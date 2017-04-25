Former Spies' Dubious Claim: Release Of NSA's Windows Exploits Has Seriously Harmed National Security
The Shadow Brokers' attempted firesale of NSA exploits didn't go well. After early leaks failed to pique buyers' interest, SB decided to start handing over the agency's hacking tools to the general public.
The most recent dump was the most interesting. It contained a variety of remote access exploits -- several of them zero days -- that gave NSA operatives "God mode" control over compromised computers with fairly-recent versions of the Windows operating system.
But they were of limited use. The most recent exploitable version was Windows 8, and every version still supported by Microsoft was patched before the SB dump, most likely as the result of a belated tip from the NSA. However, older operating systems without Microsoft support are still exploitable, and will remain exploitable until those systems are updated.
Now that most of the stash is out in the open, the Intelligence Community is able to do two things:
1. Determine who is responsible for the leaked toolset.
2. Complain about it.
The latter appears to be what's happening now. A few (anonymous) former members of the Intelligence Community are talking up what a horrible blow this is to the NSA.
Although digital exploits are used for spying rather than destruction, they allow operators to break down invisible doors, pilfering information. Seeing these latest tools published online was “devastating,” the former cyber intelligence employee said.
Three recently retired intelligence employees who worked on hacking tools for the government requested anonymity in order to speak freely about sensitive matters and to protect ongoing work and employability.
“By my estimation, there’s not much left to burn,” another former intelligence official who worked for several three-letter agencies told Foreign Policy. “The tools that were released were pretty critical.
Supposedly, this set of tools was worth millions of dollars to the NSA. If market prices in Bitcoin are anything to go by, criminals and foreign espionage agencies didn't appear to feel they were worth much more than a few thousand dollars. Of course, potential buyers didn't know exactly what they were getting. Others probably figured the exploits would be patched into irrelevance by the time they got their hands on them.
The "sky is falling" narrative tends to follow every leak of national security documents, starting with Snowden's, which damaged the NSA so much it's in better shape than ever. There may have been some valuable tools in the SB stash, but the moment they ended up in someone other than the NSA's hands, they became relatively worthless to the agency.
But what was released, however powerful, was outdated. The stash appeared to be a 2013 vintage -- valuable in its prime, but no longer quite as useful after Microsoft's forced migration of Windows users to version 10. The NSA is undoubtedly sitting on a stash of current exploits far more valuable than what it lost when someone left a bunch of hacking tools behind in a compromised server.
The public gnashing of natsec teeth also serves another purpose: it hopefully encourages surveillance targets to let their guard down a bit. By projecting the image of an intelligence agency fumbling around in the dark, the agency can very likely obtain a few new intercepts from careless foes it catches relaxing.
Reader Comments
Slight problem with perceived value
Two more things the Intelligence Community could do:
2: Explain why they did not buy the tools back in the firesale, just to take them off the market.
Any possible justification for keeping knowledge about security holes secret went out of the door the minute the tools were stolen!
Re: Two more things the Intelligence Community could do:
How would buying digital tools from a digital marketplace take them off the market? Unless you mean bribing the leakers to take them off, but then how would you control the distribution of the tools by anyone who had already obtained them?
I agree up to this point. MS may have forced a lot of people to "upgrade", but it was nowhere near 100%. A very large number of those people either reinstalled a pre-Windows 8 version or found ways to by pass the "upgrade", especially when it was forced on people who refused it during the "free" phase.
I'd actually argue that if anything has decreased the US's national security due to these leaks, it's Microsoft's horrific handling of the Metro interface that's caused so many to avoid and reject its newer products. Few would have complained about the patching and security of Windows if it hadn't been so closely tied with the mandatory use of an interface so many people dislike.
Re:
Re: Re:
https://arstechnica.com/security/2017/04/10000-windows-computers-may-be-infected-by-advance d-nsa-backdoor/
Who is "The Nation"?
Because fundamentally if National Security is not about protecting the people, why is it that we keep funding the security theater? FISA, TSA, Homeland Security, militarizing the police, encryption back doors, the Patriot Act, the Patriot Act's younger brother the USA Freedom Act, etc, etc. None of this seems aimed at security for the people but more security and secrecy for the government and it's deep state allies to protect themselves from oversight and for self enrichment.
There was a law recently enacted (and repealed, unfortunately) that required Stock Brokers to work in the interest of their customers. We need something like that for Congress and all of the other branches of government and their agencies, that they be required to work in the interest of the people. Right now they are just working for themselves.
Damaged National Security
Once the vulnerabilities are known, the vendors / providers of affected software can patch those vulnerabilities making their software, and our nation more secure against hackers, including other nation states.
Given two conflicting goals, I would rather that our systems be more secure than our adversaries systems be less secure. Both would be nice, but if I can't have both, I would rather our systems be more secure.
2nd letter
Dear NSA and American Congress
You constantly hide and play in the shadows. You constantly make secret interpretations of law and emphatically and consistently disregard the Constitution in pursuit of your power & control.
As per the natural cycle there will come a time when citizens have grown tired of the lies, deceit, decadence, and disrespect. When that happens, your greatest enemy will be your own, you already know this because you are already preparing for it. And your preparations for it, will only ensure that it comes. As you tighten that grip, more will only slip through your grasp!
The ONLY lesson learned from history, is that no one learns from it! Especially Governments!
Add Your Comment