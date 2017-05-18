New EU Lawsuit Claims Google Failed To Forget... >>
Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Thu, May 18th 2017 3:13pm


Filed Under:
blue lives matter, firemen, hate crime, new york, police



NY Senate Passes Bill That Would Add Cops And Firemen To List Of Protected Classes Under State's Hate Crime Law

from the those-poor-underprivileged-authority-figures dept

Because good ideas are rare but bad ideas eternal, the New York State Senate has just given its blessing to a stupid bill aimed at protecting people armed with guns, power, the weight of the law, and numerous immunity options. The "justification" for New York's addition of cops and first responders to the state's hate crime law is this:

There has been an increase in mortality rates of law enforcement officers, firefighters, corrections officers and emergency medical services personnel, within the past decade. In a report by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in 2014, statistics showed that approximately "126 federal, state, local, tribal and territorial officers died in the line of duty" which exhibited an increase in comparison to 2012 and 2013. The increase in the death toll has been in part, due to offenses intentionally aimed to harm first responders.

This is followed by a bunch of anecdotes about officers and first responders being on the receiving end of supposedly "targeted" violence. It adds nothing to the "justification" but a few presentation-worthy stories to sway emotions of fellow legislators. It doesn't make the preceding statement any more correct. It's actually misleading and wrong in equal parts.

First off, an increase in "mortality rates" is not the same thing as an increase in violence directed at law enforcement officers. The stats legislators are attempting to point to include all deaths in the line of duty, whether they were at the hands of civilians or not. So, this stat is already sort of misleading, albeit only because of the way this bill's sponsors have phrased it.

Second, the stats the justification quotes are wrong. There were 136 deaths in 2014, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. That's more than what's stated here. Worrying? Not even close. It's 20 more than 2013, but one less than 2012's total. In other words, the stats show no sort of increase that might justify giving police officers more protection. If these legislators weren't trying to cherry pick, they might have included 2011's total of 178, which is fifty more deaths than the supposedly-shocking number quoted in the bill's justification.

Just so everyone's aware who's pushing to make an abusable law even more easily-abused, here's the bipartisan group of sponsors.

Fred Akshar [R] - Longtime law enforcement officer, having served as undersheriff for Broome County before turning to politics.

Patrick M. Gallivan [R] - former Erie County Sheriff (1998-2005), preceded by 15 years with the New York State Police, and followed by a stint on the state parole board. One of several state legislators found to have faked leadership positions in the Senate to get a little unearned extra pay added onto their paychecks.

Tony Avella [D] - Last seen at Techdirt killing off his horrendous "Right to Be Forgotten" bill… but not in an honorable way. Rather than remove it from consideration, he simply revoked his sponsorship, leaving the orphaned bill to wander the Senate halls unattended.

Martin J. Golden [R] - A retired NYPD officer who has been instrumental in adding even more New Yorkers to the state's sex offender registry, as well as expanding the state's DNA databank to include people convicted of nothing more than a misdemeanor.

John J. Bonacic [R] - Former assistant district attorney and one of those guys who thinks something must be done about "anti-law enforcement rhetoric." Apparently, this bill is part of the solution -- a bill that could conceivably be twisted to turn "resisting arrest" into a felony-level hate crime. (Because what is "resisting arrest" if not "targeting" of law enforcement for abuse/violence/etc.?)

Here's the pertinent wording of the bill, which adds cops, firefighters, and EMTs to a long list of groups who have historically been victims of discrimination.

section 1, states that a person has committed a hate crime, when he or she commits a specified offense and either intentionally selects the person against whom the offense is committed or intended to be committed to, or in part because of a belief or perception regarding race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, religion, religious practice, age, disability, sexual orientation of a person, or because of actual or perceived employment as a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or emergency medical services personnel.

Guess who doesn't fit into that list: the shorter list of occupations that have long been revered, respected, and given considerable amount of leeway to perform their duties. Unlike those who have been singled out for abuse because of their age, disability, ancestry, race, color, national origin, or sexual orientation, the new protected class is entirely composed of voluntary "traits."

Adding to the ridiculousness is the bill's name -- a self-righteous, heart-tugging melange of authority-worshipping words: Community Heroes Protection Act.

