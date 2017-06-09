The Importance Of Defending Section 230 Even When It's Hard
The Copia Institute filed another amicus brief this week, this time in Fields v. Twitter. Fields v. Twitter is one of a flurry of cases being brought against Internet platforms alleging that they are liable for the harms caused by the terrorists using their sites. The facts in these cases are invariably awful: often people have been brutally killed and their loved ones are seeking redress for their loss. There is a natural, and perfectly reasonable, temptation to give them some sort of remedy from someone, but as we argued in our brief, that someone cannot be an internet platform.
There are several reasons for this, including some that have nothing to do with Section 230. For instance, even if Section 230 did not exist and platforms could be liable for the harms resulting from their users' use of their services, for them to be liable there would have to be a clear connection between the use of the platform and the harm. Otherwise, based on the general rules of tort law, there could be no liability. In this particular case, for instance, there is a fairly weak connection between ISIS members using Twitter and the specific terrorist act that killed the plaintiffs' family members.
But we left that point to Twitter to ably argue. Our brief focused exclusively on the fact that Section 230 should prevent a court from ever even reaching the tort law analysis. With Section 230, a platform should never find itself having to defend against liability for harm that may have resulted from how people used it. Our concern is that in several recent cases with their own terrible facts, the Ninth Circuit in particular has found itself willing to make exceptions to that rule. As much as we were supporting Twitter in this case, trying to help ensure the Ninth Circuit does not overturn the very good District Court decision that had correctly applied Section 230 to dismiss the case, we also had an eye to the long view of reversing this trend.
The problem is, like the First Amendment itself, speech protections only work as speech protections when they always work. When one can find exemptions here and there, all of a sudden none of these protections are effective and it chills the speech of those who were counting on them because no one can be sure whether or not the speech will ultimately be protected. In the case of Section 230, that chilling arises because if the platforms cannot be sure whether they will be protected from liability in their users' speech, then they will have to assume they are not. Suddenly they will have to make all the censoring choices with respect to their users' content that Section 230 was designed to prevent, just to avoid the specter of potentially crippling liability.
One of the points we emphasized in our brief was how such an outcome flouts what Congress intended when it passed Section 230. As we said then, and will say again as many times as we need to, the point of Section 230 is to encourage the most beneficial online speech and also minimize the worst speech. To see how this dual-purposed intent plays out we need to look at the statute as a whole, beyond the part of it that usually gets the most attention, at Subsection (c)(1), which is about how platforms are immune from liability manifest in their users' speech. There is also another equally important part of the statute, at Subsection (c)(2), that immunizes platforms from liability when they take steps to minimize harmful online content on their systems. This subsection rarely gets attention, but it's important not to overlook, especially as people look at the effect of the first subsection and worry that it might encourage too much "bad" speech. Congress anticipated this problem and built in a remedy as part of a balanced approach to encourage the most good speech and least bad speech. The problem with now holding online services liable for bad uses of their platforms is that it distorts this balance, and in distorting this balance undermines both these goals.
We used the cases of Barnes v. Yahoo and Doe 14 v. Internet Brands to illustrate this point. Both of these are cases where the Ninth Circuit did make exemptions and found Section 230 not to apply to certain negative uses of Internet platforms. For instance, in Barnes Section 230 was actually found to apply to part of the claim directly relating to the speech in question, which was a good result, but the lawsuit also included a promissory estoppel claim, and the Court decided that because it was not directly related to liability arising from content it could go forward. The problem here was that Yahoo had separately promised to take down certain content, and so the Court found it potentially liable for not having lived up to its promise. But as we pointed out, the effect of the Barnes case was that now platforms never promise to take content down. Even though Congress intended for Section 230 to help Internet platforms perform a hygiene function to help keep the Internet free of the worst content, by discouraging platforms from going the extra mile it has instead had the opposite effect from the one Congress intended. That's why courts should not continue to find reasons to limit Section 230's applicability. Even if they think they have good reason to find one, that very justification itself will be better advanced when Section 230's protection can be most robust.
We also pointed out that in terms of the other policy goal behind Section 230, to encourage more online speech, divining exemptions from Section 230's coverage would undermine that goal as well. In this case the plaintiffs want providers to have to deny terrorists the use of their platforms. As a separate amicus brief by the Internet Association explained, platforms actually want to keep terrorists off and go to great lengths to try to do so. But as the saying goes, "One man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter." In other words, deciding who to label a terrorist can often be a difficult thing to do, as well as an extremely political decision to make. It's certainly beyond the ken of an "intermediary" to determine -- especially a smaller, less capitalized, or potentially even individual one. (Have you ever had people comment on one of your Facebook posts? Congratulations! You are an intermediary, and Section 230 applies to you too.)
Even if the rule were that a platform had to check prospective users' names against a government list, there are significant constitutional concerns, particularly regarding the right to speak anonymously and the prohibition against prior restraint, that arise from having to make these sorts of registration denial decisions this way. There are also often significant constitutional problems with how these lists are made at all. As the amicus brief by EFF and CDT also argued, we can't create a system where the statutory protection platforms depend on to be able to foster online free speech is conditioned on coercing platforms to undermine it.
I suspect we will see things break before people will stop and say "ok, going after the intermediates or the symptoms doesn't work and makes things worse, let's focus on the causes.".
Re:
Flawed premises: A) Congress may be wrong in broad intent, B) obvious "everyone knows" limits to "free speech", C) maybe "platforms" are deeply flawed idea.
Specifically on point C: how is it that "platforms" are to be funded? Advertising or direct pay? If advertising, then the already visible trend is that the big "platforms" will on one hand suppress whatever speech they don't care for, and encourage what draws eyeballs to ad. Two obvious cases: Facebook wanting to keep up video of murders, and Google's cutting off advertising revenue to sites like Activist Post and Infowars.
