Nier Automata Modder Includes Piracy Checks In... >>
<< Judge Refuses To Fix His Rubber-Stamping Of A...
 tdicon 

Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Mon, May 15th 2017 3:05pm


Filed Under:
censorship, lese majeste, social media, thailand

Companies:
facebook



Thailand Demands More Proxy Censorship From Facebook

from the negotiating-with-censors-rarely-goes-well dept

More foreign censorship is coming to American social media companies. Back in January, Facebook hinted it would be at least partially receptive to the government of Thailand's desire to be free from criticism. Fortunately, the Thailand government has been slightly more rational than, say, Austria's by not demanding offending content be removed everywhere. So far, it seems amenable to Facebook just preventing Thailand's citizens from seeing anything deemed insulting to their rulers (dead or alive).

The problem right now (at least in the minds of Thailand government officials) is that Facebook isn't making with the targeted censorship quickly enough.

The social media giant has been given until next Tuesday to remove more than 130 items from pages viewable in Thailand.

Facebook says it does consider requests from governments to block material, and will comply if it breaks local laws.

The "or else" part of the government's threat seems to be nonexistent at this point, although it probably involves cutting off citizens' access to Facebook entirely. The Thai government insists Facebook has been mostly cooperative, but is dragging its feet on the 100+ posts it has declared illegal under the country's "don't badmouth your authoritarian leaders" law.

It's disappointing to see Facebook agree, even partially, to act as a proxy censor for Thailand's government. While it's generally a good idea for social media companies to be somewhat responsive to local rules and regulations, there's very little to be gained by being an errand boy for a regime where insulting kings results in secret trials and 15-year jail sentences.

It must be noted that Facebook isn't the only US tech company working with the Thailand government to ensure its top officials remain unoffended. Google has also participated in proxy censorship. Last year, it reported it had complied with 85% of requests made under Thailand's lese majeste laws, although it did not explain whether this was location-based blocking or complete removal of the literally-offending posts.

Any form of tolerance for this only encourages further abuse. The country's cybersecurity laws are already being abused by the government, which has declared that merely communicating with foreign critics online violates the Computer Crime Act. Censors' requests for inches quickly stretch into miles. If either of these companies tries to reel in some of the censorious slack they've given Thailand's government, it will most likely be greeted with a complete blockade or ban of their services and sites. If that's going to be the inevitable result, why bother humoring these requests at all?

7 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 May 2017 @ 3:33pm

    Thin Skinned Rulers

    When people come to power and have such thin skin that they can't take any criticism, they do not get to start dictating what the rest of us can and can't do. If you happen to be a closeted cross dresser who is willing to put people to death who reveal it, maybe you should just step down. Your rights do not supersede ours.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Nico, 15 May 2017 @ 5:20pm

      Re: Thin Skinned Rulers

      Well if you want to do business in a foreign country you will have to follow some of their rules even though they may seem antiquated, backwards and wrong. If you don't they'll ban you from doing business there. Their demand was to "remove more than 130 items from pages VIEWABLE IN THAILAND." The only people their request affects is their own. If you're not in Thailand it doesn't affect you or your rights.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 15 May 2017 @ 5:43pm

        Re: Re: Thin Skinned Rulers

        Today it might not, but history shows us it is only the first step of inevitable reciprocity and mutual insanity.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 May 2017 @ 8:13pm

    What often baffles me is why TechDirt believes it has the moral authority to pronounce what is good or bad for other countries or other cultures. Should Thailand be able to decide for itself how to govern itself? Are you Thai? Is the reporter Thai? Do the majority of Thais, or for that matter any Thais agree with your opinion? Given your line of thought, would it be reasonable for Thais to pass judgment on your laws in your country? That would seem fair, right?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Andrew D. Todd, 15 May 2017 @ 8:17pm

    The Man, The Boy, and the Donkey

    I think it's rather a case of _The Man, The Boy, and the Donkey_

    http://www.bartleby.com/17/1/62.html

    “PLEASE ALL, AND YOU WILL PLEASE NONE.”

    An internet company which attempts to do business and be legally present in all countries is in an impossible situation. The obvious solution is to operate only in chosen countries, with strong traditions of freedom and rule of law, and to be VPN-friendly, TOR-friendly, so that foreigners don't have to tell their governments what they are doing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 May 2017 @ 8:34pm

    "If that's going to be the inevitable result, why bother humoring these requests at all?"

    Do you hear yourself at all, you superior schmuck? "Humoring" requests from a government? Do you mean actually obeying the "law of the land"? In short, obeying the law? Why obey the law? That's the big question?

    You are, apparently, an anarchist. Why not just come out and say "Don't obey any laws, resist forever, until the country is unmanageable". Oh, wait, that's the Democratic chant in the US, isn't it? Are you an US anarchist Democrat?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Nier Automata Modder Includes Piracy Checks In... >>
<< Judge Refuses To Fix His Rubber-Stamping Of A...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

18:34 Nier Automata Modder Includes Piracy Checks In Mod, Causing An Uproar, But Should It? (7)
15:05 Thailand Demands More Proxy Censorship From Facebook (7)
13:16 Judge Refuses To Fix His Rubber-Stamping Of A Fraudulently-Requested Court Order (14)
11:45 The MP3 Is About As 'Dead' As Pepe The Frog (36)
10:44 Judge Alsup Threatens To Block Malibu Media From Any More Copyright Trolling In Northern California (23)
10:39 Daily Deal: Wireless Vertical Computer Mouse (3)
09:30 The FCC Spent Last Week Trying To Make Net Neutrality Supporters Seem Unreasonable, Racist & Unhinged (41)
06:30 Hollywood Helps China Set Up National Surveillance And Censorship System To Tackle Copyright Infringement (19)
03:28 NSA Boss: Section 702 Should Be Renewed Because It Helped Prove Russia Hacked Election (15)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (36)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.