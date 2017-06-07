Cheap DNA Testing Is Giving Some Insurers Even More Ways To Deny Coverage
from the yet-another-third-party-records-repository dept
Joel Winston -- current consumer protection lawyer and former New Jersey attorney general -- is offering up the periodic reminder that terms of service are rarely written with the user's best interests in mind. Winston highlights the demands Ancestry.com makes in exchange for using its paid service. Two-thirds of those highlighted are standard operating procedure for far too many services. [h/t War on Privacy]
The first is the perpetual license users grant Ancestry.com for exploitation of their DNA data. Again, this sort of thing can be found at many services heavily-reliant on users' contributions. And many of those not only want your money, but the opportunity to sell off data as well.
Specifically, by submitting DNA to AncestryDNA, you agree to “grant AncestryDNA and the Ancestry Group Companies a perpetual, royalty-free, world-wide, transferable license to use your DNA, and any DNA you submit for any person from whom you obtained legal authorization as described in this Agreement, and to use, host, sublicense and distribute the resulting analysis to the extent and in the form or context we deem appropriate on or through any media or medium and with any technology or devices now known or hereafter developed or discovered.”
It's not particularly heinous. (Yes, I'm damning it with faint damnation.) But it's no better than countless other services, and this one deals with DNA, which is arguably more personal than, say, tweets... or coarse demographic info. It would be nice to know this up front. Ancestry.com can claim it does inform users of this, but it's part of a lengthy Terms and Conditions which contains enough dense language and boilerplate legalese to deter all but the most detail-oriented from reading it all the way through.
Opting out is, of course, much more difficult. As Winston notes, several hoops must be jumped through to pull your DNA out of this broad "agreement." It also takes the company 30 days to handle users' requests, and it doesn't affect any studies, etc. the company has already supplied with your DNA data. It also may involve phone calls, which is super fun in the age of digital communications that leave a better, more easily-verifiable paper trail.
On top of that, there's the arbitration clause, which will ensure users have as little leverage as possible should they be unhappy with Ancestry's services or handling of DNA data. This, too, is sadly a part of too many terms of service agreements. Arbitration forces users to play on the company's playground, rather than the more neutral field created by filing a civil complaint. This sucks, but once again, it's nothing that's unique to Ancestry.com.
What's most disturbing about Ancestry's growing DNA collection is something Glyn Moody highlighted here a couple of years ago.
According to an article on Fusion.net, Ancestry now has over 800,000 samples, while 23andMe has a million customers (Ancestry says that a more up-to-date figure is 1.2 million members in its database). Those are significant holdings, and it's only natural that the police would try to use them to solve crimes; both companies confirm that they will turn over information from their databases to law enforcement agencies if served with a suitable court order.
Customers' DNA info -- processed by Ancestry.com -- becomes nothing more than a third-party record. The company says it only complies with court orders, but there's a lack of specificity in that statement. A court order may be nothing more than a subpoena, rather than a search warrant. Third-party records have a lowered expectation of privacy, which means warrants aren't a necessity.
What makes this even more problematic is the company's willingness to hand over "familial" DNA -- in other words, DNA that isn't necessarily yours but comes from the same gene pool. Mixing this together raises the chance of false positives, which is never a good thing when someone's freedom is on the line.
And it's not just limited to police snooping. Ancestry is making this information available to private parties (see the perpetual license above), which could have adverse effects on people who've never used the service.
Buried in the “Informed Consent” section, which is incorporated into the Terms of Service, Ancestry.com warns customers, “it is possible that information about you or a genetic relative could be revealed, such as that you or a relative are carriers of a particular disease. That information could be used by insurers to deny you insurance coverage, by law enforcement agencies to identify you or your relatives, and in some places, the data could be used by employers to deny employment.”
This is a massive red flag. The data “you or a genetic relative” give to AncestryDNA could be used against “you or a genetic relative” by employers, insurers, and law enforcement.
The damage being done isn't theoretical. Glyn Moody's piece dealt with a man who became a suspect in a 20-year-old murder thanks to his father's DNA data (obtained by law enforcement from privately-held genetic databases). Winston's piece also covers the law enforcement aspects of Ancestry's license/sharing. But as the terms warn, insurers and employers could decide they want nothing to do with you, thanks to your familial DNA.
