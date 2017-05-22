FCC Guards 'Manhandle' Reporter Just... >>
<< Theresa May Plans To Regulate, Tax And Censor...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Mon, May 22nd 2017 10:37am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: CentOS And Red Hat Linux Certified System Administrator Course

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Start mastering Red Hat Linux and even prepare for the RedHat Certified System Administrator Exam (RHCSA) with the $19 CentOS and Red Hat Linux Certified System Administrator Course. Seeing as Linux powers most of the Web, every full stack hacker should be familiar with the operating system and its various tools. Learn the Linux GUI, understand file system navigation and command lines, experience the packet manager, and more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
FCC Guards 'Manhandle' Reporter Just... >>
<< Theresa May Plans To Regulate, Tax And Censor...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

15:17 Law Enforcement 'Training And Expertise' On Parade! (5)
13:16 Yet Another Bad Idea: Dropping Facial Recognition Software Into Police Body Cameras (18)
11:43 Sorry East Texas: Supreme Court Slams The Door On Patent Jurisdiction Shopping (10)
10:42 FCC Guards 'Manhandle' Reporter Just For Asking Questions At Net Neutrality Vote (22)
10:37 Daily Deal: CentOS And Red Hat Linux Certified System Administrator Course (0)
09:32 Theresa May Plans To Regulate, Tax And Censor The Internet (21)
06:27 Wireless Data Revenues Dip For First Time in Seventeen Years -- Thanks To A Crazy Little Thing Called Competition (13)
03:25 NSA Was Concerned About Power Of Windows Exploit Long Before It Was Leaked (23)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (14)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: May 14th - 20th (2)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.