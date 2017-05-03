Game Maker Sues Milwaukee Over Permit Requirement To Make Augmented Reality Games
One of the great stories in unintentional consequences in technology in the past few years has been Pokemon Go. The augmented reality game application has resulted in all kinds of legal action and consequences, including New York declaring playing it to be a sex offender parole violation, lawsuits stemming from players of the game wandering onto private property and annoying the residents there, and even the DOD releasing guidelines for safe Pokemon hunting.
What Milwaukee did in the wake of this legal activity made less of a media splash, but that appears to be changing. The Midwest city decided to add a city ordinance requiring a permit from any augmented reality game makers that made use of locations within the city. The ordinance reads:
Virtual and location-based augmented reality games are not permitted in Milwaukee County Parks except in those areas designated with a permit for such use by the Director of the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Culture. Permits shall be required before any company may introduce a location-based augmented reality game into the Parks, effective January 1, 2017. The permitting application process is further described on DPRC’s website for companies that create and promote such games. That process shall include an internal review by the DPRC to determine the appropriateness of the application based on site selection, protection of rare flora and fauna, personal safety, and the intensity of game activities on park lands. Game activity shall only occur during standard park hours, unless otherwise authorized by the DPRC Director, who has the authority to designate special events and activities within the Parks outside of the standard operational hours.
If that seems overly broad and restrictive to you, you're not the only one. The problem with an ordinance like this is it directly inserts the city between the speech rights of an app developer and users of the app. Games of this nature have long ago established themselves as both works of art and speech, meaning free speech protections apply. Prior restraint on free speech has a lofty legal bar over which to vault.
In fact, that is the exact argument made by an app developer, Candy Lab AR, makers of the augmented reality app Texas Rope 'Em, when it sued Milwaukee.
According to the complaint, the "restriction impinges on Candy Lab AR’s right to free speech by regulating Candy Lab AR’s right to publish its video games that make use of the augmented reality medium. The Ordinance is a prior restraint on Candy Lab AR’s speech, impermissibly restricts Candy Lab AR’s speech because of its content, and is unconstitutionally vague such that Candy Lab AR does not have notice as to what speech must be approved by permit and which it can express without seeking a permit."
Much like Pokemon, Texas Rope 'Em has players traveling to real world locations to collect assets -- playing cards, in this case -- in order to further progress in the game. Augmented reality, though becoming something of an industry buzzword, is actually a long-established technology, used in everything from map applications on phones to games. Candy Labs is asserting that the ordinance requiring a permit prior to the game being used in the city amounts to prior restraint on its speech. And it's quite difficult to see how that isn't in fact the case.
We're talking about public land, after all. Augmented reality makes use of public locations and public data all the time. Broad ordinances looking to curb its use in the face of its rise in popularity face headwinds of all kinds, but it seems the question of its constitutionality may torpedo this one entirely.
Am I reading this wrong?
The game maker does not introduce the game into the parks, it is the player who takes the game there.
Re: secondary laws
This is a corrupt, but widespread government practice across America.
Ordinary trespassing/property-damage laws adequately handle this trivial Pokemon problems, but arrogant law-makers prefer broader powers to control the citizenry.
Consider Open-Container-Crimes in automobile laws as a common example of unjust "secondary" laws. The primary crime is DUI, but easier to prosecute even the slight suspicion of a DUI... by criminalizing the inherently non-crime of having an old empty beer can in the back floor of a car.
Failure to report your bank transactions (> $10K) to the Federal government is a crime -- Why ? ... because the Feds want to stop illicit drug use by individuals.
There is absolutely nothing inherently criminal about you sending a $10K check to your daughter for her wedding-- but it's a crime if you don't promptly tell the Feds. Feds are trying to stop 'drug trafficking' (a secondary crime they created); to help that enforcement they created 'money-laundering' as a tertiary crime; to help that enforcement they created a 4th Federal sub-crime of not reporting large bank transactions. The logic and practice are totally absurd.
Milwaukee law makers are merely following standard corrupt U.S. legal policy, in place at all levels of American government. They create crimes from thin air.