For example, a young woman named Theresa Morelli applied for individual disability insurance, consented to release of her medical records through the Medical Information Bureau (a credit reporting agency for medical history), and was approved for coverage. One month later, Ms. Morelli’s coverage was cancelled and premiums refunded when the insurer learned her father had Huntington’s disease, a genetic illness.
Startlingly, the Medical Information Bureau (MIB) used Morelli’s broad consent to query her father’s physician, a doctor with whom she had no prior patient relationship. More importantly, the applicant herself wasn’t diagnosed with Huntington’s carrier status, but she suffered exclusion on the basis of a genetic predisposition in her family.
Health care insurers are forbidden by federal law from using DNA data to deny coverage, but as Winston points out, nothing prohibits other insurers (life, long-term disability, etc.) from using this to decline coverage. And there's nothing at all in the law preventing employers from using DNA data to screen out potential employees who might be a net loss on company-provided insurance plans.
The upside is a $99 DNA test, something that used to be prohibitively expensive. The downside… well, it's pretty much everything else. In exchange for cheap testing, customers have to give up nearly everything. They can't easily stop the sharing of data, have limited ability to challenge information demands by law enforcement, and zero chance to fully control the use of data you've handed over to Ancestry.com. Information about how your DNA data is being used isn't easily obtained and anything insurers and employers are doing with this information is almost completely opaque. And, if you don't like it -- or feel Ancestry has managed to overstep the broad powers granted to it by its users -- you're stuck with arbitration as your only recourse.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oxford Nanopore's MinION system is available today, and can handle the wet-lab aspects of sample prep and sequencing, within its limitations. According to http://www.nanoporetech.com an entry level system with one set of consumables will set you back about $1000.
I don't recall having heard anything about it being used for clinical use (at this point), but it would likely be sufficient for a research or home environment.
Additional bioinformatics pieces not handled by the MinION system can be done on AWS or Azure at this point, if you've got a credit card with a high enough limit and enough programming chops to build/assemble a custom pipeline.
The most difficult part is validating and then interpreting the output.
That said, if you make "informed" decisions about your future based off of unverified, unvetted DIY genomic testing results you came up with yourself on a home-based genomic sequencer, you're setting yourself up to have a bad time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I went to go find out more about this case at it turns out it's from 1996! My how little has changed.
http://www.newsweek.com/flunk-gene-test-and-lose-your-insurance-175432
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I liked it better when being the product also meant not paying for it. Now it's both.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Of course, in America the healthcare and insurance companies are INVESTMENT companies. The investors are the customers, and they're treated well. The patients are merely a resource.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The free market looks after customers.
How many providers of broad band internet are available where you live?
When was the last time anyone you know had something good to say about their cell phone provider?
How's that repair you are doing on your tractor going? See the dealer yet?
When was the last time you had your iPhone repaired at a third party shop and it worked?
Free markets might work well, but there sure are a lot of markets that are not free - nor regulated effectively. See Net Neutrality and the FCC.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I have a quibble with this statement. The Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act protects against premium increases and denial of health insurance benefits by employers. It also prevents them from using genetic test results as the basis for hiring or firing decisions. This isn't to say there aren't ways to discriminate without appearing to use such information, but there is something in the law to prevent that particular problem, and the EEOC would act on your behalf, if you can prove discrimination.
That said, I think the boilerplate agreement is just awful and facially unconscionable, as it is completely one-sided. It also denies the author of expressed DNA—namely you, the testee—a copyright interest in your cells' work product without any consideration.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That said, a predisposition to cancer (like having survive it once before) will routinely force an employer to find cause to fire you, when the insurer slaps a million dollar surcharge on the company policy for carrying you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What should be made mandatory is instead of a single tick box, the website must present a list of tick boxes, each of which corresponds to a clause in the Terms of Service (and links to that clause if the user wants to read it), and must be clicked in order for that clause to be binding.
eg.
[ ] I agree that any data I provide may be sold to third parties.
[ ] I agree to receive daily advertising to my e-mail address.
[ ] I agree that I will leave this checkbox unticked.
[ ] I agree that the DNA I provide is no longer my property.
etc.
This would put pressure on websites to prune their Terms of Service to what is actually required in order to stop users being overwhelmed by multiple pages of links, and also provide a summary of the Terms of Service. Win/Win.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is there a way that you can submit your DNA anonymously?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment