by Mike Masnick

Thu, May 18th 2017 11:41am


US & EU Not Banning Laptops On Planes... Yet

from the stay-tuned dept

Last week there were reports claiming that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was just about ready to ban any laptops from being in the passenger cabin on any flights between the EU and the US. As we pointed out this made no sense, even if there were credible reports of terrorists turning laptops into bombs (as the rumor goes). The plan was supposedly set to go into effect last Thursday, but on that day DHS said it hadn't made a final decision yet. Of course, apparently some over eager airline employees had official signs printed up claiming the ban was already in place (leading to later apologies).

Apparently, the decision not to implement the ban came because EU officials were not thrilled with the idea and wanted to discuss -- leading to a series of meetings. Of course, that also allowed time for the airline industry to snap to attention and announce that such a ban might cost travelers around $1 billion. Admittedly, there may be some dubious math involved... but it's fairly obvious that such a plan would lead to all sorts of problems for travelers -- from general lost productivity, to delays and confusion around checking the laptops, to broken, lost or stolen computers and more.

At least for now, we can breathe a sigh of relief that the EU/US meetings have ended without a plan to ban laptops on planes... though such a plan could always pop out again in the near future (and, it will almost certainly happen if there is an airplane bombing). And, of course, there's still the ominous "other measures" still being considered:

US and EU officials have decided against a ban on laptops and tablets in cabin baggage on flights from Europe.

But after a four-hour meeting in Brussels to discuss the threats to aviation security, officials said other measures were still being considered.

Air travel security theater continues to be the worst security theater.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 11:51am

    Admittedly...

    My opinion on the carry-on electronics ban depends ENTIRELY on whether it extends to VR helmets.

    Good, cheap VR helmets from several manufacturers are hitting the market later this year. Including models that don't need to be tied to a desktop or laptop PC.

    Which means that in five years your flight could be full of people wearing VR helmets, their arms flailing in all directions.

    This is a small price to pay to stop that.

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 11:53am

    Maximize aviation security. Shut it all down. Disconnect your airplanes from the sky.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 11:54am

    New-&-Improved

    "Air travel security theater continues..."

    Well, yeah, sort o', but this looks more the the TSA with a Trump rebranding, i.e., bolder, brasher, less well-informed, and not taking any external consultation before the announcement...you know, Tweetable.

    Can we start call the Trumpster "Tweetie" yet?

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 18 May 2017 @ 12:13pm

    ""Effective May 12 Passengers will only be permitted to carry a cell phone onboard flights returning to the United States. All other personal electronic device will be required to be stolen by TSA workers pawing through your luggage."

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 12:14pm

    >Which means that in five years your flight could be full of people wearing VR helmets, their arms flailing in all directions.

    At the rate airline seats are shrinking, in five years your flight attendant could be saying, "please take shallow breaths only for the duration of this flight, so as to give your neighbors' diaphragms room to expand."

  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 18 May 2017 @ 12:42pm

    replacement

    If the laptop breaks while under the plane, will the airline take responsibility
    ?

