Thu, Jun 1st 2017 10:40am


Daily Deal: Cisco CCNA Training Suite

Train along the certification track for working with Cisco network systems with the $39 Cisco CCNA Training Suite. The three courses contain over 37 hours of instruction that will help prepare you for the CCENT certification exam and for the the Cisco 200-125 certification exam. You will learn about the IPv4 protocol, the fundamentals of ethernet LANs as well as the fundamentals of WAN, and the basic management of Cisco networks and devices. The courses will help you gain an in-depth understanding of networking, using routers and switches, and their various configurations and connections, and much more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