Very few bills of this sort have become law. Many have attempted to give more protection to well-protected powerful classes, but very few have garnered enough support to make it past the introduction stage. This one has moved forward, which is a problem because bills like this that have passed have immediately been abused by law enforcement.

18 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

    That One Guy (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 3:14pm

    Beatings will continue until morale improves

    So long as idiot politicians and police ignore the cause to focus only on the symptoms, the problem will continue to get worse.

    If people don't respect the police maybe that has something to do with the police not respecting the public, and showing time and time again that if faced with a choice between a cop and a member of the public they will almost always back the cop, no matter what, such that a cop actually being held accountable for their actions is the rare exception rather than the rule.

    Likewise, making no effort to hide the fact that they see the public as the enemy isn't going to earn them any friends, and it's hardly a surprise(or shouldn't be anyway) that eventually the public will return the favor, especially given the vast different in how the legal system treats the two sides, somethings that's guaranteed to cause problems and which this proposed law only makes worse.

    If they actually wanted to 'protect' the police they'd be focusing on restoring the public trust and their image, but given that would require admitting that there's a serious problem within the police and taking steps to address those problems, steps which would require the unthinkable(holding police accountable for their actions) unfortunately I don't see that happening any time soon.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    DB (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 3:38pm

    I suggest that everyone take a look at the specific deaths behind the statistics.

    There aren't that many deaths, few enough that you can look at them all. Even sampling a few shows that the numbers are very broad.

    The Officer Down Memorial Page is a good place to start. https://www.odmp.org/

    Until about a year ago, they freely mixed in police animal deaths, which bumped up the count but led to a few embarrassments when people quoted the numbers. They still have a very inclusive definition of "line of duty" deaths that include heart attacks while "on call" and single car accidents while off-duty in a government unmarked car.

    As quick sample, they feature the most recent five deaths on the main page. Two of the five were single car non-emergency accidents. Both were severe, suggesting speed well in excess of the limit.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 6:09pm

      Re:

      Nearly all police deaths on the job are from car related fatalities(mostly high speed chases) or heart attacks, I looked up the hero wall for the toronto police founded 1875 I believe there have been 53 on the job deaths TOTAL in 100 and change years, and that includes times in the 1900's and the '30's when there was widespread rioting an attacks on the legislature most of those are from the last 30 years and most of those are car accidents, heart attacks and OD's, 1 cop has been shot in my lifetime and he did not die

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        DB (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 6:58pm

        Re: Re:

        The web site above suggests that in the U.S. 30-40% of deaths are related to vehicles, and over half are non-pursuit single car collisions.

        There are few enough deaths that those percentages can be significantly skewed by cherry-picking a time window.

        You do have to check the information on that web site with other sources. There is an element of putting an 'on-duty' spin on questionable events, and not mentioning the at-fault aspects.

        From my reading, the single change that would most reduce police fatalities is having law enforcement obey traffic laws when not in an active pursuit or responding to an emergency.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 3:53pm

    Open Season

    Since they did not include legislators, does that mean targeting them would have no extra special repercussions? I also didn't notice prosecutors or judges.

    Also, different than other protected classes, one does not necessarily grow up being taught to hate cops (well, maybe some are, recently), cops bring the hate of themselves upon themselves. If they actually served and actually protected, this law probably would not even have been thought of.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Reverend Dak (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 4:04pm

    The premise behind Blue Lives Matter disgusts me, and now they're making it law. What a bunch of BS.

    #ACAB #FTP

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Daydream, 18 May 2017 @ 4:24pm

    Wait, firemen?

    Why are firemen and paramedics lumped into this article? As far as I know, they're actually doing their jobs (unlike the police), why shouldn't they have additional legal protections proportionate to their actual responsibilities?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      orbitalinsertion (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 5:11pm

      Re: Wait, firemen?

      They aren't lumped into the article, they are lumped into the bill. And in no way should they be protected classes. They are only there anyway to make giving cops more leeway seem like a good idea, and probably assuage the "hey what about us" contingent of those professions. It won't give them any "protection" anyway.

      You will notice there is nothing said about the behavior of EMTs, firemen, etc. The idea and the bill are simply wrong regardless of who it is meant to "protect".

      There is something, in fact, to be said about hate crime enhancements period, as they seem to be more tools of abuse and not necessarily for adding penalties against those who are way more likely to re-offend due to bigoted hate issues. Not that our penal system is much geared to rehabilitation or any such thing, so the only option is to keep a convict longer or try to kill them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    TechDescartes (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 4:31pm

    All in a Name

    Adding to the ridiculousness is the bill's name -- a self-righteous, heart-tugging melange of authority-worshipping words: Community Heroes Protection Act.

    So is the short name CHutzPAh?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Ryunosuke (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 5:22pm

    these laws are to discourage violence against an ETHNICITY. Now unless Rep. Gargemel objects, Smurfs are not a legally recognized ethnicity.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 5:37pm

    Does this bill include superhero too?
    Because technically this could be used to stop supervillains from picking on superheroes.
    Just putting it out there in case nobody thought of it....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 5:51pm

    I've had people angry at me to

    I've been targeted and almost killed on several occasions am I a protected class?

    Oh wait cops cannot do anything wrong and if you hate them for their actions it is totally like killing black people because reasons

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Vic, 18 May 2017 @ 6:02pm

    Right, a law to honor professional assassins. Whenever one of them kills a cop - it's never personal, it's just business.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 6:18pm

      Re:

      Professional assassins now have qualified immunity? oh wait we are talking about a law for cops I see what your saying

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Garbage Men... Err.. Trash Collectors

    I think that Trash Collectors should be protected (Hey, why not). I bet they have a higher incidence of injuries on the job. Not sure about deaths, but I know that they move across roads pretty often getting the cans (or now they are called receptacles) and probably have a high amount of auto/person "incidents".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2017 @ 7:55pm

    Hope you guys all get a busy signal the first/next time you call 911. Yeah, bad cops are out there. Yeah, the UNION system protects bad cops and makes them all suffer the bad reputation that causes.

    But you guys hate ALL cops by the sounds of your posts. That's just as bad as hating ALL <insert ethnic or protected class> for the actions of a few of them. You are part of the problem.

    Why can't you guys see that? Are you so powerfully biased that cognitive dissonance rules your thinking entirely?

    How about protesting against public sector unions and their detrimental effects on policing the Police instead of hating the people who are out there trying to keep us ALL safer. Focus on the problem, in other words.

    I know this will fall on deaf ears, but hey, it's still worth saying.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      That One Guy (profile), 18 May 2017 @ 9:09pm

      Re:

      Hope you guys all get a busy signal the first/next time you call 911.

      Because nothing says 'Take me seriously, I speak from a position of moral superiority' like 'I hope you don't get help when next you find yourself in an emergency'.

      Yeah, bad cops are out there. Yeah, the UNION system protects bad cops and makes them all suffer the bad reputation that causes.

      The unions, the other cops, their departments, DA's, judges, US Attorney Generals...

      But you guys hate ALL cops by the sounds of your posts.

      Ah the 'You said something mean about police, you must hate all police' strawman, because that never gets old.

      That's just as bad as hating ALL <insert ethnic or protected class> for the actions of a few of them.

      Conflating race, gender or ethnicity with a profession that you choose to be in? Gotta love the (false equivalency logical fallacy) classics.

      Why can't you guys see that? Are you so powerfully biased that cognitive dissonance rules your thinking entirely?

      I'm just going to bask in the brilliance of this line, given who it's coming from and the rest of the comment.

      How about protesting against public sector unions and their detrimental effects on policing the Police

      Because while the police unions are a problem they're only a part of the problem.

      ...instead of hating the people who are out there trying to keep us ALL safer.

      You know, when they're not suing, arguing that 'de-escalation' procedures are a violation of their 'rights', or ruining lives with their magic ability to spot drugs that even blood tests can't find.

      I know this will fall on deaf ears, but hey, it's still worth saying.

      If it 'falls on deaf ears' it's not because people are 'so powerfully biased' against what you're saying it's because you're arguing against strawman positions and ignoring very real and serious problems that encompass more than 'unions bad'.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


