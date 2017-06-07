VMProtect Accuses Denuvo Of Using Unlicensed Software In Its Antipiracy DRM
from the irony-thy-name-is-denuvo dept
To date, the most remarkable aspect of the Denuvo story was the very brief stint it had as a successful DRM. Brief is the operative word, of course, as the past six months or so have seen Denuvo's vaunted status devolve into one more typical of DRM stories, with defeats for the security software coming at rates measured in days and weeks of a game's release.
But now things have taken a turn towards the ironic. A security software firm called VMProtect, which makes software to protect against reverse engineering and developing cracks of applications, is accusing Denuvo of having used its software without properly licensing it. This is the kind of thing that folks who support DRM tend to call piracy. And, thus, Denuvo may have "pirated" another company's software to make its anti-piracy DRM.
According to a post on Russian forum RSDN, Denuvo is accused of engaging in a little piracy of its own. The information comes from a user called drVanо, who is a developer at VMProtect Software, a company whose tools protect against reverse engineering and cracking.
“I want to tell you a story about one very clever and greedy Austrian company called Denuvo Software Solutions GmbH,” drVano begins. “A while ago, this company released a protection system of the same name but the most remarkable thing is that they absolutely illegally used our VMProtect software in doing so.”
drVano goes on to detail the story to a degree that seems legitimate. Denuvo had met with VMProtect about using the latter's software, but had wanted to do so under the common and cheap $500 license offered publicly as a "personal license." Rolling that software into a distributed DRM obviously fell outside of that sort of personal use license, leading VMProtect to ask for much more in the way of money if Denuvo wanted to move forward. Denvuo declined, but then apparently went ahead an bought a personal license anyway and began rolling out the software in Denuvo DRM. VMProtect revoked the license due to Denuvo's breach of the license conditions, but Denuvo kept up its distribution anyway.
Which lead VMProtect to go on offense.
VMProtect then took what appears to be a rather unorthodox measure against Denuvo. After cooperation with Sophos, the anti-virus vendor agreed to flag up the offending versions of Denuvo as potential malware. VMProtect says it has also been speaking with Valve about not featuring the work of “scammers” on its platform.
“Through our long-standing partners from Intellect-C, we are starting to prepare an official claim against Denuvo Software Solutions GmbH with the prospect of going to court. This might be a very good lesson for ‘greedy’ developers who do not care about the intellectual property rights of their colleagues in the same trade,” drVano concludes.
The irony here is delicious. The precipitous fall of DRM, once claimed to be the end of software piracy entirely, culminates in what may be piracy on the part of that same company. All while the effectiveness of that DRM has dropped to essentially zero.
If the gaming industry were ever going to learn that DRM is a failed concept, Denuvo ought to be the teacher of that lesson.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
But not unheard of. We've seen plenty of these stories before. And plenty of stories of labels, studios, publishers etc pulling all sorts of stunts to avoid paying artists. Just like the pirates they despise. With the added fact that many pirates end up contributing with the artist in other means (such as shows, direct donations and merchandising).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
True, but in many of those cases they apply a (very thin) veneer of legitimacy by using a laughably one-sided contract that specifically grants them extremely wide discretion to determine how much to pay the author. They then abuse that discretion to the greatest extent they can, so that when they honor the letter of the contract, they owe nothing (or almost nothing). This is part of the reason they get away with it so often and for so long: collecting a realistic sum requires getting a court to decide that the contract is so absurd it cannot be enforced, or that the studios' conduct is so egregious that not even the absurd contract terms can excuse it. Outside of those scenarios, the only way to stop them is for the author to have so much bargaining power that he/she can demand terms that are more difficult to evade (e.g. the whole "gross percentage instead of net percentage" bit). That power is typically vested only in very well-known celebrity performers.
Here, Denuvo apparently didn't even bother pretending to comply with a contract. They embedded the code knowing up front that they had no approval to use it in that manner, not even misinformed approval of a one-sided contract.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Indeed, but I'd add this - losses due to this kind of "piracy" are much more realistic and quantifiable than "losses" due to file sharing.
Basically, it's impossible to accurately quantify losses when it's end users sharing the game. There are numerous situations where no additional money would be forthcoming if a particular copy of a game was not pirated. These range from a user testing a game out (but will not blind buy if a "demo" was not available) to people pirating a non-DRM copy of the game they have actually bought (likely in this case due to the documented performance problems caused by Denuvo). Nobody can accurately state how many copies led to lost sales and how many had no effect.
However, in the case of an unlicensed component, the calculation is realistic and easy to work out - number of unlicensed copies used have a documented figure that the licence should have cost. There's the lost profit to the creators of the original.
Add to that, this kind of "piracy" is actually worse because it's part of a commercial product. People downloading a free copy of the game just play that game - no profit motive involved. In the case of commercial infringement such as this, Denuvo have either inadvertently or deliberately refused to pay suppliers in order to increase its own margins.