Re: Re: secondary laws
should be
"but law-makers are constantly assailed and requested to create these laws by, needy outlaw things I don't like, citizens."
The root of all problems in America is the electorate. The more people like there are that cannot accept responsibility the more shit falls apart. Next time place the blame right the fuck where it needs to be. On the people that voted these fucks into office!
DPRC: misguided but
...
Oh wait, forgot who is president for a moment -_-
Re: DPRC: misguided but
Oh, that's gonna go well.....
Happy Player: "Hey, I caught a Pikachu!"
Cop: "You're under arrest for playing an AR game without a permit."
Confused Player: "WTF?"
Cop: "Ok, we'll add resisting arrest to those charges then. Hope you like the extra 3 years in addition to the 10 you'll spend for illegal AR gaming, and the $5000.00 police environment protection fine that goes with it."
Murderer: "Wow, you got some big cuffs on you, I killed 10 people, what did you do?"
Convicted player: "I played an AR game."
You'd better hope there's not too many NIMBYs near you, with that mindset, AR gaming might just be punishable by death....
Re: DPRC: misguided but
By the way, there are already fines for environmental damage in many public places. There is a park near me that will fine you $96 if you care caught picking a daffodil. That's fine, but don't charge a game maker and require them to get a permit because one of their users might pick one - that's just plain stupid.
Parade, event, etc., permits seem awfully restrainty in retrospect then.
Maybe game-makers can pay for extra rangers and make sure they don't place markers in or near sensitive locations where someone in a hurry to get there first won't violate sanctuary areas.
I'd like to graze my sheep for nothing on public lands, too. Maybe a Pokemon Go standoff...
Perhaps it is overly broad. Perhaps they should simply designate normal high traffic areas only are allowed and see if that is less prior restraint. Like any law, it has potential for abuse. I am not really seeing what is overly broad in itself at the outset, though. It seems to state exceedingly real and reasonable concerns, which are borne out by history and human behavior. If things like geocaching were ever that popular, at scale, there would have been extra laws like this already. If anything, prior laws should already apply here and this regulation is unnecessarily over-specific, like driving and texting laws. But then you would have the "oh i didn't know this applied to my gig" excuses.
Yes, they should probably test that law rigorously for constitutionality and all, and patch it appropriately, so it can be properly enforced so anyone making use of the park is treated equally.
Re:
Not really. If you can't tell the difference between a persistent but random game world that different sizes of groups may enter at non-specific intervals and specific pre-planned one-off events for large groups of people, then I'm not sure what to tell you.
"someone in a hurry to get there first won't violate sanctuary areas"
They can no more control human stupidity and selfishness than the lawmakers.
"Perhaps they should simply designate normal high traffic areas only are allowed and see if that is less prior restraint"
You really don't seem to understand how these games work.
"If things like geocaching were ever that popular, at scale, there would have been extra laws like this already"
Not really. Geocaching is a totally different thing, not least because it uses physical items in pre-chosen locations. Any laws coming from that would probably have been to ban it because people having been trained to be scared of unexpected boxes than anything specific to a location. A Pokemon randomly spawning in a location for 30 minutes, completely invisible to anyone not playing the game, really isn't the same thing at all.
tl;dr - your comments might be sound in principle, but they seem to be based on a complete misunderstanding of the mechanics and issues at question.
"so anyone making use of the park is treated equally"
But, you're advocating unequal treatment of game players to achieve this? Interesting.
Re: I don't think you would like the world you are creating...
Developers of the AR do not need to 'program' things specifically... they just use a random generator and things 'show up' there. And given that developers are creating AR games ALL OVER THE WORLD... it's not their responsibility (and in fact impossible) to know every municipalities set of archaic and overly broad rules... And trying to make a system that 'blocks' these areas does nothing but increase costs to small companies, which then limits the ability of all but the richest to compete and create.
Good for this company for suing Milwaukee and their moronic policies.
This is a classic example of blaming the 'tech' for problems and not the person using it...
Good thing they didn't take it a step further; a fake occupation using augmented reality. That could get them in real trouble.
Unintended irony
That line there nearly had me snort milk through my nose.