If persons want to express their viewpoints, they can pay for a site, as Techdirt does. No problem. Be just like print magazines. The editors are then identifiable and responsible. There's no obvious censorship around for either print or internet... except by common law, which is practically unknown among lawyers, of course.
Now, if every other yahoo wants to express a view, they can submit to editing, as here on Techdirt. See that "Submit" button? I can tell you that at least many of MY comments disappear from that public comment box. I'd have no problem with that EXCEPT that the censoring is hidden and sneaky, not done out in open as common law requires, and the nasty ad hom of other persons is let pass, when common law requires it be suppressed TOO. Techdirt doesn't even have a notice that the site reserves that right, just tries to avoid ALL responsibility.
You can't have it all ways at once. The present is degenerating into vile anarchy. If you allow giant multi-national platforms to host evil without any responsibility, then evils are going to be monetized and spread, and those platforms will control everyone's speech.
I say we need some regulation on the unregulated platforms.
Now, again, we'll see if MY comments are let out from alleged "Moderation" on this site which supposedly wants all views to be heard.
Re: Flawed premises: A) Congress may be wrong in broad intent, B) obvious "everyone knows" limits to "free speech", C) maybe "platforms" are deeply flawed idea.
Now we'll see if fanboys have any speech to answer it -- and I say that "free speech" does not actually include sheer ad hom. That's just noise, like barking dogs, that aren't allowed in civilized venues.
Re: Re: Flawed premises: A) Congress may be wrong in broad intent, B) obvious "everyone knows" limits to "free speech", C) maybe "platforms" are deeply flawed idea.
Re: Flawed premises: A) Congress may be wrong in broad intent, B) obvious "everyone knows" limits to "free speech", C) maybe "platforms" are deeply flawed idea.
Just can't make this up
I say we need some regulation on the unregulated platforms.
Now, again, we'll see if MY comments are let out from alleged "Moderation" on this site which supposedly wants all views to be heard.
And again you blow your own foot clean off, calling for 'regulation' for platforms while throwing a tantrum(again) because you're experiencing what that would entail thanks to TD's spam filter.
You can't have it both ways, calling for measures that would require sites to either bar user submitted content entirely or pre-vetting of all of it and complain when you face having your comments vetted. Well, not unless you want to go the blatant hypocrite route I guess.
Re: Just can't make this up
"And again you blow your own foot clean off, calling for 'regulation' for platforms while throwing a tantrum(again) because you're experiencing what that would entail thanks to TD's spam filter."
This is another "regulation in a nutshell" insight! Regulation brings about, what you intended for that regulation to prevent!
Re: Re: Just can't make this up
No irony at all(at least not on my end, and for them I'd lean more towards 'hypocrisy' so long as they continue to throw their tantrums while calling for the same treatment except for everyone), while I may disagree with 'regulations' in this case that doesn't mean I think that all regulations are bad, and/or inevitably lead to what they're meant to prevent.
Ahhh, Judges.
On 9/11 the word terrorist took on a high level of importance. It didn't take long for some to notice its meaning was poorly defined or flat out arbitrary. Plenty also began using it like a weapon, to manipulate and control. Especially when a word gains this level of social and emotional power it becomes important to use it more thoughtfully and receive it more carefully.
"Terrorist", by word or concept, is not nearly precise enough and does not have a popular, sufficiently coherent or vaild meaning that allows it to be used to parse difficult issues like this.
Judges certainly know the law (far better than me, at least), but I sometimes question their capacity for cohesive reasoning.
Re: Ahhh, Judges.
Re: Re: Ahhh, Judges.
where does liablility stop.
"Our brief focused exclusively on the fact that Section 230 should prevent a court from ever even reaching the tort law analysis."
I'm in part seeing if this browser session still works: they rarely last more than a couple posts before active blocking.
The government, police and courts are largely irrelevant when massive censorship is already taking place whenever and wherever the "that speech offends me" brigade strikes.
And that's just for censoring speech without potential liability, such as bomb-making and terrorism related topics, which are not hard to get kicked off the internet by putting pressure on hosting providers, domain name providers, upstream providers, etc.
But this also raises another question - do providers who actively monitor content face even greater liability when they fail, compared to those with a completely hands-off approach, such as Usenet providers?
Re:
But this also raises another question - do providers who actively monitor content face even greater liability when they fail, compared to those with a completely hands-off approach, such as Usenet providers?
Ideally, no. In practice...
As pointed out in the article the part of 230 that people tend not to pay attention to immunizes sites/services from liability for removing content, such that they can feel safe doing so and don't have to worry that being 'involved' with the content posted will suddenly make them liable for it.
This is another reason attacking the sites is so dangerous to the internet and user submitted content, as if sites can be held liable for content by a simple showing that they are removing some of it for violating their rules or whatnot, then the simple solution if they don't want to remove all user-submitted content is to not get involved in any of it, no matter how bad it is, unless they absolutely have to.
In trying to hold the sites liable for the content posted by users, the ones filing the lawsuits are instead making it even more attractive for the sites to take an entirely hands-off approach and not get involved in said content at all.
Almost ZERO people see it this way. It is nice to see TD evolve the way Mike with with the Redskins trademark issues because there are just so many parallels here.
Way too many people do not value liberty, because of that, they are okay with destroying every Amendment, not just the 1st when it suits their political desires.
Blame without cause..
Blame the person who drove the car
Blame the Car maker..
Blame the shoes they wore to get there..
Blame the corps that made the ingredients in the bomb.
Blame ISIS for picking the target..
Blame all the other religions they DONT like, because they didnt bomb them FIRST..
