Well, Duh: Facebook's System To Stop 'Fake News' Isn't Working -- Because Facebook Isn't The Problem
from the get-a-little-perspective dept
It's not like we didn't say right away that those rushing to blame Facebook for "fake news" were missing the point and that the problem was always with the nature of confirmation bias, rather than the systems people use to support their own views. But, alas, the roar of "but Facebook must be the problem, because we saw "fake news" on Facebook" along with the related "but, come on, it must 'take responsibility'" arguments kept getting louder and louder, to the point that Facebook agreed to start trying to warn people of fake news.
And, guess what? Just like basically every attempt to stifle speech without looking at the underlying causes of that speech... it's backfiring. The new warning labels are not stopping the spread of "fake news" and may, in fact, be helping it.
When Facebook’s new fact-checking system labeled a Newport Buzz article as possible “fake news”, warning users against sharing it, something unexpected happened. Traffic to the story skyrocketed, according to Christian Winthrop, editor of the local Rhode Island website.
“A bunch of conservative groups grabbed this and said, ‘Hey, they are trying to silence this blog – share, share share,’” said Winthrop, who published the story that falsely claimed hundreds of thousands of Irish people were brought to the US as slaves. “With Facebook trying to throttle it and say, ‘Don’t share it,’ it actually had the opposite effect.”
Again, this isn't a surprise. Fake news was never the issue. People weren't changing their minds based on fake news. They were using it for confirmation of their views. And when you get contradictory information, cognitive dissonance kicks in, and you rationalize why your beliefs were right. In fact, studies haves shown that when questionable beliefs are attacked with facts, it often makes the believers dig in even stronger. And that seems to be what's happening here. With efforts made to call out "fake news" the people who believe it just see this as "fake news" itself -- and an attack on what they believe is true. It's easy to chalk up any fake news labels as just part of the grand conspiracy to suppress info "they" don't want you to see.
The article goes on to talk to a bunch of different people who operate sites that had articles dinged with the "fake news" scarlet letter from Facebook, and most of them (though, not all) say they saw no real impact on traffic.
Of course, because we've seen this kind of thing play out before, it's likely that rather than recognizing Facebook isn't the issue, people who are angry about what they believe to be the scourge of "fake news" will also double down -- just like those who fall for "fake news." They'll insist that it's Facebook's fault that the fake news issue didn't just go away when Facebook put warning labels on stories. They'll ignore the fact that they were the ones demanding such things in the first place, and that they insisted such labels would work. Instead, they'll argue that Facebook should be doing even more to suppress "fake news" and never consider that maybe they're targeting the symptoms and not the actual disease.
Facebook has always been an easy target, but Facebook isn't the problem. People want to share bogus, fake, or misleading news, because it confirms their biases and beliefs and makes them feel good. That's not Facebook's fault. It's a problem in how we educate people and how we teach basic media literacy. That's not going to be fixed with warning labels.
Reader Comments
Re:
I'm right. You're Wrong
Confirmation Bias.
Us. Them.
Science. Religion.
Four Estates.
I saw it on the internet, it must be true!
So, if facts don't matter one iota once the mind is made up, what to do? Which are the "more words" we need here?
The internet has reduced the barriers to reaching large audiences, whatever the message.
This is a long-term problem with a long-term solution
This is an issue a long time in the making and I don't see any quick solution. The only solution I see is a vastly improve education system that caters to even those at the bottom.
Fake news is not a failure of our media companies or news aggregators. It is a signal of a failure in our society to produce critically-thinking adults who can take a logical view of the world.
Re: This is a long-term problem with a long-term solution
Allow things to stand on their merit vs be promoted and controlled with violence.
I'd much rather they focus their "fake ____" efforts on developing algorithms to take action against the fly by night scams that are abundant on the site rather than trying to figure out what news is fake or not.
Those were the days man...
Re:
On the other hand, I totally agree with you. Crazy has always found a comfortable place on the internet, but it used to stay in its own little corner and leave me the hell alone. With the rise of Facebook, all the crazy and sane are mixing together, and it's not having the desired effect (i.e. bringing sanity to the crazy). Instead, it's just causing the crazy to spread faster.
The only facebook filter that'd have an immediate effect here would just be to shut down facebook entirely for a month. They'd all go find somewhere else to congregate (likely 4chan) and then facebook could do a grand relaunch a month later and the site would likely be better for it.
Long-term, this is an education problem and won't be solved in my lifetime. Oh well.
Re: Re:
confirmation bias, or just plain confirmation
Re: confirmation bias, or just plain confirmation
Your bias is to regard Facebook as fair and impartial trying to stop fake news, rather than itself a globalist propaganda front suppressing the opposition.
As I said far back, we're WAY down the rabbit hole (that means into irrational fantasy). For instance, I keep being amazed that the Trump-Russia allegations keep going as if there's any evidence for it beyond unending allegations by the usual globalists -- led by NY Times. And now they're screaming for impeachment because Trump told the commies "classified" information, which apparently amounts to "you could put a bomb in a laptop computer". Only purpose to those that I see is so no one knows or cares about The Truth anymore. -- Someone please state the evidence for Trump-Russia -- other than "major media sez and I believe it". I'd LIKE to see it. -- Whoever and so far as the Trump-Russia allegations are taken seriously, I don't believe care about Truth.
Re: Your bias is to regard Facebook as fair and impartial trying to stop fake news, rather than itself a globalist propaganda front suppressing the opposition.
Re: Re: Your bias is to regard Facebook as fair and impartial trying to stop fake news, rather than itself a globalist propaganda front suppressing the opposition.
Re: Your bias is to regard Facebook as fair and impartial trying to stop fake news, rather than itself a globalist propaganda front suppressing the opposition.
http://www.timesofisrael.com/former-israeli-spymasters-rip-into-trump-say-israel-must-r eassess-intel-sharing/
Re: Re: Your bias is to regard Facebook as fair and impartial trying to stop fake news, rather than itself a globalist propaganda front suppressing the opposition.
Liars
Fake News
It's EVERYONE'S responsibility to do the research for themselves and figure out what is truth and what isn't. The MOMENT you let someone else decide that for you (Facebook, the Government, etc) is the moment you give up your free will and mindlessly follow like the sheepeople you are.
Do not go quietly into the night (of ignorance).
Re:
Re: Re:
