an injunction and damages?

    ...Although who would be liable in that case? The group issuing the notice or the company doing the filtering?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


