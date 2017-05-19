Malta's Prime Minister Sues Panama Papers Journalist For Defamation; Gets Facebook To Delete His Reporting
You recall, of course, the Panama Papers? The massive leak of documents about offshore shell companies last year, that a large coalition of reporters worked on for many months before releasing a bunch of stories at the same time. The documents were leaked from a law firm, and highlighted more than a few cases of what appeared to be questionable activity by the rich and powerful in moving money around in offshore accounts. Apparently the subject of one such story, Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, wasn't happy that he and some of his colleagues were mentioned in some of the reporting on this, and filed a defamation case against Matthew Caruana Galizia, the reporter who wrote up some stories, using the Panama Papers, arguing that Muscat and his chief of staff were involved in a scheme to get kickbacks on the sale of Maltese passports.
Caruana Galizia, who is a journalist at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), and who coordinated the mass reporting effort on the Panama Papers (and who won a Pulitzer Prize as part of that), had posted those stories to his Facebook page. In addition to facing this defamation lawsuit, Caruana Galizia has also noted that Facebook has deleted some of his posts and locked him out of his account temporarily. It would appear that someone has complained to Facebook about those posts, claiming they were terms of service violations. Once again, this should be a reminder of the problem of relying on someone else's platform for posting your stories, as they get to make up the rules for what's allowed.
But there are two larger issues here: First, this appears to be a classic SLAPP-style lawsuit, in which reporters are being sued as an attempt to chill free speech on reporting that the subject doesn't like. I'm no expert in Maltese defamation law, but it does appear that there has been a lot of concern about abuse of Maltese defamation law to intimidate reporters and chill speech (amusingly, that article focuses on Daphne Caruana Galizia who has been sued a few times for defamation, and who appears to be Matthew's very proud mother). There have also been attempts to update defamation law in Malta, but there appears to be nothing akin to a an anti-SLAPP provision. Indeed, it's not even clear if there's a "truth" defense.
The interview with Daphne Caruana Galizia is quite detailed in how officials in Malta use defamation laws to chill the free speech of journalists:
The fees and court expenses for filing a civil suit for libel are low and therefore not a bar to frivolous cases. There is no penalty to be paid by those who file cases unnecessarily, even if they eventually lose the case. Meanwhile, the journalist who has been sued has to pay a lawyer to defend him/her, pay fees to file a formal response to the suit, and go to many court hearings over the course of several years. Even if the journalist is cleared of libel, he or she has still paid a heavy price in terms of stress, time wasted and money spent.
Criminal defamation cases are even worse. In this case, there is really no bar. The politician or other public person who feels himself to have been libelled will file a formal request for the police to prosecute the journalist, and the police are obliged to comply as they cannot ignore a formal request. The complainant pays nothing, as this is a police prosecution and not a civil suit. Meanwhile, the journalist must pay lawyers to defend him/herself and be present at every single court hearing as required under Maltese law. The stress is great. Though the government has pledged itself to repeal the criminal defamation law, it has not.
And now her son gets to experience that terrible process as well.
The other issue is Facebook's decision to take down the posts and lock Matthew out of his account. That's... bad. Yes, it's a private platform and has the right to make these kinds of decisions, but if Facebook wants to position itself as a platform for free speech and communication around the globe, it needs to stand up for the rights of the people using the platform, especially when they're doing investigative reporting, backed up by evidence, and speaking truth to power. Unfortunately, in this instance, it failed to do that, and is, instead, punishing the journalist. That's a shame.
Reader Comments
The limit?
How would you define it? I know in this story the politician was angry that he and his colleagues were characterized as receiving kickbacks, an as-yet unproven charge (as far as I know). Is claiming a politician committed a specific crime okay, even if there is no evidence beyond speculation?
Re: The limit?
Actually this story does a good job of disproving your petty little accusation.
The Techdirt story could have mentioned that the defamation lawsuits against Daphne Caruana Galizia were over her reporting that the Maltese Economy minister and his consultant visited a brothel in Germany while on government business. It's in the source story.
Many mainstream media outlets would have mentioned it. It's the sort of titillating detail that grabs readers.
But it wasn't relevant to the story, and might have been spreading a possibly unproven claim. So it was left out of the story. Very commendable.
Also commendable: Speaking truth to power and reporting on government corruption. Even when those like you anonymously try to redefine it as defamation.
Re: Re: The limit?
Re: The limit?
So... Blame Facebook is OKAY if it doesn't meet YOUR standard of supporting users? It should spend big for lawyers, automatically taking the user's side?
By golly, you make me defend Facebook! -- IT SIMPLY CAN'T judge whether every user's post is accurate and should be defended. Further, Section 230 means it's not liable for postings. So long as Facebook is a platform and not a partisan, deletes when DMCA'd, even I think it's not at all obligated. -- EVEN ME.
Sheesh. You're good at proposing others spend money to support your BIASES. Here you have NO idea whether allegations are true. This could be a hit-piece on innocent functionary, for all you know.
The "Pulitzer Prize" signifies no legitimacy to me: that too is now just a Big Media fake, manipulated by globalists like the "Nobel Prize".
Re: So... Blame Facebook is OKAY if it doesn't meet YOUR standard of supporting users? It should spend big for lawyers, automatically taking the user's side?
Re: Re: So... Blame Facebook is OKAY if it doesn't meet YOUR standard of supporting users? It should spend big for lawyers, automatically taking the user's side?
I hope that Techdirt has quit censoring!
Me too, i have never seen any of your posts.
Re: Re: So... Blame Facebook is OKAY if it doesn't meet YOUR standard of supporting users? It should spend big for lawyers, automatically taking the user's side?
Re: Re: So... Blame Facebook is OKAY if it doesn't meet YOUR standard of supporting users? It should spend big for lawyers, automatically taking the user's side?
Re: So... Blame Facebook is OKAY if it doesn't meet YOUR standard of supporting users? It should spend big for lawyers, automatically taking the user's side?
Do you do kid's parties?
Re: Re: So... Blame Facebook is OKAY if it doesn't meet YOUR standard of supporting users? It should spend big for lawyers, automatically taking the user's side?
Re: Re: Re: So... Blame Facebook is OKAY if it doesn't meet YOUR standard of supporting users? It should spend big for lawyers, automatically taking the user's side?
When she takes them on an airline, you can actually hear them from the ground.
Re: So... Blame Facebook is OKAY if it doesn't meet YOUR standard of supporting users? It should spend big for lawyers, automatically taking the user's side?
But writing articles from facts gathered is defamation. OK cool then.
Facebook !!
Comments to this..
Why is this a problem?
I wonder what it would take to SUE in reverse..
Get enough people to Back a complaint, and Arrest the politician..GET THEM to defend themselves..
LET THEM show there was no WRONG doing in the course of their Investments..(LOL, showing that they EARNED every Cent they invested, while working for the PEOPLE)
Fake News!
