Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Jun 7th 2017 11:55am


Filed Under:
arian grande, contentid, copyright, dmca, filters, notice and staydown, one love manchester, takedown

Companies:
sony music, warner music, youtube



YouTube Takes Down Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert On Copyright Grounds

from the because-of-course dept

At a time when Europe is pushing for much greater filtering and takedowns, it's worth a reminder that these kinds of systems pretty regularly takedown perfectly legitimate content -- either content that is fair use or that is licensed. Case in point: this past Sunday, Ariana Grande held a huge benefit concert in Manchester called One Love Manchester. As you no doubt know, a few weeks back there was a bombing at Grande's concert in Manchester, and her decision to put on a massive benefit concert right back in Manchester just a couple weeks later is impressive.

Except, for at least some period of time, the copyright gods didn't want you to see it. Grande streamed the whole thing via her YouTube account. And... the concert was then promptly shut down by by Warner Music and Sony Music, saying that the stream violated their copyrights.

Now, chances are these were simply ContentID matches that were automated -- rather than direct takedown notices as suggested in the tweet. And the video is now back, so some might argue this is no big deal. However, with the record labels demanding stronger and stronger filters, along with demands that content not just be taken down but then "stay down", stories like this would only get worse and worse, and more and more perfectly legitimate content would get blocked.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    K`Tetch (profile), 7 Jun 2017 @ 11:58am

    now THAT would have been something to talk about on the co-shared podcast last week

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    J.R., 7 Jun 2017 @ 12:14pm

    "sacred" copyright

    If there was ever any doubt as to the utter amorality of media groups, this should nail it. Their attitude seem to be: screw charity, screw humanity, screw the dead and their survivors; nothing in life matters but money--for them and them alone.

    Did I miss anything?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 12:47pm

      Re: "sacred" copyright

      Screw everything that does not add to their bottom line

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Richard (profile), 7 Jun 2017 @ 1:02pm

        Re: Re: "sacred" copyright

        Screw everything that does not add to their bottom line

        and quite a few things that do!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 1:03pm

        Re: Re: "sacred" copyright

        This all seems a bit dramatic.

        Seems much more likely this was the standard shotgunned "there are no consequence for a mistaken takedown notice", probably done by a bot.

        Certainly corrupt and problematic, but hardly the enemy of all life as described.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 1:12pm

          Re: Re: Re: "sacred" copyright

          The real problem is when it comes time for them to deny this is a real problem. We'll get the same classic lines of this being necessary to protect them from wild, unchecked piracy that will destroy them utterly and this was just another negligible anomaly in the vast sea of anomalies.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 1:13pm

          Re: Re: Re: "sacred" copyright

          But because they're aware that their standard shotgunning catches things like this all the time and they don't give a shit proves their amorality. If they weren't amoral dirtbags, they'd shut down their automated processes immediately, apologize, and not turn them back on again until they could be sure shit like this would never happen again.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    AricTheRed, 7 Jun 2017 @ 1:17pm

    At least now we know who the real terrorists are...

    At least now we know who the real terrorists are,

    Warner Music & Sony Music

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 1:45pm

    It was a Content ID claim, takedowns have a different message.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 2:00pm

    $20 says Sony and/or Warner release a statement saying they didn't want the stream live because of the terrorist threat level. That they are saving us from the possibility of terrifying imagery.

    Those heroes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 2:01pm

    A very small TV station in a very very small town in New Zealand recently did a 12 hour live music show with 12 bands from said small town. It was broadcast on their channel, also through web-streaming - both of which worked without a hitch.
    But they also streamed it live on you-tube...
    Bear in mind that the bands that played were all playing their own songs, and that none of them have major label recording contracts, it was very small time stuff. But you-tube cut the audio from the stream after about 2 hours.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 5:02pm

    I've got to wonder if maybe Ariana Grande and her people might have been behind the bombing in some way. They certainly profited from it, and will likely continue to profit from it for the foreseeable future. I had never even heard of this singer before, and now I can't avoid hearing about her.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


