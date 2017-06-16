Russia Stumbles Forth In Quest To Ban VPNs, Private Messenger Apps
Last year we noted how Russia had introduced a new surveillance bill promising to deliver greater security to the country. Of course, like in so many countries, the bill actually did the exact opposite -- not only mandating new encryption backdoors, but also imposing harsh new data-retention requirements on ISPs and VPN providers. As a result, some VPN providers like Private Internet Access wound up leaving the country after finding their entire function eroded and having some of their servers seized.
This year, Russia hopes to deliver the killing blow to the use of VPNs and other privacy-protection tools.
The Duma's (the lower house of the Russian parliament) Information and Technology Committee has approved controversial draft legislation that would ban anonymity on messenger apps entirely. It's part of a crackdown on anonymous journalists that have (stop us if this sounds familiar) been leaking details on many of the sordid occurrences inside the often-corrupt Russian political machinery. Expected to take effect in 2018, the new law would require messenger users to verify their identities using their phone numbers, with Russian mobile phone operators expected to assist the government with this effort.
In concert, a bill has been submitted attempting to effectively ban VPN use entirely. In Russia, broadband users have increasingly turned to VPNs to avoid the growing-list of censored websites. To help thwart such usage, the bill would not only impose steep fines on VPN providers that don't agree to block blacklisted websites, but would require ISPs terminate these companies connection to the internet should they not comply:
"As it stands, the bill requires local telecoms watchdog Rozcomnadzor to keep a list of banned domains while identifying sites, services, and software that provide access to them. Once the bypassing services are identified, Rozcomnadzor will send a notice to their hosts, giving them a 72-hour deadline to reveal the identities of their operators.
After this stage is complete, the host will be given another three days to order the people running the circumvention-capable service to stop providing access to banned domains. If the service operator fails to comply within 30 days, all Internet service providers will be required to block access to the service and its web presence, if it has one."
In short: help us censor the internet or you won't be allowed to do business in Russia. 100 VPN providers are already blocked in Russia for one reason or another, and Opera scaled back its Russian operations last November after Russian telecom regulator Roskomnadzor pressured it to include website filtering in the integrated VPN (now included in its Opera browser for free). The bill would also levy additional penalties on Russian search engines, forcing them to remove all links to sites Rozcomnadzor determines to be ban-worthy.
Like countless similar efforts across numerous countries, this is all framed as an utterly necessary step to thwart piracy, combat extremism and ensure the safety and security of the Russian people. But as with comparable proposals in the States and elsewhere, these proposals undermine encryption and essential security and privacy tools, making the general public notably less secure. They're also an expensive game of Whack-a-Mole as users looking for privacy simply flee to services like Tor or Zeronet, ensuring these services will be the demonized bogeymen of tomorrow.
The problem is that the declared aims, and actual results are exactly opposite. Government extremism creates extremism against the government, creating more government extremism... and this endangers the people by giving a reason for violence by and against the government.
Re:
What makes you think that they would have been spared????
Anything that enables people to hide from overbearing and tyrannical governments must be eliminated in their eyes.
It's far past the time to get on the soap box about this. They are doing this out in the open now, and they won't stop until they have absolute control over your digital lives or they are forced to stop.
People need to quit assuming, (more like asserting...), that these people have their country's best interests at heart and will act in good faith. They've shown time and time again that is not the case.
Unless something is done, the internet we all love is going to be destroyed. Either by giving it to the media cartels, or by rendering it useless for communication unless what you want to say or listen to is approved by tyrants.
Stop the BS. That's what needs to be done. Sooner rather than later.
Re:
Hello Steganography
Re: Hello Steganography
Re: Re: Hello Steganography
The problem with satellites is that they need ground stations attached to the Internet backbones, and those will come under the laws of the countries in which they are placed. This will also be complicated by which country the owning company has offices in. They are not immune to jamming when in view from a country either.
Re: Re: Re: Hello Steganography
Google may have offices in Russia, but SpaceX (planning its own constellation) probably does not.
Sure jamming is a possibility. But do it over a large area, and you'll end up jamming your own country's signals too.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hello Steganography
As for jamming, steerable dishes can be used to target the satellites providing Internet service with a minimum of impact on other satellite use; all that is required to jam signal at the satellite receiving antenna.
Also the major limitation of satellite technology is that their is effectively no frequency re-use for metropolitan areas, so the total available bandwidth is very limited. This means that satellites can provide a decent service to several million people spread out in the remote areas of the continental United States, but suffer sever congestion for the same number of customers concentrated in Manhattan.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hello Steganography
Jamming satellites directly, violates a few treaties.
And we're not talking about Manhattan-level user densities. Just the small percentage of folks - reporters and others - in Russia who want non-government monitored communications.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hello Steganography
For a satellite system to be viable it needs a sufficiently large user base, or much much cheaper launches. The first requires those ground stations. Much much cheaper launches, like within the range of moderately rich individuals or groups could be very interesting. File servers in orbit could replace the pirate bay.
True, but it does reduce the effectively data carrying capacity of the system to that of the satellites that have ground station access. The limitations of satellites are why the telecommunications Industry went for the more expensive to install and maintain undersea cable systems to link continents.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hello Steganography
Or both. But that user base exists: Rural areas, ships etc. Also serving reporters and dissidents in totalitarian states is just icing on the cake.
Only if Pirate Bay themselves operated them. That's not happening any time soon.
Even with cheap launches, you still need more money than Pirate Bay's business model would support.
Sure. Sat phones are an expensive niche market compared to land lines. But it's a niche market that's shown to exist. Again, with rural areas, mines ships and whatnot paying for it, the current generation price is already low enough for reporters. The next generation will be cheaper and have MUCH higher data rates.
Re: Re: Re: Hello Steganography
For command and control, yes.
For data exchange, no.
Example: sat phone
Sending data in place of voice would be academic, low data rates would be possible right now with increased rates depending upon sat upgrades and/or newer satellites.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hello Steganography
If a Usenet or FidoNet like relay when connections are available system is acceptable, then no ground stations connecting to the Internet backbone are needed. If you want Internet shopping, worldwide near real-time conversations via comment sections, streaming music and video, along with online games, then ground station connected to the Internet Backbone, with associated content delivery network servers are required.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hello Steganography
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hello Steganography
