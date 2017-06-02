UK Government Department Says It Will Cost $7... >>
Fri, Jun 2nd 2017 10:41am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Complete Python Programming Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Python is one of the most popular coding languages and is a favorite of some of the web's biggest giants. It's designed with accessibility, simplicity, and versatility in mind, and is commonly used in everything from machine learning to web development. The $79 Complete Python Programming Bundle covers what you need to know through 7 courses packed with hours of instruction and hands-on activities.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