So, if true, it's not only a case where Denuvo are participating in the very behaviour their product is meant to prevent, they are doing so in a much more insidious manner than the people they're paid to stop.
"After cooperation with Sophos, the anti-virus vendor agreed to flag up the offending versions of Denuvo as potential malware."
I really, really like this. DRM, by definition, is malware, so it's nice to see it classified as such for once.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Yeah, the primary reasons I ever went to the seedier sides of the web were to look for no CD cracks for games. I've happily pirated games where the DRM was to enter codes from manuals, etc. and that wasn't practical/possible. It's a big reason I laugh at anyone who tries to pretend that every download is a lost sale - no I'm not paying full retail for a game I already own, no matter how much you believe I'm wrong for downloading a copy I can access properly.
"Nowadays I don't bother pirating nor buying those DRMed games"
There were other reasons (such as moving to Linux desktops full time and not having enough resources to keep up the hardware upgrade cycle after emigrating). But, a large part of the reason why I abandoned PC gaming entirely in favour of consoles was the silly battles with DRM. Sure, consoles have DRM too, but I've never encountered something that actively prevents me from playing a game I purchased.
"God bless GOG."
Seconded.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
At the moment, I'm trying my hand at being a Linux gamer. And sure, there are a lot of games that won't run, or require some tricky WINE configs, or don't perform as well as in Windows...but y'know what? I've realized that there are enough good native Linux games that I don't need to bother with the Windows ones.
(There are, of course, plenty of Linux games that use DRM. I buy DRM-free when I can, and just-plain-Steam DRM is benign enough that I can't say I've had issues with it. If there's third-party DRM, though, that's a "nope.")
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Deserved it
I don't feel too bad for either VMProtect or Denuvo. After all, they both engage in unethical behavior, because they are agents of the content mafia and are pursuing the commerical-unfree-software business model.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
DRMception
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: DRMception
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: DRMception
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: DRMception
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: DRMception
Hey, guess what, the rest of us can quote movies out of context and without contributing to the discussion. But it seems you're the only one brimming with pride about that ability...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: DRMception
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: DRMception
Obviously you are not a golfer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lions Eating Hyenas
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Reporter: "How long do you think it'll take to break Denuvo?"
Lawyer: "Ten..."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As long as it takes VMProtect to reverse the code back to readable form and hand it over to the crackers for them to "do their work" on it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The "Ten..." joke aside, VMProtect's legal battle against Denuvo will last far longer than the DRM. We're finally seeing the payoff of the legal battles against Prenda, but it took years - just as Ken "Popehat" White warned years ago. "The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they do turn."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Total consperacy theory but....
So really seems rather reasonable to think they either helped the crackers break Denuvo, or they might even have the cracker on their staff.
Really would be a genius solution for a company like them. "Here is some anti-cracking software, it will do great protecting your code. If you cheat us though..... This is Bob, he wrote that code and he will crack the shit out of yours faster than you can blink."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Total consperacy theory but....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Total consperacy theory but....
And so the actual DRM in a DRM system is almost an afterthought. The bulk of the effort is in obfuscating the code so it can't be reverse engineered.
Which is where VMProtect's anti-reverse engineering software came in. Without it, this latest version of Denuvo's software was cracked almost instantly.
The impression I get is that Denuvo's system didn't just depend on VMProtect's product. The key part of it - the bulk of it - *WAS* VMProtect's product.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Total consperacy theory but....
It's very likely Denuvo was legitimately cracked, without help from VMProtect.
VMProtect was suspicious of Denuvo after the latter bought a "personal" license.
VMProtect must have found out that Denuvo was using their stuff after analyzing a few cracked games.
They (VMProtect) probably tried to contact Denuvo multiple times to arrange something only for Denuvo to refuse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
DRM
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
VMProtect and Sophos deal should be the bigger issue
And of course,
GOG for the win!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: VMProtect and Sophos deal should be the bigger issue
I'm sure Hollywood would be very interested if they could flag pirated versions as malware, then use something like the CFAA against pirates for spreading malware.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: VMProtect and Sophos deal should be the bigger issue
The Sony Root Kit was non-malicious, but I'd certainly call it malware.
Most malware writers insist that their software isn't malware. When a game sends back your contacts list and other personal information for resale, they'll describe it as simply part of their business model. When an unrequested browser add-in redirects your home page and search links to their own site, they're doing it as a service to be helpful.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: VMProtect and Sophos deal should be the bigger issue
While we're at it, we should also be calling encryption "Digital Rights Management." Which it is, of course. It's only a matter of who manages the rights to the encrypted data.
That way, powerful people who have declared jihad against encryption would be declaring jihad against DRM.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ironic, isn't it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment